ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden has lofty plan to 'end hunger.' But president must address Americans' urgent needs.

By Suzette Hackney, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SCDyo_0iDE2NSY00

President Joe Biden has a lofty long-term goal for Americans: End hunger by 2030. While the ideal is admirable, the food insecurity issues that millions of our fellow Americans face every day need to be immediately addressed.

The tension between meeting short- and long-term needs is a policy tightrope Biden must walk, particularly as soaring food costs and overall inflation wallop Americans.

In August, food prices shot up a shocking 13% from the previous year. That has left many people struggling to put enough food on the table and forced them to turn to food pantries to meet their families' needs.

Conference to unveil national strategy on hunger

During the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health , scheduled for Wednesday, officials are expected to unveil new national strategies for medically tailored meals , including a pilot program that will provide food delivery for those with health challenges as part of Medicare Advantage plans.

'If we have to move ... we'll leave': Floridians talk about preparing for Hurricane Ian

The conference's overall goal is to " end hunger and reduce diet-related diseases and disparities ." For months, the Biden administration has hosted listening sessions with hunger and nutrition groups, nonprofits, corporations and federal agencies to find ways to end hunger by 2030.

Fighting hunger : Break down barriers to donating to food banks | Tackle food insecurity by taking local actions

The last such conference, held more than a half-century ago during the Nixon administration , led to the expansion of food stamps and other assistance that dramatically reduced hunger in America.

"This important conference and the commitment to a national strategy on ending hunger and healthier eating will build on the research and knowledge we now have to make America truly a stronger, healthier nation," Biden said in a statement.

The conference agenda includes discussions about ensuring affordable food for children and families. That has to be the biggest priority now. I'm not discounting the importance of nutritious food, particularly for those with health challenges such as diabetes.

Food insecurity is a solvable problem: But no one-size-fits-all solution exists. Focus on local actions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bShoW_0iDE2NSY00
Receiving food bank produce, dry goods and meat on July 29, 2020, in New York City. Scott Heins/Getty Images

Many lack access to healthy, affordable food

But we know that those who live in food deserts or are poverty-stricken often must rely on corner and discount stores to buy groceries. Fruit and vegetables often aren't available or are inordinately expensive at convenience stores; instead, they offer an abundance of processed, salty and sugary snacks.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store .

It's a vicious cycle for those who live in areas where affordable and healthy options are difficult to find. That's especially true for Black and Latino families, a disproportionate number of whom live in poverty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nKNq9_0iDE2NSY00
Suzette Hackney Michelle Pembetton/The Indianapolis Star

If the White House is considering bolstering the financial support of food banks, now is the time. Yes, it's important to think about long-term strategies to make America healthier.

But for now, we have to help hard-pressed Americans simply put food on the table.

More from Suzette Hackney:

Invited to the White House then shunned: 'No matter what they say, they don't see us'

Jimmy Kimmel's antics are just latest insult for Black women (and men) in Hollywood

What a gift – and a lot of pizzas – you have given me and someone who didn't want your sympathy

National columnist/deputy opinion editor Suzette Hackney is a member of USA TODAY’S Editorial Board . Contact her at shackney@usatoday.com or on Twitter: @suzyscribe

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden has lofty plan to 'end hunger.' But president must address Americans' urgent needs.

Comments / 3

game show lover
2d ago

Food deserts could be avoided if you took care of crime. Stores move out when they lose profits in neighborhoods where there is constant shop lifting and stealing. Case in point is all the Walgreens that left San Francisco areas. No consequences for thrives. Just encouragement to continue to do it daily. Honest people suffer. Healthy eating….restrict what food can be purchased by food stamps. Fix the supply chain so that stores can carry ample supplies of food. Those small neighborhood stores don’t carry a lot of fresh produce because it is expensive and it goes bad fast and it’s a loss for them because they don’t sell enough fast enough.

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’

President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Motley Fool

Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees

Biden campaigned for president with a plan to increase Social Security benefits for older retirees. His proposal is to phase in a benefits increase for retirees who have received Social Security for 20 or more years. So far, Biden hasn't pushed for this Social Security change because he's focused on...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Daily Mail

30 Senate Republicans demand Biden administration pick a special counsel for the Hunter Biden criminal probe after FBI whistleblowers came forward and detailed the efforts to downplay the investigation

Thirty Republican senators have written to Attorney General Merrick Garland and asked him to appoint a special counsel to look into Hunter Biden's business dealings. The letter points to Garland's request to keep politics out of the Justice Department and cites reports from Senator Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, that '"highly credible" whistleblowers have come forward to detail a "widespread effort within the FBI to downplay or discredit negative information" about Hunter Biden.'
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Deserts#Food Pantries#United States#Food Banks#Hunger#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Health#Medicare Advantage#Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state

A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

622K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy