Read full article on original website
Related
Coffee Mate Is Teaming Up With A Familiar Liqueur Brand For Its Upcoming Flavor
As we know from the perma-craze surrounding the proverbial pumpkin spice latte that emerges from its leaf-strewn cave this time of year, fall is nothing less than a holy season for warm beverage lovers. If you're able to drop $7 on the barista-crafted seasonal coffee drink at your local cafe, then by all means, pony up. But if you prefer to spend a little less while still leveling up your morning cup of joe beyond a simple splash of milk, you might turn to your rich and creamy friend Coffee Mate.
Gordon Ramsay's Unlikely Advice For His Younger Self
Gordon Ramsay has achieved what most can only dream of having. His career has taken him to the top of the culinary world. He has a beautiful family and a collection of flashy cars including multiple Ferraris (via GQ). His homes, according to Hello!, include a Cornwall beachside mansion, a house in Los Angeles, and a stylish affair in London. He gets to travel, eat delicacies, and rub shoulders with the rich and famous. And, yet, when he was asked what advice he'd give to his younger self, he had no problem coming up with several responses.
Duff Goldman's Disguised Cakes Are Blowing Instagram's Mind
There's no denying that disguised cakes — a.k.a. cakes that don't actually look like cakes — are trending. There are countless TikTok videos in which knives are poised over objects as viewers try to guess whether the item is actually a cake before the individual in the clip slices down to reveal the truth. Then, of course, there's the simply titled Netflix show "Is It Cake?" that launched this year, as per IMDb, in which cake artists craft disguised cakes designed to fool judges. There's just something about the sweet illusions that has captivated the general public.
How To Nail The Bake Off, According To GBBO's Crystelle Pereira
"The Great British Bake Off" dropped its latest season, making now the perfect time to catch up with some of the great contestants from seasons past. 2021 winner Giuseppe Dell'Anno has just released a new cookbook, "Giuseppe's Italian Bakes," and will soon be on tour (via Instagram), while 2019 finalist Steph Blackwell released her second cookbook, "Bake Yourself Happy," in May (via Instagram).
RELATED PEOPLE
Last-Minute National Coffee Day Deals You Don't Want To Miss
National Coffee Day is upon us, and it abounds with bargains and deals that just have to be exploited. The holiday is but a recent addition to America's calendar of celebrations. According to the National Day Archives, it was first adopted in 2005. National Coffee Day only gained traction in 2009 when the Southern Food and Beverage Museum put its weight behind it at the New Orleans Coffee Festival on September 29 of that year, per Mental Floss.
Times Square Is About To See Another Carlo's Bakery
TLC's "Cake Boss" aired its final episode in 2017, but the popularity of the reality series helped usher its star, Buddy Valastro, further into what was already an illustrious career in the world of sweets. The show, which premiered in 2009, followed Valastro as he carried out the day-to-day operations of his family's long-running Hoboken bakery, Carlo's — a task he shared in part with his mom, his four sisters, and his three brothers-in-law.
The Wild Food TikToker Gabrielle Cerberville Can't Get On Board With - Exclusive
If you don't know anything about wild foods, don't fret, because TikToker Gabrielle Cerberville has your back. Cerberville is well-versed in all things mushrooms and plants, and she forages most of her food from her own backyard. The wild food educator has amassed approximately 974K followers and 16 million likes to date for her creative and outdoorsy recipes — some of her most popular meals are her giant puffball pizza or chicken of the woods nuggets.
TRUFF Just Dropped A New Oil For Truffle Lovers
When it comes to truffle oil, an elegant condiment that is often found among the chicest items in the grocery store, the options are endless. Truffle oil has truly made a name for itself in the culinary world and is considered an extravagant ingredient among eaters of all walks of life. TRUFF, the Huntington Beach, California-based brand best known for its unique-tasting, silky, vegan, gluten-free, fancy-schmancy, truffle-infused hot sauces has also expanded its portfolio to tap into the mayonnaise, pasta sauce, and oil markets. The company has done well for itself thus far — LeVar Burton swears by the signature hot sauce, and Oprah told her fans to "put it on everything."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lindsay Lohan Answered Burning Questions About Food
If you're a Lindsay Lohan fan you're probably wondering where she's been for the last 15 years. While you may often reminisce about the days of "Freaky Friday" and her epic appearance on "Mean Girls," the once buzzworthy teenage celebrity has taken a backseat in the public eye after being center stage for so many years. As it turns out, she's now an adult and has some keen opinions about food.
Gordon Ramsay And Snoop Dogg Are Teaming Up On An Unexpected Project
The famous loud-mouthed, fast-talking chef Gordon Ramsay is everywhere — the man is so busy that we're going to start thinking about the possibility of him having a doppelganger. Ramsay has so many projects and activities that it's hard to keep track of all of them (via Insider). Lately, among many other things, his Hell's Kitchen restaurant opened in California, he wrote a touching farewell to the late Queen on Twitter, and made TikTok users upset while selecting which lamb to eat next. Ramsay also made even more people angry by saying he loves the region of Cornwall, but hates the locals. Whew.
Hell's Kitchen Winner Trenton Garvey Has A Message For This Year's Cast
In the age of reality television, everyday hopefuls are thrust into the spotlight for the world to see, judge, and hopefully love. Whether it's watching the quest for love on shows like "The Bachelorette" or "Love is Blind" or witnessing the next musical star be born on shows like "The Voice" or "American Idol," there is something addictive about seeing the drama of everyday people that keeps millions engaged (via The Latch). While plenty of reality television focuses primarily on conflict and fighting, some shows like Hell's Kitchen allow the pressure and competitive angle of a cooking-based show to produce a natural set of hurdles that make it a must-see show week after week.
The Chaos Behind Dunkin's National Coffee Day Promo Fail
As you might expect, humans drinking coffee dates back centuries. According to the National Coffee Association, many people believe coffee originated in the region we now know as Ethiopia, later spreading to the Arabian peninsula in the 15th century, and Europe in the 17th century. The rest, as they say, is history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why GBBO Fans Were Grossed Out By This Week's Showstoppers
As usual, the latest season of "The Great British Bake Off" is warming our hearts and making us hungry through our TV screens. Season 13 of the mega-successful baking show is on now, with returning judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith critiquing the bakes and witty hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas adding some levity to the tent.
You Probably Forgot Coolio Had His Own Cooking Show
Hip hop icon Coolio, 59, died on Wednesday of unknown causes, The Washington Post reported, before he was scheduled to play a show in Germany on Saturday. The rapper died unexpectedly in a friend's home in Los Angeles. Coolio was widely known for hits like "Fantastic Voyage," and "Gangsta's Paradise,"...
James Bond Scotch Is Selling For A Punny $1,007 Per Bottle
As every spy movie fan knows, James Bond's drink of choice is a vodka martini — come on, all together now — shaken, not stirred. However, 007 has been known to knock back just about any other booze he can get his hands on. You'll never see him observing a Dry January or Sober October, not as long as there are potentially lucrative liquor sponsorships that fuel all the Bond movie booze consumption. Still, after 60 years of sucking down beer, wine, champagne, cocktails, and what have you, James Bond and his liver are still going strong, although it probably helps that he's essentially been "reborn" in the form of a new actor every couple of years.
Why Tom Colicchio Roasted A 3-Star Michelin Restaurant
The history of the Michelin guide is an unexpected one. It was created in the 1900s by Andre and Edouard Michelin of the Michelin tire company as a way to increase automobile sales, per the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. The printed guides included maps to each of the eateries with a guide to help drivers maintain their tires along the way. According to Michelin, several requirements are in place for restaurant owners that dream of landing a star. They must use quality products, become master chefs that implement great flavor techniques, add a unique personality to each dish, provide suitable value for money, and serve consistent food.
Mashed
144K+
Followers
39K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0