Premier League

BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Kane, Maddison, Bellingham, Ronaldo

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to leave Paris St-Germain in the summer as he will refuse any new contract offer. (Beteve, via Star) England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Bayern Munich's number one transfer target, with the German giants set to once again test Tottenham's resolve. (Kicker, via Sun)
Yardbarker

Gareth Southgate claims England defender is ahead of Liverpool star

Gareth Southgate has claimed that Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is ahead of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alexander-Arnold was left out of the England squad to face Germany in their recent clash in the UEFA Nations League. Kieran Trippier was chosen in the squad, with Reece James at right-back, and Luke...
Yardbarker

Manchester City's Rodrigo & Nathan Ake Make Nations League Semi-Finals

As the final games of the group stages happened over the international break in Europe, Spain and Netherlands joined Italy and Croatia in the competition's semi-finals. Rodri was in direct competition with his Manchester City teammates Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo as they played Portugal in Braga, with La Roja winning 1-0 thanks to a late Alvaro Morata strike which helped them claim the top spot and leapfrogging their hosts.
BBC

Transfer rumours: Neves, Cancelo, Haaland, Maddison, Tielemans, Martinez, Gakpo

Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, is seen by Barcelona as a long-term target to replace Spain international Sergio Busquets, 34. (Sport) Real Madrid will attempt to sign Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, next summer and are also planning a move for City's 22-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland in 2024. (AS - in Spanish)
FOX Sports

Manchester derby can underline United's growth under Ten Hag

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Just two weeks into the season, Manchester City fans might have believed Pep Guardiola had pulled off his greatest act. Never mind four Premier League titles and 11 trophies in total since taking charge at the Etihad in 2016 — the latest crisis at rival Manchester United had his fingerprints all over it.
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus weighing up a move for Arsenal target

Juventus wants to add new men to their midfield and their latest target is Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian is running down his contract at the English club and remains reluctant to extend it. He was the subject of serious interest from Arsenal in the last transfer window,...
SB Nation

Chelsea rumors: Rafael Leão, Sander Berge, Trevoh Chalobah latest

According to reports from A Bola (via Milan News) and Record, AC Milan are trying their best to hold on to Rafael Leão, and have now softened their stance towards paying (at least part of) the €20m personally owes to Sporting CP. Milan are now apparently also willing to meet Leão’s €7m (net annual) wage demands, so the ongoing affair with Sporting is the only real holdup.
