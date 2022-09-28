Read full article on original website
Related
Thanks to This Steam Mop, Shoppers Say Floor Care Is 'No Longer a Dreaded Chore' — and It's 59% Off
“It is lighter than the Swiffer Wet Jet” There are just some messes that can't be tackled by a standard vacuum or an old-school mop. Whether it's a floor that's been neglected with built-up dirt and grime, shower tiles that have seen better days, or furniture with lingering stains, sometimes a modern solution is the answer. But if you're also looking to keep costs reasonable when shopping for cleaning tools, we recommend snagging the Moolan Steam Mop while it's currently 59 percent off at Amazon. Thanks to the...
Shoppers Are Swapping Out Their Old Mops for This $35 Easy-to-Use Spinning One With Over 130,000 Reviews
While we like cleaning the house, making sure everything has its place and that the home is sparkling, there’s one chore we hate every single time. It’s been years, and we know we have to do it, but we procrastinate every chance we get. Because let’s face it, who the heck likes mopping? Seriously, it’s time-consuming and messy, and it’s just not a good time. We’ve tried a lot of different mops over the years to no avail, but thanks to Amazon, we may have found our holy grail of mops (never thought we’d say that!) For only $35, you can snag...
Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop System S6002 review: we put this cult favorite to the test
The Shark Genius Pocket Mop System S6002 aims to make steam cleaning easier, with a stripped-back design that prioritises power over handheld abilities. It's one of the most popular steamers by Shark, a cleaning giant, and rates highly in reviews from users. A crowning feature of the Shark Genius Pocket...
The 8 Best Hardwood Floor Cleaners of 2022
Bona’s Hardwood Floor Cleaner stands out for its impressive cleaning power and fast drying time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best handheld vacuum 2022: for easy cleaning on the go
We've reviewed the best handheld vacuums of 2022 from Shark, Roidmi, Black and Decker, Dyson, and more
Home Depot Or Lowe's: Which Has Better Deals On Laminate Floors?
Both Home Depot and Lowe's are known for selling high-quality flooring for most budgets, but which store has the better deals on laminate floors?
We've tested dozens of coffee makers but only 5 are worth spending your money on — here's why
To make great coffee, a drip machine needs a large brew basket and solid temperature control. Here are the best coffee makers that meet the criteria.
architecturaldigest.com
How to Clean Carpet and Get Rid of Stains, Smells, and Other Messes
Beautiful wall-to-wall carpet can look modern, as well as do its duty of adding warmth, texture, and reducing noise. Knowing how to clean carpet well—and keep it clean—is an essential skill that every homeowner should have. No need to live with dull discoloration in high-traffic areas, tough stains, and other messes. You’ve got plenty of cleaning products to ensure that your carpet and area rugs remain as plush as ever. And if you think a vacuum is the only carpet cleaning tool to get the job done, think again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How To Clean Glass Shower Doors Without Chemicals
Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
Refresh Your Home with Trendy Rattan Decor and Furniture from Amazon — Sale Prices Start at Just $10
There are plant stands, storage cabinets, and more boho pieces to discover Those stuck in an interior design rut may simply need a push in a new direction. In that case, we're here to recommend one of the trends of the season: rattan. Major style and design outlets all across the internet have been in agreement lately that rattan is a trend that's here to stay. After all, if you've been scrolling TikTok or Instagram, you're bound to come across tons of aspirational interior design content — with...
9 best robot vacuum cleaners that will clean your floors and carpets effortlessly
It’s doubtful that there are many people who relish the endless job that is keeping floors clean. In most households, it seems to be the case that as soon as you’ve finished vacuuming, you need to start again. Well, robot vacuum cleaners are here to take care of the floors so you never have to think about them again. Some even mop for you too.Robot vacuums have come a long way since their inception, and are intelligent little fellows these days. Many map your home, dodge obstacles and can tell where stairs are – some even let you view your...
PSA: Amazon Quietly Discounted Patio Furniture Covers Right When You Need Them — Up to 71% Off
Preserve your beloved outdoor table, chairs, and sofas for next year With each day bringing cooler weather and a little less daylight, you're probably spending more time in the living room than you are in the backyard. Therefore, it's time to get the patio in order for the winter. If you don't have a garage to stash your seasonal stuff (or if yours is already packed to the brim), the next best way you can preserve the integrity of your beloved deck chairs, tables, and sofas is with...
CNET
Yeah, There's Probably Mold Growing in Your Washer. Here's How to Kill It
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Have you noticed your clothes don't smell as clean when they come out of your washing machine? Mold, mildew or bacteria could be the reason, as they all thrive in damp environments. That means it's time to clean your washer routinely to get rid of the smelly source and prevent it from coming back.
Amazon Is Filled with Hidden Deals to Organize Your Fridge and Freezer, and Prices Start at $15
Create a TikTok-worthy fridge and save up to 49 percent If you're tired of struggling to find what you need in the fridge, losing things to the back corners, or never knowing what needs to be on the shopping list, it's probably time for an organization intervention. You may have seen one of the hugely popular TikTok accounts dedicated to gloriously satisfying fridge and kitchen organizing (and perhaps felt inferior looking at your own chaotic fridge). Thankfully, Amazon is filled with products designed specifically to solve this problem,...
Should You Clean Glass Surfaces with Shaving Cream?
Streak-free glass has vexed amateur and pro cleaners for generations. Companies put out new product formulations constantly, promising to finally give us a flawless shine. According to TikTok’s cleaning corner #CleanTok, the answer has been in our bathrooms all along. It’s shaving cream!. Does shaving cream clean glass?...
'Dust Bunnies Don't Have a Chance' Against This Cordless Stick Vacuum, Shoppers Say — and It's 40% Off Today
“Say goodbye to Dyson” Here's one thing we can all agree on: Everyone needs a vacuum cleaner. These handy and powerful devices make it easy to clean — without having to get down on your hands and knees to scrub out stubborn stains. So if you're looking for a new one to add to your collection — or you've simply never bought a vacuum — you'll want to head straight to the Laresar Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently on sale at Amazon thanks to a discount and...
veranda.com
Our 5 Favorite Pieces from Williams Sonoma’s New Collection with Morris & Co.
The whimsical world of venerable British design brand Morris & Co. has again crossed the pond in a maximalist fervor; this time, in a dynamic debut collection with American purveyor Williams Sonoma. The vibrant homeware collaboration reimagines Morris & Co.’s heritage fabrics and wallpapers into a delightful range of patterned utensils and crockery, inspired by the archives of 19th-century British designer, poet, and environmentalist William Morris. Influencing the collection, his desire to create affordable art for all and to design pieces that blend beauty with utility.
homedit.com
How to Clean White Walls Without Removing Paint
If you’re wondering how to clean white walls, you’re not alone. While white paint makes a room look bigger and freshens a space, it also shows dirt more than any other color. The level of effort it will take to clean your walls depends on your paint sheen...
The 5 Best Dishwashers of 2022
Our top pick is the Bosch 300 Series Dishwasher because it offers luxury features at a more reasonable price.
Keep your Floors clean with Vacuum and Mop Combo
Disclaimer: This post include affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Not only can sweeping your floors be a complete and utter pain, but it can be difficult to find the right vacuum to make sure you're actually cleaning them as clean as they should be. Add to that all the different mops out there and it becomes a hassle just thinking about it.
People
332K+
Followers
53K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0