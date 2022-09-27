Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
10 most powerful Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, ranked
As the Marvel Cinematic Universe has continued to expand, so too have the powers of the people inside of it. What started out with Tony Stark in a mechanized super suit has slowly but unmistakably transformed into a universe filled with beings who are basically and sometimes literally gods. Even so, there are certain characters in the MCU canon who represent the cream of the crop.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
Captain America 4 Is Bringing Back An Incredible Hulk Character For Anthony Mackie's MCU Solo Film
Captain America : New World Order will mark the return of a character from The Incredible Hulk.
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Tenoch Huerta’s Namor Is Confirmed to Be a Mutant, First Look Revealed
Marvel Studios has revealed the first look of Namor, who is the new antagonist in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. Namor is played by Mexican actor Lenoch Huerta (The Forever Purge, Tigers Are Not Afraid) and it is confirmed that the Sub-Mariner is a mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Teases Elizabeth Olsen’s MCU Return: ‘Anything’s Possible in the Multiverse’
Elizabeth Olsen is one of creative leaders honored for Variety’s 2022 Power of Women presented by Lifetime. For more, click here. Elizabeth Olsen’s film career began — explosively — with the 2011 Sundance sensation “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” after which she went to co-star in a number of independent films. But she soon noticed, Olsen tells Variety in an interview for her Power of Women cover story, that she was perhaps being pigeonholed.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Fan Teaser Imagines Man-Thing's Terrifying MCU Arrival
In but a matter of weeks, Marvel Studios is going to kick October off with Werewolf by Night, a black-and-white special presentation streaming on Disney+. As the teaser for the project shows, fans can expect a monster-filled outing, one that will serve as the debut of Man-Thing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The longtime Marvel Horror icon is a favorite of many, and one dedicated fan has taken it upon themselves to craft a character poster featuring the Bog Beast.
ComicBook
Chris Hemsworth Suggests Reunion With Marvel Co-Stars Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr.
Chris Hemsworth is thinking about a reunion with his Marvel co-stars and that would be awesome. The Thor actor talked about the prospect of meeting up with Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. on social media. For what it's worth, the Hulk star would absolutely be down for a reunion. A fan posted a clip of all those Avengers singing "Hey Jude" together and it was a massive nostalgia moment for Twitter. Anything from this earlier days of the MCU usually does numbers. But, seeing one of the main actors sharing such a fun memory just ignites all that wistfulness for the entire team being together again. Other Marvel actors have joked that Evans is truly done and Downey makes it a point to keep that door closed. But, the Multiverse is a place we know frighteningly little about. Maybe, one day they'll all stand together again.
ComicBook
Tom Hanks Reveals If He's Spoken With Marvel for MCU Role
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the largest franchise in Hollywood and has landed some of the most popular actors the industry has ever seen. Tom Hanks is one of the few A-list actors that has yet to be cast in an MCU role, but it's not for not trying. In a recent stop on the press tour for Disney+'s Pinocchio, the Oscar-winning star says he simply has yet to be contacted by Marvel Studios.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Just Introduced One of Ant-Man's Oldest Villains to the MCU
She-Hulk Episode 7 was titled "The Retreat", and as teased earlier in the series, we got to take a trip to the self-help retreat run by Emile Blonsky, aka The Abomination. Blonsky's little counseling retreat actually has a some clientele, made up of hilariously obscure Marvel villains. One of those villains just-so-happens to be one of Ant-Man's oldest foes: The Porcupine!
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans have collectively decided upon the perfect person to play the MCU’s Beast
There’s never any lack of material for Marvel fans to chew on, rehash, and theorize about online but if one was pressed to pick a number one fave right now, it’s fan-casting the long-expected, practically inevitable MCU version of the X-Men. And some fans believe they’ve really nailed it when it comes to who should play the team’s hirsute and highbrow resident biochemist, Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy aka The Beast.
Christian Bale explains why he found Thor villain Gorr easier to play than Batman
The actor, who played Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, reveals why it's easier to play a baddie than a hero
TVOvermind
Fate of Wanda After Doctor Strange 2
Doctor Strange 2, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, was the most anticipated Marvel Studios project after Spider-Man’s most recent release, Spider-Man: No Way Home because it closely followed up the MCU story’s multiverse fate. From Doctor Strange’s first appearance since Spider-Man, Doctor Strange had the return of Wanda, too, for the first time since the incredible events of WandaVision. While Doctor Strange 2 featured Wanda, she wasn’t the hero anyone expected as the movie reflected some key comic storylines that showcased Wanda as a villain and that she was during the film. When Wanda finally came around from the dark magic that had consumed her, she seemingly sacrificed herself for the battle at hand, but did Wanda indeed die in her sacrifice? Below we’ve detailed the fate of Wanda after Doctor Strange 2, as well as other details of Wanda, WandaVision, Doctor Strange 2, and some information that featured the characters or storylines from Doctor Strange 2.
epicstream.com
WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Calls the Avengers 'Selfish'
Wanda Maximoff has had a pretty interesting journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Making her official debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron alongside her twin speedster Pietro, the character experienced quite a rollercoaster ride in the franchise, switching from villain to hero and villain again. The last time we saw the Scarlet Witch, she sacrificed her life to put an end to the Darkhold's torment and a lot of people are under the impression that she is actually dead.
murphysmultiverse.com
THEORY: ‘Deadpool 3’ Will Adapt ‘Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe’
Well, folks, it’s finally happening. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are officially teaming up as Wolverine and Deadpool for the latter’s long-awaited third solo film, which is now set to hit theaters on September 6th, 2024. The reunion will be the first time the duo comes together on the big screen since 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and while fans likely have their hopes up for a more comic-accurate pairing than that film offered, it’s still unknown exactly how the story will allow for a meet-up to happen as it is. Jackman famously retired from his signature role following the character’s death in 2017’s Logan, and while nothing is confirmed, it doesn’t seem very probable that he sticks around for the Marvel Cinematic Universe long-haul following Deadpool 3‘s release. So, how could the Deadpool threequel simultaneously bring back the Aussie actor’s Wolverine for “one last time” and set Reynolds up as a member of the MCU going forward? A surprising comic may hold the answer.
epicstream.com
Lashana Lynch Addresses Her Surprise MCU Return in Doctor Strange 2
Lashana Lynch made her surprise return to the MCU earlier this year when she showed up as Earth-838's version of Captain Marvel in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A lot of fans were shocked by her appearance considering that her character Maria Rambeau already died off-screen as revealed during the events of WandaVision.
Quantumania trailer leak has fans worried about Ant-Man’s MCU future
Opening on February 17th, 2023, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the first movie of the MCU’s Phase 5. It’s also the third Ant-Man movie, which means it might also be one of the most exciting entires in the series. We know that Kang (Jonathan Majors) shows up as the main antagonist in the movie. And we’ve already learned some tidbits about the story from the Comic-Con Quantumania trailer. There’s at least one Quantumania plot leak floating around as well.
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is being praised by both MCU and horror fans as "something truly special"
The horror homage is an "instant classic"
A.V. Club
Wait, no, Don Cheadle's MCU show Armor Wars is going to be an MCU movie now, instead
Disney has apparently pulled an audible with its streaming/theatrical release plans tonight, with Deadline reporting that Armor Wars—originally announced as a six-episode TV series focused on Don Cheadle’s Marvel Cinematic Universe character War Machine—will now be a movie, instead. Armor Wars was originally announced back in late...
