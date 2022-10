Legal Public Notices 9/28/2022

Orlando Legals

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Dana Thomas: household goods, art supplies, photos; Jean Pierre Rosalva: household goods; Samuel Melchioretto: tv and tires; Senat Lucsonne: household goods; Shannon Roberts: table, washer/dryer, deep freezer, boxes; Stephanie Magin Pooley: housegoods; Thiago Berte: housegoods & tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:: Latoya Williams households goods, bedroom set, miscellaneous. Amelia Cundi, boxes and TV. Glenn Davis, Households goods. Tosha Taylor, Boxes, bins The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 11th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Darlene Randall-Household items.. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Erica Menefee -3 bed room house, Michelle Montanez -boxes, bed, Terona Troutman Thomas -A few boxes, kendale Hamilton -8 -6ft long glass showcase. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Marie Mosby- Household items, Tyshaun Holiday- barber chairs. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Alexis Gutierrez- Boxes, Nicola Wright- Appliances, Boxes, Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space StorageVictoria Lynn Boubelik-household goods, clothing.-Mary Ligon Ezell-household goods, clothes, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Hector Jacobo-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Austin Adams: furniture. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Julissa Rodriguez: safe, bed, totes, Ciera Marie Young: lap top, furniture, boxes Jonathan Ted Gambrell: boxes, luggage, desk, toolbox Terral Merritt: handbag, paintings, totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Emily Kostelnik- bed set, drs set 2 couches. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Alyssa Bodnar-Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Sharon Reid- Microwave, Bags, Totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Susan Brown: piano & household items, Brandy Power: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03 / TYNAN CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: S. R. DOB: 08/24/2014. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable judge Greg A. Tynan on October 11, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of August, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1017790 Orlando, FL 32801 Sacha.Dixon@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K. B. DOB: 05/25/2016, C. A. DOB: 07/05/2020 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable judge Heather Higbee on October 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of August, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 985465 Orlando, FL 32801 George.Lytle@myflfamilies.com , CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K. B. DOB: 05/25/2016, C. A. DOB: 07/05/2020 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable judge Heather Higbee on October 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of August, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 985465 Orlando, FL 32801 George.Lytle@myflfamilies.com , CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03 / TYNAN CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: N. S. DOB: 06/16/2014. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable judge Greg A. Tynan on October 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 1st day of September, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1017790 Orlando, FL 32801 Sacha.Dixon@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS FOR THE PROPOSED ADOPTION OF A MINOR CHILD. DOB: 04/24/2010, Minor Adoptee. CASE NO.: 2022-DR-7838-O NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: TARA LYN WALTERS of Orlando, FL ; Caucasian female, DOB: 03/03/1972, Brown Hair, Gray/Hazel Eyes. Slim build, 5’7” approx. 120 lbs., mother of the minor child born in Orange County, FL on 04/24/2010. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses if any to Ashley Filimon, P.A. whose address is 1524 E. Livingston St. Orlando, FL 32803, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N, Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you and the Court may enter an Order granting the Termination of Parental Rights for Adoption of the child. Copies of all court documents for this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Courts informed of your current address, You must file a response with the Clerk by 11/10/2022. Dated 9/12/22, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, BY: /s/ Juan Vazquez, DEPUTY CLERK. CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE: I HEREBY CERTIFY that this has been filed in the Florida E-Portal this 23rd day of September, 2022 and a copy has not been provided to anyone. Father’s rights have been terminated and the notice is for the mother. /s/ Ashley Filimon, Esq., Ashley Filimon, Florida Bar No. 0095954, Ashley Filimon, P.A., 1524 E. Livingston St., Orlando, FL 32803, Telephone: (407) 801-5022, E-mail: afilimon@legalperson.com , Attorney for Petitioners.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.B. DOB: 03/17/2022. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of September, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant,, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 23221 khairiya.bryant@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF T.S.-G. DOB: 11/29/2017, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on November 28th, 2022, at 3:30p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 22nd day of September, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF ORANGE, STATE OF FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARGARITA GARCIA NEGRON, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the Estate of MARGARITA GARCIA NEGRON, deceased, whose date of death was June 1, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida, 32801. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 9/21/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /S/ Coren J. Meeks, Esq., Florida Bar Number: 091856, MEEKS AND CEELY, P.L., 311 East Rich Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724m Telephone: (386) 734-0199, Fax: (386) 469-0091, E-Mail: coren@meeksandceely.com ,Secondary: becky@meeksandceely.com . Personal Representative: /S/ Angel Ulises Troncoso Garcia, 5510 Golf Club Parkway, Orlando, FL 32808.LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:1. Bags with electronics, clothing and misc. Items N Westmoreland Drive2. Tools 4500 Blk of 36th St.3. Bag, Cellphone 2700 Blk of S Orange Ave4. Cellphone 9000 Blk of Jeff Fuqua Blvd5. Cellphones with misc. Items 40 Blk of W. Washington St.6. Cellphones 1000 Blk of Plymouth Ave7. Clothing 4000 Blk of International Dr.8. Cellphone 5000 Blk of Commander Dr.9. Tools, Cellphone N Orange Blossom Trail10. Cellphone with misc. Items 9000 Blk of Jeff Fuqua Blvd11. Bag 500 Blk of Lake Ave12. Cellphone 300 Blk of N. Glenwood Ave13. Cellphone 5700 Blk of Lake Underhill Rd.14. Electronics 6200 Blk of International Dr.15. Bicycles 30 Blk of Westmoreland Dr.16. Bicycle 6000 Blk of International Dr.17. Currency 1200 Blk of W. South St.is hereby given that the undersigned, Arch Eaton, of 5104 The Oaks Circle, Orlando, FL 32809, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/19/2022FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.F0676 Jeanne Sherif, G0732 Keriston Gay, G0781 Takijah Rasheed, A0134 Martin Reid, H0905 Einezre Jones, G0799 JOSE SANCHEZ, A0082 Ambiorix Crisostomo, F0624 Allen Moore, G0712 Eric Davis, A0056 Alexis Watkins, F0616 James or Janice Copeland, E0522 Allen Moore.1316 Michel'le Tyler, 1625 Vitor Cantalejo, 2372 Toni Holland, 2197 Natalie Noboa, 2407 Fidela Torres, 2233 Edwin Olguin, 1903 Atnia Avila, 1245-49 Lasandra Smithinnis, 2196 Jose Mato, 2337 Ashley Taylor, 2376 Kaylea Nicholas, 1748 Emilio/Yullie Velez, 1620 Kayla Higgs, 2023 Tynnel Phillips, 1872 Devion Jackson, 2178 Christopher Hay, 2213 Lasandra Smithinnis, 1636 Lasandra Smithinnis, 1546Amy Quisenberry Faustine, 1520 Laquesha DuBose, 1605 Steven Gindlesberger, 2111 Derrick Campbell, 2284 Travis Kollman, 2211 Lasandra Smithinnis, 2397 Brian Paulino, 2014 Ashley Reyes.Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending onfor units located at:Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A114- Karla Leon A298- Gina Carlo A336- Lisa Stine A337- Lisa Stine B102- Adrian De Jesus B127- Jonathan Davila B155- Jorge Torres C133- James Tate C174- John Cento.Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com . Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description.will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 1016-Kenneth Blakely;1046-Margaret Torres;2051-Katrina Krueger;2069-Sweetmari Pizarro-Rivera;3116-Chris McElwain.Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:4H67H2H2214351972 Buick skylark1L39U201578711972 Chevy impala1GNDS13S1221780442002 Chevy trailblazerTo be sold at auction at 9:00 am. on October 15, 2022 at 3804 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando FL 32804Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder