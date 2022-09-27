ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

When is crossplay coming to FIFA 23 Pro Clubs?

FIFA 23 supports crossplay at launch for the first time in the series, but Pro Clubs, so far, has missed out on the feature. Here’s everything we know so far about when FIFA 23 Pro Clubs will go crossplay. Many football fans were over the moon to hear that...
FIFA
dexerto.com

Simple FIFA 23 trick shows you how to take a perfect corner

FIFA 23 introduced a new set-piece system, which may appear complicated at first glance. However, a player found an easy trick to take the perfect corner. The early days of new FIFA games are always exciting. With the slate wiped clean, players start a new journey trying to discover what works and doesn’t work. Everything feels new and fresh, whether that be the best formation, best players, or learning new mechanics.
FIFA
dexerto.com

LOUD release coach bzkA after Valorant Champions victory

Both LOUD and their head coach Matheus ‘bzkA’ Tarasconi have announced his release on September 30, almost two weeks after the team won Valorant Champions. bzkA joined the team on February 3, 2022 to coach the Brazilian super squad. During his tenure as a coach, the squad won Valorant Champions 2022, placed second at Masters Reykjavík, and went undefeated domestically.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fut#Single Player#Video Game#Ea#Ultimate Team#The Chemistry System
dexerto.com

How to sign up for Fortnite Discord Quests & earn free rewards

Fortnite Discord Quests are here to offer you another way to earn free rewards including a Chrome Wrap and a Banana Flip Loading Screen. Here’s how to sign up and complete all the tasks. If you’re ever bored of the regular battle royale action, you can always find quests...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Brazilian esports giants Los Grandes valued at $18.7 million after Team oNe merger

Brazilian esports organizations Los Grandes and Team oNe have merged and are now valued at about $18.7 million according to a statement Los Grandes gave to multiple outlets. Los Grandes is an up-and-coming organization globally and has legions of fans and followers domestically in Brazil. Team oNe is a smaller Brazilian brand known mostly for its Rainbow Six: Seige team but it also fielded teams in Free Fire, League of Legends and Counter-Strike.
ECONOMY
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go Battle Day Guzma Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go Battle Day: Guzma has arrived, and players can earn Guzma-themed avatar items and an Elite Charged TM as rewards for completing the event-exclusive Timed Research tasks. Battle Days are limited-time events that encourage Pokemon Go players to put their best teams together to compete in the Go Battle...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
dexerto.com

Apex Legends pick rates spark fears one Legend will be “extinct” in Season 15

Respawn Entertainment has been urged to take action before Apex Legends Season 15 as players fear one of the game’s Legends is on the brink of extinction. Pick rates are among the most popular sets of Apex statistics and are regularly monitored by the community, especially when new buffs or nerfs are introduced for a character.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (Switch) Review

The year is 2022. EA has returned with their annual gift of regretful déjà vu for Nintendo Switch owners. A dystopian future is (mercifully?) nearer than we think. I could copy and paste my review like I did two years ago, but unlike some of the folks at EA I don’t take much satisfaction in reusing material. Oops, I think that’s what I said last year, actually. I struggle to care at this point.
FIFA
dexerto.com

Here’s every minor region representative at LoL Worlds 2022

Unsure who to root for in the play-in stage of Worlds 2022? We’ve got you covered, with our handy guide to every minor region team at the 2022 World Championship, and why you should show them some love. You know what everyone needs in their life? More League of...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

League of Legends tier list: Best champions to use in each role

Looking for an updated League of Legends tier list to help you dominate your enemies on Summoner’s Rift? Check out our rankings of all the in-meta champions currently available in the game. Since League of Legends‘ release in 2009, Riot Games has constantly introduced new champions to massively expand...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 review-in-progress: A more polished Overwatch experience

Overwatch 2 is more of the same but with smart changes to its core gameplay. Still, new players may balk at the grind ahead despite the move to free-to-play. It’s perhaps fitting that Overwatch 2, upon presenting its main menu, often begins with a stirring rendition of the main Overwatch theme I’ve been humming on and off for six years. All of the piece’s consummate parts are clearer, from rousing strings to bombastic percussion, and there are small details I didn’t notice before either because they weren’t there, or they’ve been polished to a shine. It’s an apt opening because it sets out the game’s stall early – this is Overwatch, but not quite as you remember it.
FIFA
dexerto.com

Zellsis to join Cloud9 and complete roster according to report

Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro is set to join Cloud9 to complete their roster for the 2023 season according to a report from Dot Esports. Cloud9 was one of the few North American organizations selected to be in the Riot Games’ partnered league for the Americas. With only five...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to unlock legendary Kiriko skin by watching Overwatch 2 on Twitch

With Overwatch 2 nearly here, Blizzard announced a way for fans to easily get an early Legendary skin for the new Support hero Kiriko. Overwatch 2 is nearly here, bringing with it brand new game modes, gameplay changes, and a new battle pass system. While the Battle Pass system is...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Valorant players warned of VCT orgs breaking contract rules with rushed deals

Prodigy Agency CEO Jérôme Coupez has suggested that some Valorant teams have attempted to rush players into signing deals, in violation of the VCT’s rules. With the pre-season transfer window already open, there is a rush of activity in the Valorant scene as the 30 teams that have made it into the international leagues look to finalize deals before October 15 — when they have to submit their initial roster for VCT 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Twitch begins testing paid ‘Elevated Chat’ feature

Twitch will begin testing a way for its users to boost their chat messages on the platform. Called “Elevated Chat,” the “experiment” is meant to let users elevate their chat messages for a specific time using a one-time fee. The fees are presented in five different tiers ranging from 30 seconds to two and a half minutes, with fees ranging from $5 to $100.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy