Houston, TX

High School Football PRO

Katy, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cinco Ranch High School football team will have a game with Mayde Creek High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
KATY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

HS Football: The Woodlands Aims to Prove They Are the 13-6A Powerhouse

THE WOODLANDS, TX – This Friday Night Lights showcased the Grand Oaks Grizzlies hosting The Woodlands Highlanders at Woodforest Bank Stadium. With Head Coach Mike Jackson of Grand Oaks retiring, interim head coach Aaron Johnson will take over for the remainder of the season. This will be his first match as head coach for the Grizzlies.
SPRING, TX
cw39.com

Lane closures begin Friday in areas around Cypress, League City

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Outside of the total closure near the Galleria, there are various lane closure taking places throughout greater Houston this weekend. Starting on Friday, September 30 several lanes will be closed on US-290 in Cypress between Mueschke Road to Cypress Rose Hill. This is not a total closure, but drivers should still expect delays during the time frame of 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. No alternate route is needed.
CYPRESS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Fall Festival this Sat. at Creekside Park West in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- It’s fall ya’ll so make plans to celebrate at the Creekside Park® West Fall Festival in The Woodlands® this Saturday, October 1, from 1 to 5 p.m. Hosted by The Howard Hughes Corporation® and free and open to the public, the festival will feature a pumpkin patch, live DJ, a rock climbing wall, family games, local eats and treats, and more! One free pumpkin per family will be given (while supplies last).
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Nine Fall Festivities around Midtown Houston this October

HOUSTON, TX -- Although the summer heat is still lingering on, October is packed with fun fall events to usher in the new season. From chalk art and painting to community building and group fitness classes, Midtown Houston has something for everyone (even puppies!). Check out these nine things to see and experience in Midtown Houston this month.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: October 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in October 2022. This month brings a bounty of fall festival fun, with the return of the Greek Festival, cultural celebrations, Ren Fest, Halloween, Día de Muertos, and much more.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston doctor first to use new lens implant for cataracts

FOX 26's Melissa Wilson talks with Dr. Jeff Whitsett and Aileen Nacpil, who was diagnosed with cataracts and became the first patient to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology to help her see clearly. Dr. Whitsett is the first doctor not only in Houston but in the country to offer this new surgery.
HOUSTON, TX
Narcity USA

This Hot Spot Near Houston Has Burgers Bigger Than You Can Hold

If you're craving American food with out-of-this-world ingredients, Fusion Grill restaurant in Texas has massive burgers that will satisfy your appetite -- you'll probably even have a challenging, but fun time trying holding them in your hands. Located in Katy, TX this place started off as a Houston favorite food...
KATY, TX

