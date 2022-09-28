Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change sure to make 'Sibling Rivalry' glamorous at Orlando show
Get ready for audacious and stunning costumes, lip-syncs and plenty of low blows. Two of the most beloved stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race are stopping into Orlando as part of a 14-city tour and bringing all the petty banter we know and love.
Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change’s extravaganza of a show will serve as a continuation of their epic battles made famous on their “Sibling Rivalry” podcast, where they dissect new episodes of Drag Race .
Although they’re not from the same drag family and not actually related, the hilarious comedy duo gush with a love-hate chemistry that’s both entertaining to watch and reminiscent of the back-and-forth you’d have with your own favorite — or least favorite — sibling.
[event-1]
Comments / 0