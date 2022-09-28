Legal Public Notices 9/28/2022
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 10/12/22 at 12:00 PM: Dana Thomas: household goods, art supplies, photos; Jean Pierre Rosalva: household goods; Samuel Melchioretto: tv and tires; Senat Lucsonne: household goods; Shannon Roberts: table, washer/dryer, deep freezer, boxes; Stephanie Magin Pooley: housegoods; Thiago Berte: housegoods & tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on October 7, 2022 at the location indicated: Store 8840: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl 32832 @ 1:15 P.M : Latoya Williams households goods, bedroom set, miscellaneous. Amelia Cundi, boxes and TV. Glenn Davis, Households goods. Tosha Taylor, Boxes, bins The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 11th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Darlene Randall-Household items.. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated October 11, 2022 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Erica Menefee -3 bed room house, Michelle Montanez -boxes, bed, Terona Troutman Thomas -A few boxes, kendale Hamilton -8 -6ft long glass showcase. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 11, 2022 , at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Marie Mosby- Household items, Tyshaun Holiday- barber chairs. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 11th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Alexis Gutierrez- Boxes, Nicola Wright- Appliances, Boxes, Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 11, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Victoria Lynn Boubelik-household goods, clothing.-Mary Ligon Ezell-household goods, clothes, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 12915 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-501-5799 on 10/07/22 @ 12:00PM Hector Jacobo-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 12th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913 : Austin Adams: furniture. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 13, 2022 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990 : Julissa Rodriguez: safe, bed, totes, Ciera Marie Young: lap top, furniture, boxes Jonathan Ted Gambrell: boxes, luggage, desk, toolbox Terral Merritt: handbag, paintings, totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055 : Emily Kostelnik- bed set, drs set 2 couches. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Alyssa Bodnar-Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 10/11/2022 @ 12:00PM: Sharon Reid- Microwave, Bags, Totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, October 4th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM: Susan Brown: piano & household items, Brandy Power: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03 / TYNAN CASE NO: DP20-534 , IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: S. R. DOB: 08/24/2014. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Stephanie Cruz Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable judge Greg A. Tynan on October 11, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of August, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1017790 Orlando, FL 32801 Sacha.Dixon@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP20-321 , IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K. B. DOB: 05/25/2016, C. A. DOB: 07/05/2020 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Willie Brinson Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable judge Heather Higbee on October 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of August, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 985465 Orlando, FL 32801 George.Lytle@myflfamilies.com , CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP20-321 , IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K. B. DOB: 05/25/2016, C. A. DOB: 07/05/2020 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Tyrone Davis Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable judge Heather Higbee on October 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of August, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 985465 Orlando, FL 32801 George.Lytle@myflfamilies.com , CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03 / TYNAN CASE NO: DP19-642 , IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: N. S. DOB: 06/16/2014. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Tariq Bagley Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable judge Greg A. Tynan on October 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 1st day of September, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1017790 Orlando, FL 32801 Sacha.Dixon@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS FOR THE PROPOSED ADOPTION OF A MINOR CHILD. DOB: 04/24/2010, Minor Adoptee. CASE NO.: 2022-DR-7838-O NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: TARA LYN WALTERS of Orlando, FL ; Caucasian female, DOB: 03/03/1972, Brown Hair, Gray/Hazel Eyes. Slim build, 5’7” approx. 120 lbs., mother of the minor child born in Orange County, FL on 04/24/2010. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses if any to Ashley Filimon, P.A. whose address is 1524 E. Livingston St. Orlando, FL 32803, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N, Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you and the Court may enter an Order granting the Termination of Parental Rights for Adoption of the child. Copies of all court documents for this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Courts informed of your current address, You must file a response with the Clerk by 11/10/2022. Dated 9/12/22, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, BY: /s/ Juan Vazquez, DEPUTY CLERK. CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE: I HEREBY CERTIFY that this has been filed in the Florida E-Portal this 23rd day of September, 2022 and a copy has not been provided to anyone. Father’s rights have been terminated and the notice is for the mother. /s/ Ashley Filimon, Esq., Ashley Filimon, Florida Bar No. 0095954, Ashley Filimon, P.A., 1524 E. Livingston St., Orlando, FL 32803, Telephone: (407) 801-5022, E-mail: afilimon@legalperson.com , Attorney for Petitioners.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP22-191 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.B. DOB: 03/17/2022. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MARY GRACE BERNIER , ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of September, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant,, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 23221 khairiya.bryant@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 20-DP-08 IN THE INTEREST OF T.S.-G. DOB: 11/29/2017, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Elizeu Nunes-Goncalves (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on November 28th, 2022, at 3:30p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 22nd day of September, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF ORANGE, STATE OF FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION CASE NO.: 2022-CP- 002725-0 . IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARGARITA GARCIA NEGRON, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the Estate of MARGARITA GARCIA NEGRON, deceased, whose date of death was June 1, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida, 32801. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 9/21/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /S/ Coren J. Meeks, Esq., Florida Bar Number: 091856, MEEKS AND CEELY, P.L., 311 East Rich Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724m Telephone: (386) 734-0199, Fax: (386) 469-0091, E-Mail: coren@meeksandceely.com ,Secondary: becky@meeksandceely.com . Personal Representative: /S/ Angel Ulises Troncoso Garcia, 5510 Golf Club Parkway, Orlando, FL 32808.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
September 2022
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Bags with electronics, clothing and misc. Items N Westmoreland Drive
2. Tools 4500 Blk of 36th St.
3. Bag, Cellphone 2700 Blk of S Orange Ave
4. Cellphone 9000 Blk of Jeff Fuqua Blvd
5. Cellphones with misc. Items 40 Blk of W. Washington St.
6. Cellphones 1000 Blk of Plymouth Ave
7. Clothing 4000 Blk of International Dr.
8. Cellphone 5000 Blk of Commander Dr.
9. Tools, Cellphone N Orange Blossom Trail
10. Cellphone with misc. Items 9000 Blk of Jeff Fuqua Blvd
11. Bag 500 Blk of Lake Ave
12. Cellphone 300 Blk of N. Glenwood Ave
13. Cellphone 5700 Blk of Lake Underhill Rd.
14. Electronics 6200 Blk of International Dr.
15. Bicycles 30 Blk of Westmoreland Dr.
16. Bicycle 6000 Blk of International Dr.
17. Currency 1200 Blk of W. South St.
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Arch Eaton, of 5104 The Oaks Circle, Orlando, FL 32809, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Eaton Consulting
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
" Eaton Consulting "
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/19/2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. Uhaul of CTR Haines City: 3307 US Hwy 17-92 W, Haines City, FL 33844 10/11/2022 F0676 Jeanne Sherif, G0732 Keriston Gay, G0781 Takijah Rasheed, A0134 Martin Reid, H0905 Einezre Jones, G0799 JOSE SANCHEZ, A0082 Ambiorix Crisostomo, F0624 Allen Moore, G0712 Eric Davis, A0056 Alexis Watkins, F0616 James or Janice Copeland, E0522 Allen Moore. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Four Corners: 8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34747 10/11/2022 1316 Michel'le Tyler, 1625 Vitor Cantalejo, 2372 Toni Holland, 2197 Natalie Noboa, 2407 Fidela Torres, 2233 Edwin Olguin, 1903 Atnia Avila, 1245-49 Lasandra Smithinnis, 2196 Jose Mato, 2337 Ashley Taylor, 2376 Kaylea Nicholas, 1748 Emilio/Yullie Velez, 1620 Kayla Higgs, 2023 Tynnel Phillips, 1872 Devion Jackson, 2178 Christopher Hay, 2213 Lasandra Smithinnis, 1636 Lasandra Smithinnis, 1546Amy Quisenberry Faustine, 1520 Laquesha DuBose, 1605 Steven Gindlesberger, 2111 Derrick Campbell, 2284 Travis Kollman, 2211 Lasandra Smithinnis, 2397 Brian Paulino, 2014 Ashley Reyes.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on October 14th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A114- Karla Leon A298- Gina Carlo A336- Lisa Stine A337- Lisa Stine B102- Adrian De Jesus B127- Jonathan Davila B155- Jorge Torres C133- James Tate C174- John Cento.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 . The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com . Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 1016-Kenneth Blakely;1046-Margaret Torres;2051-Katrina Krueger;2069-Sweetmari Pizarro-Rivera;3116-Chris McElwain.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
4H67H2H221435
1972 Buick skylark
1L39U20157871
1972 Chevy impala
1GNDS13S122178044
2002 Chevy trailblazer
To be sold at auction at 9:00 am. on October 15, 2022 at 3804 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando FL 32804 LONDON AUTO SALES LLC
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
My Towing Company Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder on the following dates at 8:00AM 1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807 .
10/20/2022
2013 Hyundai Elantra White
5NPDH4AE1DH259004
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on October 07, 2022 at the locations indicated: Store 8460 : 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd Kissimmee FL 34746 (407) 429-8867 @ 12:15 PM: Monica Sharmila Vernon Table, Mattress, and boxes, Edgardo Ayala twin mattress bunk bed queen mattress couch tumpline broken down dressers nice size & tool box, Lamont Reaves Flat screen tvs bed room sets washer n dryer home appliances, Janna Patrick Household items, Eva Leonard beds table chairs HHG couch, Matthew Longs Bedroom set and furniture alongside with clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, October 19th, 2022 . The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com . Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM A037 Allison Kent/ Allison A. Kent/ Allison Ava Kent; A048 David Paul Rocco; B071 Tatia Shantae Moore; C050 Angel Neshae Harris.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: October 12th, 2022 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1128-Households, #1057- Households, #K220-Households, #J203-Households, #2219-Furniture, #2209- Furniture, #2206-Households, #2143-Households, #2106-Households, #2092- Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on October 14th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824 , will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
JHMGD38678S058649
2008 / HONDA
2FMDK39C17BB28925
2007 / FORD
5N1AT2MV9GC821776
2016 / NISS
5FNYF18565B001105
2005 / HOND
3AKJGLD52GSGU0579
2016 / FREIGHTLINER CASCADIA
JA3AU86U78U038734
2008 / MITS
WVGAV7AX4CW525876
2012 / VOLK
3N1CN7APXGL820394
2016 / NISS
1JJV532DXPL401340
2022 / WABASH
1GR1P062XNT431787
2022 / GDAN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 10/14/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
1HGEG8652SL039078
1995 HOND
FLA57790
2005 ASPT.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE : NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 15, 2022
2GNAXJEV7J6271227
2018 CHEV
4T1SK11E9SU526024
1995 TOYT
OCTOBER 16, 2022
1FMZU63E7YUB12574
2000 FORD
KMHDN45D73U486398
2003 HYUN
OCTOBER 17, 2022
2T2GK31UX8C028445
2008 LEXS
OCTOBER 21, 2022
JH4CL96995C015924
2005 ACUR
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC . gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824 , pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 15, 2022
1FAHP3GN9BW174625
2011 FORD
2FAPP36X7KB124693
1989 FORD
JA32U2FU6BU043576
2011 MITS
KNDJT2A60D7525258
2013 KIA
OCTOBER 16, 2022
2T1BURHE8HC823715
2017 TOYT
3C8FY4BB31T696364
2001 CHRY
3G5DA03E34S503677
2004 BUIC
KMHDU46DX8U501307
2008 HYUN
OCTOBER 20, 2022
JTMBD33V975067845
2007 TOYOTA MOTOR CO
OCTOBER 21, 2022
1G1PE5SB1G7203940
2016 CHEV
2G1FD3D39F9279024
2015 CHEV
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on October 14th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0007 Ð Morgan Brothers, Inc 0041 Ð Peter Andre Bernard 0045 Ð Peter Andre Bernard 0171 Ð Thomas Yensco 0175 Ð Thomas Yensco 0185 Ð Thomas Yensco 0192 Ð Thomas Yensco 0341 Ð Tiana Woods 0392 Ð Mike Skelly.
Notice of Public Sale : Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 203 Neighborhood Market Rd Orlando, FL 32825 on October 14th, 2022 at 11:00 am or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. 120-Connor Tinglum 1046-Angelo Ortiz 2082-Cinamon Toon
Notice of Public Sale : Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on October 14th, 2022 at 11:00 pm or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. #1723- Donald Ohler #2311-Camille Gayles #1704-Tracy Taylor #1245-Tina Serrano #2512-Melanie Gomez #1811-Jeremy Sharritt.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing . gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744 , pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
10/18/2022
JTKJF5C73B3006572
2011 TOYT
ML32A4HJ9FH011635
2015 MITS
10/21/2022
1FTRE14271HA10179
2001 FORD
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2009 Toyota
VIN: JTDBL40E899076724
2011 Ford
VIN: 1FMHK7F82BGA79454
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on October 19, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 14th day of October, 2022 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Pierre-Louis, Gary Household Goods; Paguandas, Devin Household Goods; Young, Vincent Household Goods; Hampton, Gregory Household Items; Reynolds, faith Household Goods; Spears, Rasheed Trejan Household Goods; Guzman, Paula Household Goods; De Jesus Rodriguez, Jose Household Goods; Acree, Shundra Household Goods; Young, Michael Household Goods; ROGER, JOEL JEROME Household Goods; Carn, Kelvin Household Goods; Cook, Samantha Household Goods; Lubin, Dasha Household Goods. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Elliott, Scot Household Goods; Frederick, Kayla Household Goods; Rowswell, Cheryl Household Goods; Anderson, Seth Household Goods; hamilton, Joseph Household Goods; MacDonald, Stephen Household Goods. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated 9/28/2022 and 10/5/2022.
Comments / 0