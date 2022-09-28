Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed
Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
Hurricane Ian updates: Category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida, path to track into NC mountains
Nearly 2 million customers in Florida are without power as Hurricane Ian, now a Category 2 storm, marches steadily across the state.
Hurricane Ian latest updates: storm makes second US landfall in South Carolina – as it happened
Storm makes landfall in Georgetown, South Carolina following rising death toll in Florida – follow live updates
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Hurricane Ian compares to the strongest hurricanes that hit Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, per the NHC, bringing with it "catastrophic" winds and storm surge. The big picture: Ian is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida panhandle in 2018.
Hurricane Ian: Photos Emerge After ‘Catastrophic’ Storm Makes Landfall in Florida
The eyewall of Hurricane Ian began moving onto Florida shores on Wednesday afternoon. And, though the eye only recently made landfall, photos have emerged showing the devastating effects of the Category 4 system. Already, Hurricane Ian has begun to topple massive trees as the storm slams Florida’s west coast. More...
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
After making landfall, Hurricane Ian continues on northeast track
The National Hurricane Center said in its 11 p.m. Wednesday update that Hurricane Ian "continues to batter the Florida peninsula with winds, storm surge and flooding," as it continues its northeast trek.
RELATED PEOPLE
iheart.com
Tropical Storm Ian Gains Strength
As of the latest advisory, Topical Storm Ian has maximum sustained winds of 70 MPH. Ian is expected to become a hurricane again this evening and make landfall as a hurricane on Friday, with rapid weakening forecast after landfall. On the forecast track, Ian will approach the coast of South...
Hurricane Ian, now Category 3, to intensify before making landfall in Florida
Made landfall in western Cuba on Tuesday as forecasters warned it will intensify into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits Florida's Gulf Coast, where hundreds of thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate. According to the National Hurricane Center, Ian made landfall southwest of the town of...
deseret.com
Tropical Storm Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast
This year’s hurricane season has yet another storm headed toward the U.S. Tropical storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before it hits Florida’s west coast, making it the largest storm to hit the state since 2018, according to CNN. The Storm’s Path.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Ian Intensifies, Florida's West Coast at Risk
The recent storm threat may follow an "unusual route" into Florida. The storm, which is intensifying, is on schedule to travel from the Caribbean to Florida's west coast, which is an uncommon but not unheard-of route. We review six of the most powerful storms to strike Florida's Gulf Coast. Extreme...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ian is forecast to become a hurricane again before making landfall in S.C.
A day after making landfall in Florida, Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday, but forecasters expect it to become a hurricane again as it approaches the South Carolina coast. According to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center, Ian's maximum sustained winds have increased to...
Hurricane Ian Update: Tracker Shows New Landfall Predictions for Florida
The most recent National Hurricane Center update shows Hurricane Ian restrengthening before slamming into Florida.
In the wake of Hurricane Ian's destruction, Floridians are picking up the pieces
Days after Category 4 Hurricane Ian came ashore near the tony seaside community, residents are taking stock and trying to put their lives back together.
Sioux City Journal
Ian just shy of a Category 5 hurricane; North Korea test launches missiles; Capitol rioter gets 7-year term | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian has rapidly intensified off Florida's coast, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status. Ian is pushing a storm surge that could cause catastrophic damage along the state’s heavily populated Gulf Coast from Bonita Beach to the Tampa Bay region.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Ian Weakens to Tropical Storm
(Reuters) - Ian has weakened into a tropical storm but is still expected to produce strong winds, heavy rains, and storm surge across portions of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday. The storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph), was...
Joe Biden Warns Of Continuing Devastation As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In South Carolina
UPDATE, FRIDAY, 10:17 AM PT: President Joe Biden warned that Hurricane Ian continues to pose a threat, as it strengthened again and made landfall on Friday in South Carolina. “Please listen to all the warnings and directions from local officials and follow their instructions,” Biden said from the White House. The hurricane made landfall near Georgetown, SC at 2:05 PM ET, according to the National Hurricane Center, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The hurricane’s strike of Florida’s southwestern coast on Wednesday “is likely to rank among …the worst in the nation’s history,” Biden said. “You have all seen on television homes and...
Sioux City Journal
Biden: Reports of 'substantial loss of life' post Ian
President Joe Biden spoke to employees of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the nation Thursday moments after receiving a briefing on Tropical Storm Ian, which slammed into Florida Wednesday as a devastating Category 4 hurricane. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. The storm flooded homes on both of the state's coasts, cut off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses, nearly a quarter of utility customers. In remarks from FEMA's Washington headquarters after his briefing on the storm, Biden said Ian "could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida's history," and added there are "early reports of substantial loss of life." The president said “our entire country hurts” along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocking out electrical power and forcing people into shelters. Biden said he would visit Florida and meet with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis when “conditions allow.” The president said he would also visit Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory that was slammed by Hurricane Fiona. “We know many families are hurting,” Biden said. “Our entire country hurts with them,” He urged those affected by Ian to take seriously the warnings from local officials to stay safe and remain indoors. “Don’t go outside unless you have to,” Biden said. “The danger is real, to state the obvious. Please obey all warnings and direction from emergency officials.” The president said he also had talked with several Florida mayors on Thursday and delivered the same message he shared with the governor about the federal government's commitment to helping with the cleanup and with rebuilding: “We are here.” “We’re going to do everything we can to provide everything they need," Biden said, adding that his instruction to them was to call him directly at the White House with their needs. “They know how to do that.”
TODAY.com
No, Publix wasn’t selling hurricane-themed cakes ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall
Themed cakes are typically created to celebrate major milestones in people’s lives when a slice of frosted goodness might add a bit of sugar to times that are already sweet. Graduations, weddings and, of course, birthdays all come to mind when we think of events where a themed cake might be a fun addition. But buying a cake for a hurricane? Not so much.
Comments / 0