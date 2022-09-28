Bad Ass's Burgers opens on Curry Ford Road this week, Rosa Mexicano replaces Fresh Mediterranean Market at Disney World Dolphin Hotel, and more food news

OPENINGS+CLOSINGS: Look for Bad As's Burgers, sister operation to Bad As's Sandwiches, to open in the old Kathi Rolls space on Curry Ford Road this week. They'll use Australian wagyu beef and fresh-baked white-sesame and whole-wheat buns for their signature and build-your-own burgers ... Pizza Bruno will open its College Park location the first week of October in the old Tin & Taco space at 2429 Edgewater Drive. Owner Bruno Zacchini says the pies in College Park will be a riff on his love of New Jersey-style pies (sauce on top of the cheese and toppings) and will have a thicker crust than the Neapolitan pies at his Curry Ford location. They'll also be fired in an electric oven, not a wood-fired one. Tables inside the restaurant will be reservation-only and seating at the bar will be on a first-come, first-served basis ... Black Magic Pizza, the popular pizza pop-up fusing New York-style pizza ingredients with Neapolitan cooking techniques, has signed a lease to take over the space next to Rockpit Brewing at 14 W. Illiana St. Owner Traviss Santos anticipates an early 2023 opening ...

After opening The Wilson at the InnSide by Meliá New York Nomad in 2018, IGC Hospitality will open The Wilson inside the Meliá Orlando Celebration Oct. 8. The Wilson is being touted as a "quirky, unconventional, seaside-inspired bistro" ... In other hotel restaurant news, Rosa Mexicano, with 10 locations on the Eastern seaboard, will replace Fresh Mediterranean Market inside the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel in early 2023. Expect "a fresh take on Mexican food, authentic Mexican heritage, culinary techniques and lively dining."

NEWS+EVENTS: Luke's Kitchen in Maitland hosts a five-course tasting experience complete with craft cocktails on their patio Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. Cost is $125 ... Oktoberfest at City Works Eatery & Pour House in Disney Springs will feature a limited-time, German-inspired menu (currywurst, pork belly spaetzle, pork schnitzel) along with festive beers through Monday, Oct. 3 ... The second annual Taste of Space food festival runs Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Kennedy Space Center. Access is included with regular admission. Visit kennedyspacecenter.com for more.

