Read full article on original website
Related
China has opened overseas police stations in US and Canada to monitor Chinese citizens: report
China has opened dozens of police stations around the world that have been used to monitor Chinese citizens, including locations in New York City and Toronto, Canada.
Secretary of State Blinken offers 'congratulations' to people of China on Republic of China National Day
Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued the people of China a “congratulations” as the country celebrates People's Republic of China National Day.
North Korea fires fourth ballistic missile in one week after Vice President Harris' gaffe
North Korea fired its fourth ballistic missile in a week days after Vice President Kamala Harris accidentally said the U.S. was allied with the rogue state.
Bill Clinton says ‘there is a limit’ to how many migrants US can take without causing ‘disruption’
As the U.S. faces a border crisis, former President Clinton says "there is a limit" to how many migrants any society can accept without there being disruption
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Further trouble in Russia’s backyard as recent fighting between allies creates new headache for Putin
With Russia’s war in Ukraine grabbing most international headlines, another conflict has erupted in the post-Soviet space that has major implications for both Russia and its historic sphere of influence. Nearly 100 people, including 37 civilians and four children, were killed and hundreds more injured in the recent clash at the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, another flashpoint, along with Ukraine, in the territory of the former Soviet Union, where Russia historically has tried to exert its influence.
CNN reporter ripped for trying to hit DeSantis for hurricane cooperation with leaders he previously criticized
CNN’s Florida reporter Steve Contorno appeared to accuse Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., of hypocrisy for his response to Hurricane Ian as opposed to the coronavirus on Wednesday.
Biden suggests Americans aren't proud of their country at fundraiser while Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
President Biden suggested that Americans aren't proud of their country during a divisive speech at a political fundraiser for Democrats in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday evening, while Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida with strong winds and a massive storm surge. The speech occurred at a private residence in Washington at a...
GOP lawmakers demand answers from John Kerry over ‘effectively outsourcing’ US policy-making
Rep. Michael McCaul led his fellow GOP foreign affairs committee members in a letter to Climate Envoy John Kerry over green groups playing a key role in crafting US foreign policy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lindsey Graham begs Biden to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism: Putin a 'war criminal on steroids'
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., pleaded with President Biden to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism Friday on "The Story" as President Vladimir Putin illegally annexes parts of Ukraine. SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: Well, there's no off-ramp now for Putin. He's annexed illegally parts of Ukraine. Every nation in the...
I'm a Republican who supports environmental stewardship but Biden's electric car obsession is not the answer
Americans cannot afford the 'green transistion' to electric vehicles and more that the Biden administration is pushing. We do not have to choose between our economy and the environment.
Biden fires back at Putin: US, allies 'not going to be intimidated' by threats
President Biden responding to threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden said Ukrainian annexation is "a sign he is struggling."
Hurricane Ian aims at its next targets, Republicans alarmed by Biden's bizarre episode and more top headlines
Fox News First brings you Fox News' top headlines every morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow accused of killing citizens it claims are its own after illegal annexations – live
UK’s Ministry of Defence says Putin’s military tactics resulting in deaths of civilians in regions illegally annexed on Friday
India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era
NEW DELHI — (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday, calling it a “step towards the new era.”. The launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years, a government statement said. Modi launched the...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Will Cain: If Ukraine joins NATO, that means world war
Fox News host Will Cain implored Americans to think critically about implications of the Russia-Ukraine war Friday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." WILL CAIN: Once more, let's dare to ask a few critical questions. Let's dare to critically think. Why would more sanctions deter Russia? The last seven months of sanctions have led to blackouts and food shortages in Europe. Meanwhile, in Russia, the ruble got stronger. Oh, by the way, our economy tanked. History has shown, in fact, that from Japan to Syria to Russia, sanctions don't deter. They provoke, and maybe that's the goal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Armenia turns to US for support, security official accuses Azerbaijan of using 'force' to resolve disputes
Armenia's National Security advisor spoke with Fox News Digital on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly last week and noted the growing importance of his country's relationship with the U.S.
Russian embassy in NYC vandalized as Putin annexes Ukrainian territory
The Russian embassy in New York City was vandalized Friday as Putin announced the annexation of four Ukrainian regions amid his war.
How local and national leaders are tested by major natural disasters
If handled well, storms like Hurricane Ian can cement politicians' images as community leaders — competent and trusted to help constituents get what they need. If mishandled, they can mar legacies.
Eagle Pass, Texas mayor pro-tem denies that migrants bused north are 'being lied to'
A Democratic Texas mayor pro-tem said she does not believe migrants are being "lied to" as they depart to various northern regions after crossing the southern border.
Fox News
827K+
Followers
6K+
Post
662M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0