Read full article on original website
Related
How Queen Elizabeth Used Hatwear To Fool Everyone
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. As monarch for 70 years and as royalty for her entire life, Queen Elizabeth II was frequently in the public eye. At times during her reign, she had to change clothes up to five times a day to make sure she was wearing the right outfit for the occasion, according to Forbes. And as you might imagine, no detail was overlooked in her ensembles and the clothes and jewelry she wore to events and outings often had a deeper meaning. Some examples of her fashion diplomacy were when she met President Ronald Reagan in California while wearing a dress with California poppies embroidered on it. And when visiting Ireland in 2011, which has a long and troubled history with England, she wore a green coat and dress when she arrived, and for the state dinner there, her dress had over 2,000 embroidered shamrocks on it, per The Washington Post.
Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?
Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
I named my son after a tasty snack – the government tried to ban it & other mums think I’m bonkers but I love it
PAULINE and Maxwell Bacon, 32 and 31, from East London served up a treat when they announced the name of their first son. Theodore (Teddy) Smokey Bacon was born last year and hospitality business development coordinator Pauline says since then his name - reminiscent of much-loved crisp flavour - has been causing a stir.
Coffee Mate Is Teaming Up With A Familiar Liqueur Brand For Its Upcoming Flavor
As we know from the perma-craze surrounding the proverbial pumpkin spice latte that emerges from its leaf-strewn cave this time of year, fall is nothing less than a holy season for warm beverage lovers. If you're able to drop $7 on the barista-crafted seasonal coffee drink at your local cafe, then by all means, pony up. But if you prefer to spend a little less while still leveling up your morning cup of joe beyond a simple splash of milk, you might turn to your rich and creamy friend Coffee Mate.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40
Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
I’m a style expert – the hack Princess Kate and Meghan Markle use so their high heels are comfortable all day long
THEY always choose to wear heels at formal occasions, such as Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday. But just how do Kate, the Princess of Wales, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, stay comfy in their vertiginous shoes?. According to style expert Miranda Holder, they always get shoes that are...
Twitter Is Not Having Cracker Barrel's Lizzo Parody
Before the song even hit airwaves on April 14, 2022 Lizzo's "About Damn Time" was seeing monumental success on social media platforms such as TikTok, per Bustle. Shortly after, it reached the Top 10 on Spotify with a daily high of around 2.5 million streams. To further aid in its success, Jaeden Gomez, a dancer on TikTok, created choreography for a portion of the song. When Lizzo discovered it, she encouraged everyone to join in on the dance. Fast forward to the end of July and the hit song had topped the Billboard Hot 100, prompting Lizzo to tweet, "We got the #1 song in the country YALL!"
Duff Goldman's Disguised Cakes Are Blowing Instagram's Mind
There's no denying that disguised cakes — a.k.a. cakes that don't actually look like cakes — are trending. There are countless TikTok videos in which knives are poised over objects as viewers try to guess whether the item is actually a cake before the individual in the clip slices down to reveal the truth. Then, of course, there's the simply titled Netflix show "Is It Cake?" that launched this year, as per IMDb, in which cake artists craft disguised cakes designed to fool judges. There's just something about the sweet illusions that has captivated the general public.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gordon Ramsay And Snoop Dogg Are Teaming Up On An Unexpected Project
The famous loud-mouthed, fast-talking chef Gordon Ramsay is everywhere — the man is so busy that we're going to start thinking about the possibility of him having a doppelganger. Ramsay has so many projects and activities that it's hard to keep track of all of them (via Insider). Lately, among many other things, his Hell's Kitchen restaurant opened in California, he wrote a touching farewell to the late Queen on Twitter, and made TikTok users upset while selecting which lamb to eat next. Ramsay also made even more people angry by saying he loves the region of Cornwall, but hates the locals. Whew.
What Happened To Snarky Tea After Shark Tank?
Tea is not only a beverage brewing heaps of tradition and culture, but it also touts several health benefits. Per Penn Medicine, these include — but are not limited to — protecting the body against diseases and strengthening the immune system. Tea's ease on the body is exactly what Snarky Tea capitalized on when it appeared on "Shark Tank" in 2017.
Gordon Ramsay's Unlikely Advice For His Younger Self
Gordon Ramsay has achieved what most can only dream of having. His career has taken him to the top of the culinary world. He has a beautiful family and a collection of flashy cars including multiple Ferraris (via GQ). His homes, according to Hello!, include a Cornwall beachside mansion, a house in Los Angeles, and a stylish affair in London. He gets to travel, eat delicacies, and rub shoulders with the rich and famous. And, yet, when he was asked what advice he'd give to his younger self, he had no problem coming up with several responses.
M&M's New Color Is Stealing The Show With Its Own Theme Song
M&M's: those little candies that melt in your mouth, not your hand. While these tiny chocolate droplets are understandably popular — Mars cranks out 400 million pieces of candy each day – M&M's are also popular for another reason: the characters. Introduced in 1954 (via CNN), the M&M's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ree Drummond Just Re-Invented Green Eggs And Ham
Do you like green eggs and ham? Do you like them, Sam-I-Am? While the idea of green ham is understandably troublesome, eggs, it seems, can turn green for reasons as benign as cooking them in a cast-iron pan while still being perfectly safe to eat. While restaurants such as Subway will sometimes do their own take on this Seussian classic, they typically employ a harmless food coloring agent, while more upscale versions such as the one served up at Pike Place Market's The Crumpet Shop may use something along the lines of pesto.
Why GBBO Fans Were Grossed Out By This Week's Showstoppers
As usual, the latest season of "The Great British Bake Off" is warming our hearts and making us hungry through our TV screens. Season 13 of the mega-successful baking show is on now, with returning judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith critiquing the bakes and witty hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas adding some levity to the tent.
The NYC Cafe That Changed Andrew Zimmern's Life
Though he is known for traveling the world in "Bizarre Foods," Andrew Zimmern is a native New Yorker at heart. Zimmern loves his Xi'an Famous Foods hand-pulled noodles and his Brooklyn thin-crust pizza, as he disclosed in his "Spilled Milk" blog post. In fact, the post goes into detail about the top pizza spots the TV chef recommends in NYC.
TRUFF Just Dropped A New Oil For Truffle Lovers
When it comes to truffle oil, an elegant condiment that is often found among the chicest items in the grocery store, the options are endless. Truffle oil has truly made a name for itself in the culinary world and is considered an extravagant ingredient among eaters of all walks of life. TRUFF, the Huntington Beach, California-based brand best known for its unique-tasting, silky, vegan, gluten-free, fancy-schmancy, truffle-infused hot sauces has also expanded its portfolio to tap into the mayonnaise, pasta sauce, and oil markets. The company has done well for itself thus far — LeVar Burton swears by the signature hot sauce, and Oprah told her fans to "put it on everything."
The Wild Food TikToker Gabrielle Cerberville Can't Get On Board With - Exclusive
If you don't know anything about wild foods, don't fret, because TikToker Gabrielle Cerberville has your back. Cerberville is well-versed in all things mushrooms and plants, and she forages most of her food from her own backyard. The wild food educator has amassed approximately 974K followers and 16 million likes to date for her creative and outdoorsy recipes — some of her most popular meals are her giant puffball pizza or chicken of the woods nuggets.
Times Square Is About To See Another Carlo's Bakery
TLC's "Cake Boss" aired its final episode in 2017, but the popularity of the reality series helped usher its star, Buddy Valastro, further into what was already an illustrious career in the world of sweets. The show, which premiered in 2009, followed Valastro as he carried out the day-to-day operations of his family's long-running Hoboken bakery, Carlo's — a task he shared in part with his mom, his four sisters, and his three brothers-in-law.
Hocus Pocus-Inspired Sanderson Sister Shots Recipe
The "Hocus Pocus" sequel has us eagerly awaiting the return of the lovably evil Sanderson sisters. The iconic witchy trio of Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) is finally back for more haunts on Disney+, and we are ready to watch their antics with a few potions for ourselves in hand.
The Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Debate Reddit Is Settling Once And For All
The internet is the place to go to get debates started. People will run to the online community to resolve arguments over lemon-lime gatorade, the correct order to eat at Five Guys, and even whether or not cereal is actually a soup. Without the internet and social media, these issues might never have been properly addressed, and people would be left wondering the correct answer.
Mashed
144K+
Followers
39K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0