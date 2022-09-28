President Joe Biden spoke to employees of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the nation Thursday moments after receiving a briefing on Tropical Storm Ian, which slammed into Florida Wednesday as a devastating Category 4 hurricane. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. The storm flooded homes on both of the state's coasts, cut off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses, nearly a quarter of utility customers. In remarks from FEMA's Washington headquarters after his briefing on the storm, Biden said Ian "could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida's history," and added there are "early reports of substantial loss of life." The president said “our entire country hurts” along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocking out electrical power and forcing people into shelters. Biden said he would visit Florida and meet with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis when “conditions allow.” The president said he would also visit Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory that was slammed by Hurricane Fiona. “We know many families are hurting,” Biden said. “Our entire country hurts with them,” He urged those affected by Ian to take seriously the warnings from local officials to stay safe and remain indoors. “Don’t go outside unless you have to,” Biden said. “The danger is real, to state the obvious. Please obey all warnings and direction from emergency officials.” The president said he also had talked with several Florida mayors on Thursday and delivered the same message he shared with the governor about the federal government's commitment to helping with the cleanup and with rebuilding: “We are here.” “We’re going to do everything we can to provide everything they need," Biden said, adding that his instruction to them was to call him directly at the White House with their needs. “They know how to do that.”

