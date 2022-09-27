Read full article on original website
Rebecca M. Krotke
Rebecca M. “Becky” Krotke, 81, North Manchester, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Wabash. Becky was born Nov. 9, 1940, in West Prestonsburg, Ky., the daughter of Richard and Aggie (Poe) Gibson. She was united in marriage to Gary Krotke on Dec. 14, 1974, in Richvalley.
Phillip Michael Easterday
Phillip Michael Easterday, 48, Wabash, died at 3:38 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Peru. He was born May 21, 1974. He married Karla Ann Sorg on Dec. 20, 2003; she died August 27, 2013. He is survived by his parents, Charlie and Judy Easterday; daughter, Mackenzie Easterday; three stepchildren,...
Phyllis M. Chapman
Phyllis M. (Fuchs) Chapman, 91, Mishawaka, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Trailpoint Village, South Bend. Phyllis was born Oct. 12, 1930; she grew up in Lakeville. On Aug. 19, 1974, Phyllis was united in marriage with William “Jack” Chapman; he preceded her in death. Phyllis was survived...
Janice I. Nimtz
Janice I. (Perkins) Nimtz, 67, South Bend, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the Center for Hospice’s Raclin House, Mishawaka. Janice was born Feb. 21, 1955. Janice married Richard L. Nimtz on June 30, 1973; he survives. She is also survived by her children Holly (Fred) Awald, Walkerton and...
Zelma Mae Watson
Zelma Mae Watson, 79, Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at her home in Fort Wayne. She was born Nov. 12, 1942, in Plymouth. On Jan. 11 1960, Zelma married Larry Watson; he survives. She is also survived by her daughters, Belinda Campbell and Tina Watson; daughter-in-law, Cathy Watson;...
Ricky A. White Sr. — UPDATED
On October 13, 1955, Ricky Allen White was born. Surviving are his son, Ricky White Jr., Gary; a sister, Patricia, Rochester; and a brother, Daniel White, Rochester. Good Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Joe Arthur Osborn
Joe Arthur Osborn, 74, Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born Dec. 18, 1947. He married Joyce James on Oct. 3, 1971; she survives. He is also survived by his three sons, Greg (Stephanie) Osborn, Bill Osborn and Donny (Deena)...
Floyd ‘Butch’ Newcomer
Floyd S. “Butch” Newcomer, 71, Leo, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Nov. 14, 1950, in Goshen. On June 16, 1973, he married Pamela Fifer; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Rosy (Kyla Gresley) Newcomer; four...
Jane Steeley — PENDING
Jane Steeley, 67, Warsaw, died Sept. 29, 2022, at Mason Health Care and Rehab, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Alice V. Balmer — UPDATED
Alice V. Perry Balmer, 95, Warsaw, formerly of rural Akron, died at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Paddock Springs of Warsaw. Alice was born Aug. 21, 1927, in St. Joseph County, to the late Ford and Lucille (Searer) Perry. She married on May 19, 1951, in Fort Rucker, Alabama, to William E. Balmer; he preceded her in death Nov. 10, 2014.
Marilyn Cole — PENDING
Marilyn Cole, 92, formerly of the Chicago area and Winona Lake, died Sept. 27, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Paul E. Cox
Paul E. Cox, 93, Columbia City, died at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Parkview Randallia’s Hospice, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan.19, 1929. On April 17, 1955, he married Roma Joann Snider; she preceded him in death. Survivors include children, Morris Cox, Daniel (Collene) Cox, Mary (Brent)...
Gloria McVey Frew
Gloria E. McVey Frew, 87, Syracuse, died at 1:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Mitchell House, Spruce Pine, N.C. She was born Dec. 28, 1934. She married Phillip Frew on June 22, 1957. Survivors include her sons, David (Chelsea) Frew, Barnardsville, N.C. and Donald (Christine) Frew, Fort Wayne; daughter,...
’50 Years Of Family Fun’ at Fashion Farm In Ligonier Is Now Open
LIGONIER — Fashion Farm’s Pumpkin Fantasyland theme for this year is “50 Years of Family Fun.” A theme brought to life by the Fashion farm team and artist, Sharon Cripe, who has been a painter with the Pumpkin fantasyland for 39 years. Cripe shared she first...
Cindy L. Foerg
Cindy L. Foerg, 66, Rochester, died at 11:07 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at her residence in Rochester. Cindy was born Dec. 7, 1955. Cindy married Donald R. Foerg; he survives in Rochester. She is also survived by her mother Dolly Easterday, Rochester; father Joe Shively, Akron; and sisters Tammy...
Teresa A. Ortman
Teresa A. Ortman 69, Winamac, formerly of Rochester, died at 8:36 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at her residence in Winamac. She was born June 22, 1953. On Sept. 8, 1990, she married Donald E. Ortman, and he survives in Winamac. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Sherry (Charles)...
Oliver Hurd — UPDATED
Infant Oliver Hurd, Silver Lake, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at home in Silver Lake. Oliver was born May 9, 2022, in Warsaw, the son of Jared Hurd and Brittany Hyde. Oliver will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Brittany and his father, Jared, Silver Lake. He is also survived by his twin sister, Oaklynn; sisters, Aleavia Hurd, Aylah Hurd and Blakely Hyde; brother, Benson Bumbaugh; paternal grandparents, Christopher (Geri) Hurd and Julie (Larry) Walk; maternal grandparents, Jay Hyde and Regina Hyde; paternal great-grandparents, Roy Monroe and Earl Shepherd; maternal great-grandparents, Bonnie Hurd and Rita and Charles Hyde; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Ricky L. Creekmore, $8,561.01. Helvey & Associates Inc. v. Sandra J. Hall, $592.38. Rent-A-Center v. Bre-Anne Holland, $1,076.43. Travis Holland,...
Pets Of The Week
PIERCETON — Pets of the Week are available for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County, 1048 S. 325E, Pierceton. Indy is a six-year-old, male, neutered Domestic Long Hair mix. He has a white and black fur coat. Indy got his name because he came here all...
Food Banks and Pantries — Same Mission, Different Role
WARSAW — It is a common misconception that food banks and pantries are the same; they do have similar goals, but they are far from identical. Food banks and pantries serve the same cause; they want to provide aid for anyone in their area who is struggling with food insecurity. However, banks and pantries differ in the way they provide such help.
