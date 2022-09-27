Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
When is crossplay coming to FIFA 23 Pro Clubs?
FIFA 23 supports crossplay at launch for the first time in the series, but Pro Clubs, so far, has missed out on the feature. Here’s everything we know so far about when FIFA 23 Pro Clubs will go crossplay. Many football fans were over the moon to hear that...
dexerto.com
Simple FIFA 23 trick shows you how to take a perfect corner
FIFA 23 introduced a new set-piece system, which may appear complicated at first glance. However, a player found an easy trick to take the perfect corner. The early days of new FIFA games are always exciting. With the slate wiped clean, players start a new journey trying to discover what works and doesn’t work. Everything feels new and fresh, whether that be the best formation, best players, or learning new mechanics.
dexerto.com
LOUD release coach bzkA after Valorant Champions victory
Both LOUD and their head coach Matheus ‘bzkA’ Tarasconi have announced his release on September 30, almost two weeks after the team won Valorant Champions. bzkA joined the team on February 3, 2022 to coach the Brazilian super squad. During his tenure as a coach, the squad won Valorant Champions 2022, placed second at Masters Reykjavík, and went undefeated domestically.
dexerto.com
“External attack” against CSGO players behind heavy delays in NAVI vs Heroic ESL Pro League match
An ESL Pro League Season 16 match between NAVI and Heroic finished well past midnight following tech problems that left players in desperation mode. What was supposed to be a straightforward round-of-12 match between NAVI and Heroic turned into an almost six-hour marathon following tech problems during the third map of the series, Overpass.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 new UI and “game reports” are giving players more ways to improve
Ahead of its launch, the Overwatch 2 team announced new features such as a new UI and game reports that give players more opportunities to learn and get better at the game. With the lifecycle of the original Overwatch winding down, players are already looking ahead to the sequel. Not...
dexerto.com
How to sign up for Fortnite Discord Quests & earn free rewards
Fortnite Discord Quests are here to offer you another way to earn free rewards including a Chrome Wrap and a Banana Flip Loading Screen. Here’s how to sign up and complete all the tasks. If you’re ever bored of the regular battle royale action, you can always find quests...
dexerto.com
Brazilian esports giants Los Grandes valued at $18.7 million after Team oNe merger
Brazilian esports organizations Los Grandes and Team oNe have merged and are now valued at about $18.7 million according to a statement Los Grandes gave to multiple outlets. Los Grandes is an up-and-coming organization globally and has legions of fans and followers domestically in Brazil. Team oNe is a smaller Brazilian brand known mostly for its Rainbow Six: Seige team but it also fielded teams in Free Fire, League of Legends and Counter-Strike.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Battle Day Guzma Timed Research tasks & rewards
Pokemon Go Battle Day: Guzma has arrived, and players can earn Guzma-themed avatar items and an Elite Charged TM as rewards for completing the event-exclusive Timed Research tasks. Battle Days are limited-time events that encourage Pokemon Go players to put their best teams together to compete in the Go Battle...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pick rates spark fears one Legend will be “extinct” in Season 15
Respawn Entertainment has been urged to take action before Apex Legends Season 15 as players fear one of the game’s Legends is on the brink of extinction. Pick rates are among the most popular sets of Apex statistics and are regularly monitored by the community, especially when new buffs or nerfs are introduced for a character.
IGN
FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (Switch) Review
The year is 2022. EA has returned with their annual gift of regretful déjà vu for Nintendo Switch owners. A dystopian future is (mercifully?) nearer than we think. I could copy and paste my review like I did two years ago, but unlike some of the folks at EA I don’t take much satisfaction in reusing material. Oops, I think that’s what I said last year, actually. I struggle to care at this point.
dexerto.com
Here’s every minor region representative at LoL Worlds 2022
Unsure who to root for in the play-in stage of Worlds 2022? We’ve got you covered, with our handy guide to every minor region team at the 2022 World Championship, and why you should show them some love. You know what everyone needs in their life? More League of...
dexerto.com
League of Legends tier list: Best champions to use in each role
Looking for an updated League of Legends tier list to help you dominate your enemies on Summoner’s Rift? Check out our rankings of all the in-meta champions currently available in the game. Since League of Legends‘ release in 2009, Riot Games has constantly introduced new champions to massively expand...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 review-in-progress: A more polished Overwatch experience
Overwatch 2 is more of the same but with smart changes to its core gameplay. Still, new players may balk at the grind ahead despite the move to free-to-play. It’s perhaps fitting that Overwatch 2, upon presenting its main menu, often begins with a stirring rendition of the main Overwatch theme I’ve been humming on and off for six years. All of the piece’s consummate parts are clearer, from rousing strings to bombastic percussion, and there are small details I didn’t notice before either because they weren’t there, or they’ve been polished to a shine. It’s an apt opening because it sets out the game’s stall early – this is Overwatch, but not quite as you remember it.
dexerto.com
Zellsis to join Cloud9 and complete roster according to report
Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro is set to join Cloud9 to complete their roster for the 2023 season according to a report from Dot Esports. Cloud9 was one of the few North American organizations selected to be in the Riot Games’ partnered league for the Americas. With only five...
dexerto.com
How to unlock legendary Kiriko skin by watching Overwatch 2 on Twitch
With Overwatch 2 nearly here, Blizzard announced a way for fans to easily get an early Legendary skin for the new Support hero Kiriko. Overwatch 2 is nearly here, bringing with it brand new game modes, gameplay changes, and a new battle pass system. While the Battle Pass system is...
Fifa 23 release date latest: Fans slam ‘broken’ game ahead of launch; plus Ultimate Team and Web App tips & tricks
FIFA 23 is one of the biggest gaming events of the year, and you can play it early with this simple trick. The football favourite drops tomorrow (Friday, September 30), but the game features a 10-hour free trial if you follow these steps. To access the game TODAY, simply sign...
dexerto.com
Warzone pro Tommey claims there is major streamsniping corruption in tournaments
100 Thieves Warzone pro Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren has alleged that there has been serious corruption in tournaments and wagers “for the last year,” with people betting on games and stream sniping pros to earn “thousands and thousands of dollars.”. While the Warzone tournament scene slowed...
dexerto.com
Valorant players warned of VCT orgs breaking contract rules with rushed deals
Prodigy Agency CEO Jérôme Coupez has suggested that some Valorant teams have attempted to rush players into signing deals, in violation of the VCT’s rules. With the pre-season transfer window already open, there is a rush of activity in the Valorant scene as the 30 teams that have made it into the international leagues look to finalize deals before October 15 — when they have to submit their initial roster for VCT 2023.
dexerto.com
Nintendo breaks silence on supporting Smash esports after shutting down tournaments
Nintendo has finally broken its deafening silence in regards to finally supporting the Super Smash Bros esports scene after shutting down countless events over the years. Smash Bros and Nintendo have had a rocky relationship over the years with the Japanese gaming behemoth never truly embracing its grassroots competitive scene.
The Verge
Twitch begins testing paid ‘Elevated Chat’ feature
Twitch will begin testing a way for its users to boost their chat messages on the platform. Called “Elevated Chat,” the “experiment” is meant to let users elevate their chat messages for a specific time using a one-time fee. The fees are presented in five different tiers ranging from 30 seconds to two and a half minutes, with fees ranging from $5 to $100.
