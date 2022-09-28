ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US will operate 'undaunted, unafraid' in Taiwan Strait: Harris

By LEAH MILLIS
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lYwz_0iDE3g0200
US Vice President Kamala Harris was in Japan to attend the funeral of assassinated former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe /POOL/AFP

Washington will operate "undaunted and unafraid" throughout Asia, including the Taiwan Strait, US Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday as she addressed American troops in Japan.

Speaking after attending Tuesday's funeral for assassinated former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe, Harris accused China of "disturbing behaviour" in the East China Sea and South China Sea and "provocations across the Taiwan Strait".

"The United States believes that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is an essential feature of a free and open Indo-Pacific," she said, using Washington's term for the Asia-Pacific region.

"We will continue to fly, sail and operate, undaunted and unafraid, wherever and whenever international law allows," she added.

Beijing claims both democratic Taiwan and the narrow body of water separating the island from mainland China -- one of the world's busiest shipping channels.

The United States has long used "freedom of navigation" passages through the Taiwan Strait to push back against Chinese claims, and Western allies have increasingly joined these operations.

Harris restated Washington's longstanding opposition to any unilateral attempt by Beijing to take control of Taiwan and pledged ongoing US support for the island's self-defence.

In recent months, US President Joe Biden has said American troops would come to Taiwan's aid in the event of a Chinese invasion, despite Washington's official policy of "strategic ambiguity" on the matter.

The White House has said there is no change to that policy and Harris did not address Biden's comments in her remarks to troops on the USS Howard at the Yokosuka Naval Base outside Tokyo.

She also slammed Russia for "attempting to annex the territory of another sovereign nation" in a reference to votes organised by Moscow in occupied areas of Ukraine.

And she accused North Korea of threatening regional stability with fresh missile launches.

Washington "does not seek conflict with China", Harris said, but "we anticipate continued aggressive behaviour from Beijing as it attempts to unilaterally undermine the status quo".

Harris leaves Japan later Wednesday for South Korea, where she will visit the Demilitarized Zone.

Comments / 7

Related
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

North Korea shreds America's nuclear delusions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un couldn't have been any more emphatic during his address to the Supreme People’s Assembly on Thursday. Kim's regime will "never give up nuclear weapons, and there is absolutely no denuclearization, no negotiation, and no bargaining chip to trade in the process." In Kim’s mind, North Korea's nuclear weapons program is what’s keeping much stronger adversaries like the United States from contemplating a regime change operation against him. It doesn't matter that U.S. officials have repeatedly stated they aren’t interested in pursuing such action.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns

China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

How U.S. Airpower Could Thwart a Chinese Attack on Taiwan

Any Chinese amphibious advance would be vulnerable to being destroyed by U.S. and allied air power. Any Chinese maritime buildup for an amphibious attack on Taiwan would most likely be seen by U.S. and allied surveillance systems. Yet given the size and lethality of China’s fast-growing navy, such a prospect clearly poses a major threat to Taiwan, the United States, and U.S. allies in the Pacific.
MILITARY
Newsweek

How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb

"Biden and Putin have veto power over the continued existence of life on earth and Xi Jinping appears to be trying to join them in this lethal perversity."
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Shinzo Abe
Daily Mail

So who IS in driving seat, Joe? Karine Jean-Pierre suggests Biden didn't mean to say the COVID pandemic is 'over' - and blames comment on him being distracted by cars at Detroit show

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that President Joe Biden didn't mean the pandemic is 'over' when he said just that during the 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday. 'So just to step back for a second, what we saw during that interview, 60 Minutes interview, when he...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Strait#South China#East China#Japanese#American#Indo Pacific#Chinese
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris pokes the tiger again as she condemns China’s ‘disturbing behavior’ aimed at coercing and intimidating neighbors as she pledges to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan

US Vice President Kamala Harris hit out at China for its 'disturbing behavior' towards its neighbors and pledged further support for Taiwan on Wednesday. She promised to deepen 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan, days after the US administration pledged its forces would defend the island, in comments likely to anger China's government.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
americanmilitarynews.com

China is staging attacks on US ships, Taiwan warns: Report

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been staging attacks on U.S. Navy ships, Taiwan’s defense ministry warned last week, adding that the Chinese Communist Party is working to block foreign militaries from helping Taiwan if a war erupts in the region. A Taiwan defense ministry report reviewed...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

China Is Furious About Japan’s Military Modernization Plans

An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper accuses Japan of being militaristic and renouncing its pacifist history. A Chinese-government-backed newspaper is signaling alarm in response to Japan’s expanded military budget and plans to research hypersonic missiles. An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper...
CHINA
The Hill

Think China is aggressive now? Wait until after the 20th Party Congress

Major events are rare in the humdrum of international politics. But when they do occur, much like geology they can shift the ground under your feet, dramatically and suddenly, changing the global landscape. This year will bring the equivalent of a tectonic shift in China’s politics when the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th Party Congress, beginning Oct. 16. This will be the most significant Party Congress in many decades, for three reasons.
CHINA
AFP

AFP

86K+
Followers
33K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy