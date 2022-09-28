Bathroom(s): 5.5 Total Area: 4716 Sq. Ft. Mike Seder once again was recognized as the #1 RE/MAX agent in Texas, Houston and The Woodlands for 2007. Mike has served The Woodlands real estate market for nearly 30 years. Since joining RE/MAX® in 1992, he has been a Top Producer in both listings and sales of real estate for The Woodlands, Houston area and Texas. He grew up in Chile, South America, later relocating with his family to Pittsburgh. He is fluent in Spanish and works well with the Latin community in the area.

TOMBALL, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO