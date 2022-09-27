Read full article on original website
Man City vs Man Utd: Date, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, team news for HUGE Premier League derby
MANCHESTER UNITED return for their first Premier League game in a MONTH when they face rivals Manchester City in a huge derby. The Red Devils had matches postponed due to the passing of The Queen. United have played twice in the Europa League since - losing to Real Sociedad and...
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes: What Makes Christian Eriksen Unique?
Manchester United Star Bruno Fernandes has picked out one of Christian Eriksen's qualities that make him so important under Erik Ten Hag.
Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Kane, Maddison, Bellingham, Ronaldo
Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to leave Paris St-Germain in the summer as he will refuse any new contract offer. (Beteve, via Star) England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Bayern Munich's number one transfer target, with the German giants set to once again test Tottenham's resolve. (Kicker, via Sun)
Report: Liverpool Defender Set For Premier League Return After Injury
Jurgen Klopp's injury problems ease further as players return to full fitness.
Premier League without VAR: Liverpool, Man United and Chelsea slump; Arsenal are 100%
The 2022-23 Premier League season is just 67 games old, yet already we're seeing the effect of VAR decisions. Arsenal fans will once again be bemoaning the video referee, while some of the other biggest clubs will be glad it's around. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)
Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool all hope to become multi-club networks
The owners of Arsenal and Liverpool have joined Todd Boehly in looking into establishing a network pioneered by the City Football Group
Report: Manchester United & Tottenham To Battle For Atletico Madrid Star
Manchester United and Tottenham are set to "Battle" to sign Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak, according to a report.
Gareth Southgate claims England defender is ahead of Liverpool star
Gareth Southgate has claimed that Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is ahead of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alexander-Arnold was left out of the England squad to face Germany in their recent clash in the UEFA Nations League. Kieran Trippier was chosen in the squad, with Reece James at right-back, and Luke...
Manchester City's Rodrigo & Nathan Ake Make Nations League Semi-Finals
As the final games of the group stages happened over the international break in Europe, Spain and Netherlands joined Italy and Croatia in the competition's semi-finals. Rodri was in direct competition with his Manchester City teammates Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo as they played Portugal in Braga, with La Roja winning 1-0 thanks to a late Alvaro Morata strike which helped them claim the top spot and leapfrogging their hosts.
Everton: US group KAM Sports still interested in buying Premier League club
US-based KAM Sports group is still interested in buying Premier League club Everton, according to sources close to the Americans. The organisation was among the parties involved in talks about a takeover earlier this year. After those discussions ended, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri said the club was not for sale.
Transfer rumours: Neves, Cancelo, Haaland, Maddison, Tielemans, Martinez, Gakpo
Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, is seen by Barcelona as a long-term target to replace Spain international Sergio Busquets, 34. (Sport) Real Madrid will attempt to sign Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, next summer and are also planning a move for City's 22-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland in 2024. (AS - in Spanish)
Manchester derby can underline United's growth under Ten Hag
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Just two weeks into the season, Manchester City fans might have believed Pep Guardiola had pulled off his greatest act. Never mind four Premier League titles and 11 trophies in total since taking charge at the Etihad in 2016 — the latest crisis at rival Manchester United had his fingerprints all over it.
Report – Juventus weighing up a move for Arsenal target
Juventus wants to add new men to their midfield and their latest target is Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian is running down his contract at the English club and remains reluctant to extend it. He was the subject of serious interest from Arsenal in the last transfer window,...
Former Manchester United And Arsenal Man Makes Manchester Derby Prediction
After fixture cancellations and an international break, it has felt like an eternity since domestic football has been played but the Premier League is finally back this weekend and all eyes will be on the Manchester derby. While Manchester City head into this game the favourites (as they do in...
Chelsea rumors: Rafael Leão, Sander Berge, Trevoh Chalobah latest
According to reports from A Bola (via Milan News) and Record, AC Milan are trying their best to hold on to Rafael Leão, and have now softened their stance towards paying (at least part of) the €20m personally owes to Sporting CP. Milan are now apparently also willing to meet Leão’s €7m (net annual) wage demands, so the ongoing affair with Sporting is the only real holdup.
Liverpool Showing Interest In 'New Mohamed Salah'
Liverpool are looking at Egyptian international Ibrahim Adel Ali Mohammed Hassan.
Farhad Moshiri in talks over Everton deal with US businessman Kaminski
Farhad Moshiri is in advanced talks with Maciek Kaminski over an Everton deal which would see the US businessman provide funding for the new stadium and take a stake in the club. Kaminski, a US real estate magnate, was part of the consortium led by the former Manchester United and...
