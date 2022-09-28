Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
WANE-TV
Ohio DNR approves water permit for salmon farm in Williams County
PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has given approval to a water withdrawal request by the operators of a salmon farm currently under construction in northwest Ohio. The farm has met with opposition by those who claim the salmon farm will have serious environmental implications. AquaBounty...
13abc.com
Former Toledo resident surveys damage left behind by Hurricane Ian
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. The day will include all kinds of promotion for Green Edge on OSU platforms. Local business struggling with staffing problems. Updated: 5 hours ago. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle...
toledo.com
Seminole Bat Found In Lucas County
Nature’s Nursery Wildlife Rescue has been taking care of sick, injured and orphaned wild animals in the NW Ohio area for over 33 years. While best known for their work such as nursing baby bunnies back to health and repairing wings on flightless birds, Nature’s Nursery is also a leader in wildlife and environmental research as recently proven in their participation in a state-wide bat study from a recent rare rescue.
13abc.com
Big win for small business in Perrysburg
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle to stay afloat due to long-lasting effects from the pandemic, like inflation and staffing issues. Former Toledo resident surveys damage left behind by Hurricane...
sent-trib.com
Lake City? Walbridge mayor proposes merger
WALBRIDGE — As another police officer left the village earlier this month to work down the road in Lake Township, the Walbridge mayor decided it was time to talk about coming together — literally. The township and villages, including Millbury, should merge into one city, said Mayor Ed...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg student population explodes: District grows by 19% in last decade
PERRYSBURG – Enrollment in the school district has grown by nearly 20% in the last decade. “Enrollment is something on everyone’s mind,” said Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler at the Sept. 19 board of education meeting. He reported that since 2012, enrollment in the district has grown...
WTOL-TV
NW Ohioans in Florida share experiences as Hurricane Ian hits
TOLEDO, Ohio — In Cape Coral, Florida, Toledo native Emily Reese has experienced many hurricanes in the 40 years she's lived in the state. But she said Hurricane Ian is one she will never forget. "This storm is different," Reese said. "I have never encountered a storm of this...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Eyesore on Mulberry Street troubling a nearby church
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The vacant, boarded-up house on Mulberry Street has been a concern for Trinity Faith Tabernacle for years according to Church Elder Joe W. McKinney. ” They finally boarded up. One time it wasn’t boarded up, and you would see different people coming out of the house at different times. And people fear coming here parking and even going across the street,” said McKinney.
13abc.com
TFRD, City Council to honor former firefighter with street re-designation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue and Toledo City Council will be re-designating Sylvania Avenue and Peak Street this weekend. On Oct. 1, Fire Chief Allison Armstrong and members of Toledo City Council will assemble near the Toledo Firefighters Museum at the intersection of Sylvania Avenue and Peak Street for the re-designation.
WATCH: Waterville man in Punta Gorda during Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio — As first responders start the process of picking up the pieces of Hurricane Ian, we’re hearing from northwest Ohioans who are in Florida right now. Zach Fox is from Waterville but is in Englewood, Florida, which is about 15 minutes away from Punta Gorda. He is down there right now for business reasons and chose to wait out the storm, along with his other housemates. He said evacuation orders came later than they expected and they felt they were prepared to hunker down.
Ann Arbor-area state rep faces GOP challenger in Nov. 8 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — Seeking another two years in the Michigan House, state Rep. Felicia Brabec, D-Pittsfield Township, faces Saline Republican Robert Borer in the Nov. 8 election. The two are competing in the new 33rd District, which includes much of the southern half of Ann Arbor and stretches...
wktn.com
Ohio First Lady Visits Findlay
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine makes stop in Hancock County this afternoon to promote Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. Statewide, the Imagination Library has enrolled over 343,000 kids, totaling 48% of eligible kids within Ohio. The Imagination Library mails kids one high-quality, age-appropriate book each month until their...
Mythbuster Kari Byron visits Seneca County students
TIFFIN, Ohio — Students in Seneca County got a lesson Tuesday in using STEAM -- science, technology, engineering, art and math -- concepts in their everyday lives. And the special guest speaker was a familiar face for fans of the show Mythbusters. Tuesday morning the Ritz Theater in Tiffin...
13abc.com
A big win for a small local business means a trip to OSU for this weekend’s game
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s an incredible opportunity for some die-hard Ohio State fans who own a small business in Wood County. They’ll be on the field for this weekend’s game against Rutgers and it doesn’t end there. Green Edge is a Perrysburg-based landscaping and concrete...
utoledo.edu
Reach Out and Read Connects Literacy and Healthy Smiles
A toothbrush, some floss, maybe a travel-sized toothpaste sample. There’s not a lot of excitement to be found in your standard dental goodie bag — particularly when you’re 4. Add in a picture book? Now you’re talking. Through a new partnership with Reach Out and Read...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
Cedar Point Roller Coasters: Everything You Need To Know
Cedar Point first opened its doors to thrill-seekers in 1870, making it the second oldest operational amusement park in America. The park boasts 364 acres (147 hectares) of land along Lake Eerie in Sandusky, Ohio. While you won’t find roller coasters from the park’s first days, the history of Cedar...
Two Washtenaw County attorneys vying to be next 14A District judge
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Two Washtenaw County attorneys are vying for a chance to be the next 14A District Court judge in the upcoming general election in November. The candidates running for the six-year judicial position are Fawn Armstrong and Karl Barr. Both secured enough votes in the August primary to be placed on the November ballot.
utoledo.edu
Trustees Approve Contract, Constitution With Faculty
An updated constitution of the Faculty Senate and a one-year contract with the American Association of University Professors were approved Wednesday by The University of Toledo Board of Trustees during its September meeting. The updated Faculty Senate constitution amends the previous version approved by the Board in 2008 that merged...
Beacon
Port Clinton road construction to begin in April
It is one of the most commonly asked questions in Port Clinton: When are the roads going to be fixed? An extra $2 million in funding provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improved the scope of the city’s infrastructure improvement plan, but the money may also alter the project’s timetable.
whtc.com
BP lays off most contractors at Ohio refinery after explosion -sources
(Reuters) – BP Plc laid off most contractors at the 185,000 barrel per day Toledo, Ohio, refinery it owns with Cenovus Energy, according to sources familiar with the matter on Wednesday, indicating the plant will experience a prolonged shutdown following last week’s explosion and fire. The explosion killed...
