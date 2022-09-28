ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellborn, FL

The Wellborn plates bites of tropical splendor fused with French, Latin and Asian flair

By Faiyaz Kara
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DTAHj_0iDE4HEc00

It didn't take long for the Mawardi brothers to put their trendy fingerprints on the historic Wellborn property after taking it over in 2019. In just three COVID-era years, their Team Market Group not only spiffed up the rooms of the Art Deco hotel and surrounding buildings, but cleaned up the grounds, contemporized the aesthetics and, under the charge of culinary director Nick Grecco, completely modernized the Wellborn's menu.

Grecco's been a busy man of late, overhauling the food options at TMG's Robinson Room and developing menus for Plantees (which opened in April), Taco Kat (opening next month) and two restaurants slated to open next year — Primrose Lanes Restaurant & Bowling Club and live-fire cookhouse Eastwood in Mills 50.

Good thing he has executive chef Ivesant Geigel to run things at the Wellborn. The restaurant, occupying both floors of the quaint I.W. Phillips House, has been a haven for zoomers and fashionistas but, thanks to Geigel, is about to be a favored destination for the city's food-conscious as well. The classical training and experience he received at the Tavistock Restaurant Group and under Tim Keating at Flying Fish Café and Urbain 40 shows. A seemingly simple chilled cucumber salad ($10) comes with a superb mix of Persian, English and Kirby cukes dressed in a dashi-spiced sesame vinaigrette and crackled with a sprinkle of quinoa. It was garnished with marigolds from the Wellborn's garden and it set the tone for the creative small plates that followed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DdjBH_0iDE4HEc00


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQvlR_0iDE4HEc00

Of note: grilled brie ($22) on Olde Hearth brioche stuffed with duck confit and white truffle oil. Beneath the bite-sized sammies was a sop-worthy mango jam. Our server called it a real "slutty" dish, and we appreciated that happy ending. Best grilled cheese in town? Perhaps. The avocado and crab dip ($17) was friséed like it was about to make its entrance to the Met Gala, while the trio of lamb ribs ($24), nestled in an onion raita, glazed with a guava barbecue sauce and crunched with shaved almonds, played up substance, not style. Grilled prawns ($20), however, stole the show. Slicked in a chili-lime butter, then garnished with pickled gypsy and jalapeño peppers, these head-on buggers are worth the trip alone. "Revelatory," said my dining comrade, and revel in these we did.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1azepu_0iDE4HEc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YDjdM_0iDE4HEc00


And very much like the second-floor space, the menu is tropically eclectic and not without its comfort. Food on a stick provides that for me, though others, like my sis, are repulsed by the thought of stick-skewered foods. "I don't like the taste of wood in my mouth," she says.

I'd have her try Grecco and Geigel's Florida red snapper to convince her otherwise. It was marinated in a sweet/tangy miso-tamarind, charred, then broiled before being served over an onion cream sauce (like a soubise but without the flour) and stabbed with a couple of sticks. On top was a scallion kosho, a condiment fashioned from yuzu-roasted jalapeños.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BrfZ1_0iDE4HEc00

If this doesn't convert the stick-averse, the beef tenderloin churrasco ($21) set in a "saltado" sauce (it's basically a bordelaise reduced with soy) and crested with chimichurri and garlic chips likely won't either.

Nor will Japanese eggplant ($15) brushed with a torched pepper aioli, dotted with bubu arare and drizzled with a Malta caramel sauce. That eggplant, and the roasted cauliflower ($15) with calabaza, pepitas and green chili vinaigrette, are considerate plant-based items.

If Bibb lettuce wraps served with 48-hour sous-vide short rib ($42) are offered when you visit, get them. The 12 ounces of Creekstone Farms beef, slivered and glazed with a ginger-pineapple soy, came with pickled peppers, mostarda and a sesame-soy dip.

Now, if the name Amanda McFall rings a bell, it's because she's one of Orlando's finest pastry chefs, having sweetened the proverbial pots at Ravenous Pig and Urbain 40 and now doing the same for TMG. Her banana rum cake ($12) with rum-butter caramel sauce, coffee crumble and bruléed bananas was killer. Her coconut flan ($12) embellished with kiwi, strawberry and shards of lime merengue was a tropical tour de force.

But here's the kicker: All this incredible food is being made out of a food truck hidden on the Wellborn's grounds. Grecco says they've started the process of building a permanent kitchen, but it's still in the works. I, for one, am anxious to see what this team can produce with a fully functioning kitchen. Rest assured that when it's finished, the Wellborn will be reborn. Again.

[location-1]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQQM9_0iDE4HEc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iddY9_0iDE4HEc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zl0qr_0iDE4HEc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yTiV6_0iDE4HEc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WtSjC_0iDE4HEc00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenepublishing.com

Cornerstone Cafe holds its grand opening

Friends, family and community members gathered in Lee on Friday, Sept. 2, to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Cornerstone Cafe. Cornerstone Cafe is a cafe located in Lee that is built on a firm foundation. The foundation on which it is built is great food and fellowship. “We love being able to give our customers a great meal while spreading love and compassion, and feeding the soul,” stated restaurant owners George and Kimberly Futch.
LEE, FL
High School Volleyball PRO

Live Oak, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Madison County HS volleyball team will have a game with Suwannee High School on September 30, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LIVE OAK, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Wellborn, FL
WCJB

GFR crews save resident after tree falls on home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews rescued someone trapped in a home after stormy weather brought a tree down. Crews responded to the home on Northwest 12th Terrace on Tuesday afternoon on reports someone was trapped inside a home after a large tree fell. Crews were able to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#French Food#Food Truck#Splendor#Art Deco#Latin#Food Drink#Asian#Team Market Group#Tmg#I W Phillips House#Zoomers#Flying Fish Caf#Persian
alachuachronicle.com

Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
VERO BEACH, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Hurricane Ian Update – Storm Update, Evacuations, Waste Pickup, and Other Information

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Tropical Storm Watch and a Flood Watch are in effect in Alachua County. Strong winds, extreme flooding, and flash flooding are large concerns for Alachua County. Torrential rainfall in rain bands will move up from the south today and continue into Friday. Extreme river and tributary flooding is possible. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous. Driving conditions could become hazardous with heavy winds, rainfall, and flooded roads. Numerous downed trees, power outages, and damage to structures and mobile homes are possible. Isolated tornadoes are possible.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCJB

One person killed, another injured in Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are investigating after a man from Jacksonville was killed during a shooting in Lake City on Saturday. Officers say shortly before 1 a.m., they responded to the area of 877 N. Marion Ave. where they found two people suffering gunshot wounds. One person was dead, the other was taken to the hospital.
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

UF student charged with providing false identification, trying to smuggle communication device into jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emily Faith Lampi, 20, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with introducing contraband into the jail, resisting arrest without violence, underage drinking, and giving false identification to a police officer. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Officer was patrolling W. University Avenue in uniform after midnight...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two transported to the hospital following ATV accident

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Last night at approximately 9:30 p.m., Windsor Fire Department, Alachua County Fire Rescue, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, and a Medical Director physician from Shands responded to a vehicle accident east of Windsor on CR 1474. Upon arrival, the initial crew found a side-by-side four-wheeler...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Acupuncturist arrested for false imprisonment and battery on patient

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jerrod Ryan Fletcher, 46, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with false imprisonment and battery on a person over 65 after a patient said he insisted on completing a “treatment” that he could not explain and prevented the patient from leaving for several hours.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Carjacking; Chase; One arrested

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, a carjacking in Madison County ended with the stolen vehicle crashing in Jefferson County. Deputy William Terry with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the westbound rest area on Interstate 10 in Madison County regarding a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, Deputy Terry made contact with the vehicle owner, who reported that upon exiting the restroom she observed her friend in a physical struggle with a male (later identified as Eric Erron Smith). Smith shoved the victim to the ground, causing the victim to strike her head on the concrete, resulting in injury. Smith gained control of the vehicle keys and entered the victim’s vehicle. A rest area employee observed the attack and ran to the vehicle in attempt to help the two ladies, ages 73 and 83. Smith momentarily exited the sedan and attacked the.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
264
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy