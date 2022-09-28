ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change sure to make 'Sibling Rivalry' glamorous at Orlando show

By Melissa Perez-Carrillo
 1 day ago
Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change are (hopefully) performing in Orlando this weekend

Get ready for audacious and stunning costumes, lip-syncs and plenty of low blows. Two of the most beloved stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race are stopping into Orlando as part of a 14-city tour and bringing all the petty banter we know and love.

Bob the Drag Queen and Monét  X Change’s extravaganza of a show will serve as a continuation of their epic battles made famous on their “Sibling Rivalry” podcast, where they dissect new episodes of
Drag Race .

Although they’re not from the same drag family and not actually related, the hilarious comedy duo gush with a love-hate chemistry that’s both entertaining to watch and reminiscent of the back-and-forth you’d have with your own favorite — or least favorite — sibling.

Orlando's Museum of Illusions hosts a fourth Puppy Paw-ty in October

Icon Park attraction the Museum of Illusions are throwing a fourth edition of their popular series of 'Puppy Paw-ties' in October, so start practicing selfies with your dog. October's Pup Paw-ty will be the first one to be held in the evening, convenient for both the working human and industrious dog. Not only will human-dog tandems be able to experience (and document said experience) all the illusions at the Museum, but there will be a dog costume contest with the winning pup netting a prize of $150. “We love having guests bring their dogs in and seeing all the fun photos they take with their pups in our illusions. The photo paw-sibilities are endless!” said Marc Gregory Tipton, sales and marketing director for the Museum, in a press statement. The Puppy Paw-ty happens on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
ORLANDO, FL
