Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Football: College Park Shuts Out Caney Creek at Woodforest Stadium
WOODLANDS, TX -- The College Park Cavaliers hosted the Caney Creek Panthers Thursday night at Woodforest Bank Stadium. Second place in the district, College Park, looks to tie New Caney for first place. Caney Creek looks to get their first win of the season. College Park’s Conner Dunphy returned to...
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Football: The Woodlands Aims to Prove They Are the 13-6A Powerhouse
THE WOODLANDS, TX – This Friday Night Lights showcased the Grand Oaks Grizzlies hosting The Woodlands Highlanders at Woodforest Bank Stadium. With Head Coach Mike Jackson of Grand Oaks retiring, interim head coach Aaron Johnson will take over for the remainder of the season. This will be his first match as head coach for the Grizzlies.
cw39.com
Lane closures begin Friday in areas around Cypress, League City
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Outside of the total closure near the Galleria, there are various lane closure taking places throughout greater Houston this weekend. Starting on Friday, September 30 several lanes will be closed on US-290 in Cypress between Mueschke Road to Cypress Rose Hill. This is not a total closure, but drivers should still expect delays during the time frame of 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. No alternate route is needed.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Fall Festival this Sat. at Creekside Park West in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- It’s fall ya’ll so make plans to celebrate at the Creekside Park® West Fall Festival in The Woodlands® this Saturday, October 1, from 1 to 5 p.m. Hosted by The Howard Hughes Corporation® and free and open to the public, the festival will feature a pumpkin patch, live DJ, a rock climbing wall, family games, local eats and treats, and more! One free pumpkin per family will be given (while supplies last).
icytales.com
8 Best Thrift Stores in Houston
The best thrift stores in Houston are the place to go if you want to organize or stock your closet. There are many thrift shops in Houston where you can upgrade your outfit without spending a fortune. Houston is a wonderful city! The city is renowned for its diverse culture...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Open House - 122 Gildwood Place
TCS AC & Heating treats you with respect and gives you the highest quality of service; your comfort is our business. 936-228-0063.
Niko Niko's announces new location coming to The Woodlands
Niko Niko's is anticipating to open within the next year in The Woodlands. (Courtesy Niko Niko's) Houston-based Greek restaurant Niko Niko's announced it will be expanding into The Woodlands in 2023 at 922 Lake Front Circle, The Woodlands. Niko Niko's owner Dimitri Fetokakis said the location plans to be open...
WDSU
Texas EquuSearch hits pivotal point in the hunt for TX school teacher
NEW ORLEANS — The search reaches a pivotal point Thursday for a missing Texas school teacher whose car was found in New Orleans. Texas EquuSearch, a search and recovery nonprofit organization says the more days go by with no sight of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, the less optimistic they are finding her.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Shea Homes Breaks Ground on Evergreen
Shea Homes broke ground recently on Evergreen, a 740-acre community in Montgomery County. Shown here, from left, are Scott Villareal, Shea Homes Vice President Sales and Marketing; Dylan Jones, Land Acquisition Analyst; Jim Zimmerman, Shea Homes Vice President of Land Acquisition and Development; Bob Keller, Shea Homes Vice President of Operations; Matt Klein, TBG Partners Principal; Joel Cleveland, attorney with Muller Law Group; Keith Luechtefeld, Shea Homes Division President; Bobby Heck, Ele.
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
Kirby Ice House opens in The Woodlands, sporting largest bar in Texas
Kirby Ice House opened at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, on Sept. 27. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) New bar Kirby Ice House, which sports the largest bar in Texas at 141 feet, opened Sept. 27 at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands. According to a news release from public relations...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Burlington opens a new store in The Woodlands, donates to local school
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Burlington, a major off-price retailer offering favorite brands for the entire family and home, opened a new store at 1420 Lake Woodlands Drive, site of the old Toys ‘R’ Us at Pinecroft Center. This is a relocation of the store that was previously located at 16590 I-45 South in Conroe. For the grand opening, shoppers were greeted with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and some special deals.
Woodlands Online& LLC
122 Gildwood Place
Bathroom(s): 5.5 Total Area: 4716 Sq. Ft. Mike Seder once again was recognized as the #1 RE/MAX agent in Texas, Houston and The Woodlands for 2007. Mike has served The Woodlands real estate market for nearly 30 years. Since joining RE/MAX® in 1992, he has been a Top Producer in both listings and sales of real estate for The Woodlands, Houston area and Texas. He grew up in Chile, South America, later relocating with his family to Pittsburgh. He is fluent in Spanish and works well with the Latin community in the area.
Tacos y Más: A brisket-Mexican food combo that draws crowds to north Houston
La Cruda Brand BBQ partners with Manuel's for weekend-only smoked brisket enchiladas and more.
Total closure this weekend at Tomball Tollway and Grand Parkway starting Oct. 1
Heads up! The northbound and southbound mainlanes of SH 249 and the SH 99 eastbound mainlanes will be closed. See what alternate routes you can take.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Township Board meets, approves The Woodlands Express rodeo service
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township Board of Directors met Wednesday, September 28, 2022, and discussed a variety of issues in the community including neighborhood ponds, improvements to Lakeside pool, The Woodlands Express service to the rodeo and more. On the Regular Agenda, the Board discussed a request for...
fox26houston.com
New photo shows missing Alvin teacher Michelle Reynolds in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - A newly released photo shows a missing Alvin woman walking down a sidewalk in New Orleans a day after she is believed to have left her home. Michelle Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin ISD, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her car...
cw39.com
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling. A study put together by SmartAsset...
How Houston Eats: ABC13's Rita Garcia on pregnancy cravings and missing margaritas
The morning news personality and Houston foodie shares it all.
