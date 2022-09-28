Fox News host Will Cain implored Americans to think critically about implications of the Russia-Ukraine war Friday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." WILL CAIN: Once more, let's dare to ask a few critical questions. Let's dare to critically think. Why would more sanctions deter Russia? The last seven months of sanctions have led to blackouts and food shortages in Europe. Meanwhile, in Russia, the ruble got stronger. Oh, by the way, our economy tanked. History has shown, in fact, that from Japan to Syria to Russia, sanctions don't deter. They provoke, and maybe that's the goal.

POLITICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO