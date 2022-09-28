ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Woodlands Online& LLC

HS Football: College Park Shuts Out Caney Creek at Woodforest Stadium

WOODLANDS, TX -- The College Park Cavaliers hosted the Caney Creek Panthers Thursday night at Woodforest Bank Stadium. Second place in the district, College Park, looks to tie New Caney for first place. Caney Creek looks to get their first win of the season. College Park’s Conner Dunphy returned to...
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

HS Football: The Woodlands Aims to Prove They Are the 13-6A Powerhouse

THE WOODLANDS, TX – This Friday Night Lights showcased the Grand Oaks Grizzlies hosting The Woodlands Highlanders at Woodforest Bank Stadium. With Head Coach Mike Jackson of Grand Oaks retiring, interim head coach Aaron Johnson will take over for the remainder of the season. This will be his first match as head coach for the Grizzlies.
SPRING, TX
cw39.com

Lane closures begin Friday in areas around Cypress, League City

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Outside of the total closure near the Galleria, there are various lane closure taking places throughout greater Houston this weekend. Starting on Friday, September 30 several lanes will be closed on US-290 in Cypress between Mueschke Road to Cypress Rose Hill. This is not a total closure, but drivers should still expect delays during the time frame of 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. No alternate route is needed.
CYPRESS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Fall Festival this Sat. at Creekside Park West in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- It’s fall ya’ll so make plans to celebrate at the Creekside Park® West Fall Festival in The Woodlands® this Saturday, October 1, from 1 to 5 p.m. Hosted by The Howard Hughes Corporation® and free and open to the public, the festival will feature a pumpkin patch, live DJ, a rock climbing wall, family games, local eats and treats, and more! One free pumpkin per family will be given (while supplies last).
THE WOODLANDS, TX
icytales.com

8 Best Thrift Stores in Houston

The best thrift stores in Houston are the place to go if you want to organize or stock your closet. There are many thrift shops in Houston where you can upgrade your outfit without spending a fortune. Houston is a wonderful city! The city is renowned for its diverse culture...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Shea Homes Breaks Ground on Evergreen

Shea Homes broke ground recently on Evergreen, a 740-acre community in Montgomery County. Shown here, from left, are Scott Villareal, Shea Homes Vice President Sales and Marketing; Dylan Jones, Land Acquisition Analyst; Jim Zimmerman, Shea Homes Vice President of Land Acquisition and Development; Bob Keller, Shea Homes Vice President of Operations; Matt Klein, TBG Partners Principal; Joel Cleveland, attorney with Muller Law Group; Keith Luechtefeld, Shea Homes Division President; Bobby Heck, Ele.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Burlington opens a new store in The Woodlands, donates to local school

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Burlington, a major off-price retailer offering favorite brands for the entire family and home, opened a new store at 1420 Lake Woodlands Drive, site of the old Toys ‘R’ Us at Pinecroft Center. This is a relocation of the store that was previously located at 16590 I-45 South in Conroe. For the grand opening, shoppers were greeted with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and some special deals.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Woodlands Online& LLC

