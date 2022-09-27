Chester Scott Zorn, 95, Pierceton, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Chet was born Nov. 2, 1926, near Warsaw, the son of (the late) John C. and Myrtle (Wolfe) Zorn. He attended Pierceton High School and went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Army during WWII, from 1944 until 1946 in the Pacific Theatre, where he was awarded medals for the Philippine Liberation and the Occupation of Japan.

PIERCETON, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO