Living in a different country, losing family: How Latinos keep a cultural connection

Carmen Milagro's relationship with her mother, Angela Escobar, solidified her deep connection to her Salvadoran roots. Provided by Carmen Milagro

Ask Carmen Milagro how her deep connections to her Salvadoran roots were formed and solidified, and you get a swift, simple answer: her mami.

Milagro’s unassailable pride in her heritage, her unshakeable sense of self-worth, and even her eclectic musical inspirations sprouted from a close relationship with her mother.

“Mi mami me enseño todo lo que ella sabía,” explained Milagro, a San Francisco-born musician and entrepreneur whose parents immigrated from El Salvador. “She taught me everything she knew.”

So, when her mother was in the final stretch of a cancer battle, Milagro stuck close by her side, desperate to find something that would ease her suffering, to abate the pain that seemed to seep into every bone.

Milagro, 58, remembered the home remedies that had been a staple of her childhood.

Carmen Milagro's mother, Angela Escobar, at age 16 in 1952 Provided by Carmen Milagro

She harvested herbs from the backyard, pulled out the coconut oil, and used the ingredients she found to create concoctions to soothe her mother’s dry skin and massage away aches and stiffness.

“It was probably one of the most difficult times that I ever experienced under any circumstances,” Milagro said. “But it was also one of the most beautiful connections to her, to my history, to my family, to my ancestors.”

That experience led Milagro to start Divina Skincare & Botanicals, a line of natural products based on traditional remedies.

She not only wanted to honor her mother, who died nine years ago, but she also wanted to find a way to maintain the bonds to her Salvadoran heritage.

For many Latinos born or raised in the United States, the death or illness of a parent, grandparent, or other elders often spurs a desire to preserve a connection to family roots.

Those older generations are often the keepers of cultural rites: the empanada recipe that a mother knew by heart but never wrote down; the tricks for cultivating the vegetable garden that was a father’s glory; the dichos, or proverbs and sayings, and regional slang that a grandmother brought from her native country; a tía’s buñuelos, the fried dough fritters that were a family favorite at Christmas.

The loss of loved ones brings not only grief but can also threaten to fray the bonds to a family's origins. And the further away one is from an immigrant past, the more likely those ties will fade over time.

A 2017 Pew Research Center analysis found that the number of adults with Hispanic ancestry who self-identify as Latino or Hispanic decreases with each generation. Among second-generation adults – the U.S.-born children of at least one immigrant parent – about 92% identified as Latino or Hispanic. That dropped to 77% for third-generation Latinos and plummeted to half for the fourth or higher generation.

Keeping family traditions alive and nurturing ancestral pride in succeeding generations requires effort.

Sandra Maria Garcia has become the keeper of the family history, gathering photos and records to help tell the story of their journey from Spain to Durango, Mexico, to Texas. Provided by Sandra Maria Garcia

Sandra Maria Garcia, 51, a budget analyst for the city of Fort Worth, Texas, is doing it by protecting history – on a communitywide as well as a personal level.

In her extended family, Garcia has become the informal keeper of the family history, loosely gathering documents, photos and other records to archive their journey from Spain to Durango, Mexico, to Texas. She began that task after several of her father’s siblings died in quick succession over the past few years, followed by her father in 2021. Only three out of 12 are still alive.

“We weren’t prepared for my dad’s passing, so I had to rush around and collect whatever we could,” said Garcia, who came to the U.S. with her family when she was 7. “From there, we learned that we need to document more.”

That includes the recipes for her mom’s mouthwatering mole and the enchiladas she always prepares for her own birthday. Garcia realized only recently that she had never written those down. That was rectified.

Garcia, who is chair of the Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas and sits on the Fort Worth school district’s Racial Equity Committee, is working to safeguard the Latino history of Fort Worth. One of her projects involves documenting the contributions of the vaqueros, the Mexican cowboys who were instrumental in the founding of the city.

“I see how people are trying to cancel us out,” Garcia said. “It’s very important that I get back to my roots and make sure that isn’t taken away ... that we are not erased.”

Garcia also worries that her nephews’ generation is losing touch with its Latino identity, so she has made an effort to keep up the family traditions of filling socks with nuts, candy and fruit as Christmas gifts and to promote the banda and rancho culture around which she grew up.

It can be even more complicated for Latinos with multicultural families.

In 2015, the Pew analysis found about a quarter of Latino newlyweds married a non-Latino spouse, and about 18% of all married Latinos intermarried. That number jumped to 29% for U.S.-born adults.

Sophia Nieves of San Diego is committed to preserving a link to her Puerto Rican roots. Provided by Sophia Nieves

For Sophia Nieves, a San Diego resident of Puerto Rican descent whose son is part Singaporean, that means being intentional about weaving together his traditions with her own. Rice, for example, is a staple in both cultures, so she has learned to prepare both Puerto Rican and Indian-style arroz.

Nieves, who grew up in Los Angeles, is especially determined to preserve a link to her roots because of her own upbringing as one of the few Puerto Rican kids in her neighborhood.

Her parents, who died in their 80s, adapted to U.S. culture and embraced their American identity, and they didn’t start reconnecting with family and their native language until their later years.

For a long time, she recalls, her World War II veteran father worked to erase his thick accent, until he began to see it as an asset. He also was a founder of the Borinquen American Legion post, a gathering spot for the Puerto Rican community.

Nowadays, Nieves, who is in her 60s, wants to make sure she keeps the cultural connection vivid – for herself and her son’s generation.

Sophia Nieves' great-grandparents and grandmother Provided by Sophia Nieves

She is brushing up on her Puerto Rican cooking, even learning how to make the pasteles that are central to Christmas celebrations. She doesn’t take her holiday decorations down until Jan. 6 to mark Three Kings Day, which is widely celebrated in Puerto Rico.

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, Nieves also began reaching out to cousins living in different parts of the U.S. as a way of virtually learning more about the lives of previous generations.

“Each successive generation outside of Puerto Rico adds something new to the mix,” Nieves says. “Their families, like those of my nephews, are unique, but they’re still grounded in Puerto Rico.”

Carmen Milagro inherited this molina that once belonged to her grandmother. Provided by Carmen Milagro

Like Nieves, Milagro also has a tangible reminder of her roots: a molino, or mill grinder, that once belonged to her grandmother. On a trip to El Salvador, Milagro packed the 50-pound artifact into her backpack and brought it home. It now sits on her kitchen counter – a concrete symbol of her past and the women of her bloodline.

“I’m inspired every single day I see it. Every day.” Milagro says. “How do we stay connected? For me, I’m very lucky that I have this physical piece, this actual thing, that when I touch it I know both my grandmother and my mother and I – all three of us – have touched the same stone.”

