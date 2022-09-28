Read full article on original website
FRANCIS CUKA
Francis Cuka, 90, of Wagner, died Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Community Memorial Hospital in Wagner, surrounded by his family. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 1 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wagner. Burial is in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Wagner, with military honors. Visitation is at the church on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a Rosary/Wake service at 7 p.m.
CONNIE HOPKINS
Connie Hopkins, 21, of Sioux Falls died Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Community Memorial Hospital in Wagner. Funeral services were Wednesday, September 21 at the White Swan Community Center in Lake Andes. Burial was in St. Phillip’s Episcopal Cemetery, Lake Andes. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner was in charge of arrangements.
LAURA MCBRIDE
Funeral services for Laura Lynn McBride, Tuki Ota Win - Many Shells Woman, 55, of Wagner, were Tuesday, September 20 at the YST Community Center in Wagner. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner was in charge of arrangements. Laura Lynn McBride was born to Berdelene Zephier and Calvin McBride, Sr. on...
MARCINE SCHOENFISH
Marcine Schoenfish, age 79, of Menno, died Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Avera McKennanHospitalinSioux Falls. Funeral services were held Saturday, September 24 at Grace Lutheran Church in Menno with Rev. Michael Hecht and Rev. Charles Stanga officiating. Burial was in the Menno Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
