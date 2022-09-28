As every spy movie fan knows, James Bond's drink of choice is a vodka martini — come on, all together now — shaken, not stirred. However, 007 has been known to knock back just about any other booze he can get his hands on. You'll never see him observing a Dry January or Sober October, not as long as there are potentially lucrative liquor sponsorships that fuel all the Bond movie booze consumption. Still, after 60 years of sucking down beer, wine, champagne, cocktails, and what have you, James Bond and his liver are still going strong, although it probably helps that he's essentially been "reborn" in the form of a new actor every couple of years.

