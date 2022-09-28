ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

The War on Drugs bring a bold new album and an ever-evolving live sound to Orlando Tuesday

By Alan Sculley
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SOW4T_0iDE4A3X00

Adam Granduciel and his band, the War on Drugs, came into the making of their latest album, I'm Not Here Anymore, having reached a whole new level with their career.

The band's previous album, A Deeper Understanding , won the Grammy for Best Rock Album in 2018 and the acclaimed album had topped 200,000 copies sold and charted higher than any of the group's three previous albums.

For some musicians, such achievements (and the expectations that follow) would generate a fair amount of pressure and expectation for the next album. But for Granduciel, making I'm Not Here Anymore was more like business as usual. Any pressure just comes from wanting to achieve a fundamental goal with each album.

"Even after our first record, which was basically a hodgepodge, but it had a release on a label and we did touring, and some people bought it, I was like 'Oh man, what the hell is the next album going to be?'" Granduciel said in a recent phone interview with Orlando Weekly .

"So I just had to kind of put my head down and find out what I loved about, at that time, music, songwriting and making music. Then after Slave Ambient [their second album], I kind of did the same and with Lost in the Dream , I had to follow that up with something because that one obviously brought us new fans. So I feel like it's always been, like, put your head down and do the work. Put your head down and write some songs and explore melodies and collaborate with people and see where you end up."

Where the War on Drugs have ended up so far is enviable enough. The band's current tour finds the group headlining theaters, large clubs and even some outdoor amphitheaters — a sure sign that the band's audience continues to grow.

Granduciel's journey with the War on Drugs started out around 2005 in Philadelphia, when he teamed up with Kurt Vile and the duo emerged a few years later with Wagonwheel Blues , the first War on Drugs album.

Vile stepped away not long after that to focus on what has since become a successful solo career. The War on Drugs became Granduciel's own project.

A key point came with the third album, 2014's Lost in the Dream . It landed on more than 50 year-end best album lists and continues to sell, having currently moved more than 350,000 copies.

Just as significantly, a more stable band lineup came together during this period, with Hartley and keyboardist Robbie Bennett (who came on board in 2010) joined by the other current members of the band: drummer Charlie Hall, sax/keyboard player Jon Natchez and guitarist/keyboardist Anthony LaMarca.

With A Deeper Understanding the War on Drugs took another step forward, having signed with major label Atlantic Records and then earning the Grammy award. A concert album, Live Drugs , followed in 2020, as work was well under way on I Don't Live Here Anymore .

Like the other War on Drugs albums, "I Don't Live Here Anymore" involved extensive studio work, especially from Granduciel (along with producer Shawn Everett).

After completing early versions of a number of songs, Granduciel and Everett spent the next three years doing what they always do to complete an album — taking apart the original versions of the songs and rebuilding them piece by piece into finished studio tracks.

Granduciel says he loves this process as he (with assistance from Everett, some guest musicians and the other members of the War on Drugs) seeks to create the best treatment for each song.

"It's just like everything is in a state of flux," Granduciel says. "Like some songs, you never have a day where you're confused. You're just always building. It makes sense. And those are satisfying. Sometimes you're just exploring like the sonics. Sometimes you know, the song is there, but you know it can be taken somewhere sonically. Really the main thing is just having fun with it. It's just peeling stuff apart, running stuff through other stuff, making cool sounds and seeing what mistakes might happen along the way and embracing those."

The result of this approach on I Don't Live Here Anymore is a set of 10 strong songs encompassing Americana, pop and classic rock, but with a modern sonic edge. On "Change," "Harmonia's Dream" and "Victim," Granduciel and Everett apply shimmering tones that add sparkle to the engaging pop melodies of the songs.

The airy synthetic sounds and percussion of "I Don't Wanna Wait" bring to mind Peter Gabriel, while "Living Proof" recalls Wilco's more pensive material. "Old Skin" is rootsier, with some Dylan-esque harmonica added for good measure, while "Wasted" has some synth-pop overtones added to its driving tempo.

The War on Drugs began touring in January, and as with his studio work, Granduciel views playing shows as an ongoing opportunity to improve as a live band and deliver better and better shows.

"I'm just never satisfied with anything," he says. "Having that mentality is cool because you're kind of just always searching for something cool, whether it's a guitar tone, an arrangement or something, you know, something new, something to keep the excitement level up."

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Weekly

Orlando band Expert Timing release bold new album 'Stargazing'

With a smart stitch of pop-punk and emo, Orlando’s Expert Timing have steadily woven their way into the hearts of the regional punk and indie scenes. It’s been a straightforward and affecting formula that they’ve been carving with increased precision for the past handful of years. But brand-new album Stargazing is a marked graduation for the beloved band.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Contemporary composer Nathan Felix presents 'No. 5,' his first-ever full-length opera, here in Orlando

This Saturday, the luxurious life and lonely death of Coco Chanel comes to the stage in the form of a brand-new opera, but this world premiere isn't having its grand debut at the Met or Palais Garnier. Instead, contemporary composer Nathan Felix is presenting No. 5, his first-ever full-length work, here in Orlando at the Timucua Arts Foundation. [event-1]
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando's Someday River team with the Dropout for dreamy new single 'Light Again'

Local indie-folk act Someday River and Orlando indie-pop expat the Dropout have lit an interesting joint in recent single “Light Again.” The Dropout lays the foundation with an electronic step and a prominent hook from his signature sax, and then Someday River’s Greyson Charnock infuses his band’s warm psychedelic melodicism. The gestalt is a lush, hazy zephyr that floats somewhere a little different than the usual pockets of the respective artists. If only all comedowns could be this chill.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Orlando Weekly

Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change sure to make 'Sibling Rivalry' glamorous at Orlando show

Get ready for audacious and stunning costumes, lip-syncs and plenty of low blows. Two of the most beloved stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race are stopping into Orlando as part of a 14-city tour and bringing all the petty banter we know and love. Bob the Drag Queen and Monét  X Change’s extravaganza of a show will serve as a continuation of their epic battles made famous on their “Sibling Rivalry” podcast, where they dissect new episodes of Drag Race.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Vile
Person
Peter Gabriel
Person
Shawn Everett
Person
Adam Granduciel
Orlando Weekly

Watch Tropical Storm Ian move up Florida's East Coast on live beach cams

The worst of Hurricane Ian has passed through the Orlando area, but the storm is far from done with Florida. It's expected to head out over the Atlantic and turn north, bringing rains and heavy storm surge to all of Northeast Florida, eventually soaking other parts of the Southeast. As with the massive hurricane's approach to Florida's west coast, there are plenty of 24-hour webcams pointed at the ocean on the Atlantic side.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Joyner Lucas' show in Orlando on Tuesday is canceled

UPDATE: On Monday night the Beacham posted that Joyner Lucas' Orlando show has been called off  over concerns about Hurricane Ian. “Due to the inclement weather this week unfortunately the Joyner Lucas show is cancelled. Refunds will be processed from the point of purchase.”
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Lagwagon cancel Wednesday show at Orlando's Beacham

Punk band Lagwagon have canceled their two Florida tour stops this week amid concerns over Hurricane Ian. The band was due to play Tampa on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Orlando's Beacham on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The band broke the news on Facebook Monday night: Due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Ian along the West Coast of Florida, and given the mandatory evacuations already announced in the Tampa Bay area and the likelihood that this storm will seriously impact most of the state of Florida over the next several days, we are we are canceling our shows...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Universal Orlando closes, Halloween Horror Nights canceled for a couple of days this week due to Hurricane Ian

Following SeaWorld's announcement earlier on Tuesday, Universal Orlando have issued a statement that the theme park will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. of this week. Halloween Horror Nights will also be called off for both of those days. As explained in a series of Twitter posts on Tuesday afternoon, Universal Orlando and CityWalk will both close on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The War On Drugs#Wi
Orlando Weekly

The All-American Rejects will rock out in Orlando this November

The All-American Rejects are ready to share their "Dirty Little Secret" with Orlando's Hard Rock Live on Friday, Nov. 11. The Stillwater, Oklahoma band defined the early 2000s with hits like "Gives You Hell" and "Swing Swing". The All-American Rejects have played a few other dates in 2022 prior to their tour announcement, the most recent being at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Bad Ass's Burgers opens on Curry Ford Road this week, Rosa Mexicano replaces Fresh Mediterranean Market at Disney World Dolphin Hotel, and more food news

OPENINGS+CLOSINGS: Look for Bad As's Burgers, sister operation to Bad As's Sandwiches, to open in the old Kathi Rolls space on Curry Ford Road this week. They'll use Australian wagyu beef and fresh-baked white-sesame and whole-wheat buns for their signature and build-your-own burgers ... Pizza Bruno will open its College Park location the first week of October in the old Tin & Taco space at 2429 Edgewater Drive.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando electronic project Kurt Rambus ends two years of silence with new track 'Hert'

Nigel John is well-known as one of Orlando’s most intelligent and conceptual DJs. Under the guise of shadowy alter ego Kurt Rambus, he’s produced some of the most honed and distilled electronic music to come out of our scene. Fresh new single “HERT,” the first Rambus release in two years, is perhaps his most limber and liquid track yet, which is apt since the piece was created for a dancer friend.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Orlando Weekly

Orlando band Jim and the Sea Dragons release a primer on 1960s French surf sounds

Did you know there’s such a thing as French surf rock? Like Serge Gainsbourg said, moi non plus. Thankfully, local instrumental band Jim and the Sea Dragons are well-versed in and have imported some on new album Sous les Paves, la Plage! Surf scene vet Jim Colby went across the pond and all the way back to pre-Beatles France for inspiration this time out, covering surf songs originally recorded by French bands in the early 1960s.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may be gone from Central Florida, but it left incredible amounts of damage and debris in its wake. Regular trash and solid waste pickups were placed on hold earlier this week as the hurricane approached, but now there are tentative makeup schedules (water levels allowing) for Orlando and greater Orange County residents. The City of Orlando begins debris pickup on Friday, Sept.. 30.  Residents can assist in those efforts by placing debris on the curb, bagging and/or bundling yard waste and separating debris from building materials. Residential and commercial trash pickup covering missed pickups from Wednesday happens on Saturday, Oct. 1.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
264
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy