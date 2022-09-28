Francis Cuka, 90, of Wagner, died Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Community Memorial Hospital in Wagner, surrounded by his family. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 1 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wagner. Burial is in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Wagner, with military honors. Visitation is at the church on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a Rosary/Wake service at 7 p.m.

WAGNER, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO