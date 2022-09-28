ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 27 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S., has terrorized people for much of the week — pummeling western Cuba and raking across Florida before gathering strength in the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean to curve back and strike South Carolina. While Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown, South Carolina, on Friday with much weaker winds than when it crossed Florida’s Gulf Coast earlier in the week, the storm left many areas of Charleston’s downtown peninsula under water. It also washed away parts of four piers along the coast, including two at Myrtle Beach. Online cameras showed seawater filling neighborhoods in Garden City to calf level. As Ian moved across South Carolina on its way to North Carolina Friday evening, it dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone.
nypressnews.com

Traffic Lights Crash to the Ground Amid Fierce Winds in Tampa

Traffic lights crashed to the ground in Tampa, Florida, on September 28, as Hurricane Ian brought strong winds to the city. Footage by the Tampa Police Department shows a set of traffic lights smash to the ground on North Nebraska Avenue. Additional footage shows damage, downed trees and debris throughout Tampa. Tampa mayor Jane Castor said higher winds and rainfall were due to hit Tampa on Wednesday night and urged people to stay indoors. At least 5,000 residents were without power in the area, Castor said. The Tampa Bay area remained under hurricane, storm surge and flash flood warnings as of Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said. The National Hurricane Center said Ian made landfall at Cayo Costa on Wednesday afternoon as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. Credit: Tampa Police Department via Storyful.
