Rebecca M. Krotke
Rebecca M. “Becky” Krotke, 81, North Manchester, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Wabash. Becky was born Nov. 9, 1940, in West Prestonsburg, Ky., the daughter of Richard and Aggie (Poe) Gibson. She was united in marriage to Gary Krotke on Dec. 14, 1974, in Richvalley.
John Charles Gaska
John Charles “J.C.” Gaska, 66, South Bend, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. He was born Nov. 25, 1955. J.C. is survived by his three sisters, Juliann Unruh, Plymouth, Jerry Gaska-Straub, West Lafayette and Jill Ballard, Havelock, N.C. Palmer Funeral Home, Guisinger Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Paul E. Cox
Paul E. Cox, 93, Columbia City, died at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Parkview Randallia’s Hospice, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan.19, 1929. On April 17, 1955, he married Roma Joann Snider; she preceded him in death. Survivors include children, Morris Cox, Daniel (Collene) Cox, Mary (Brent)...
Zelma Mae Watson
Zelma Mae Watson, 79, Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at her home in Fort Wayne. She was born Nov. 12, 1942, in Plymouth. On Jan. 11 1960, Zelma married Larry Watson; he survives. She is also survived by her daughters, Belinda Campbell and Tina Watson; daughter-in-law, Cathy Watson;...
Janice I. Nimtz
Janice I. (Perkins) Nimtz, 67, South Bend, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the Center for Hospice’s Raclin House, Mishawaka. Janice was born Feb. 21, 1955. Janice married Richard L. Nimtz on June 30, 1973; he survives. She is also survived by her children Holly (Fred) Awald, Walkerton and...
Chester Zorn — UPDATED
Chester Scott Zorn, 95, Pierceton, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Chet was born Nov. 2, 1926, near Warsaw, the son of (the late) John C. and Myrtle (Wolfe) Zorn. He attended Pierceton High School and went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Army during WWII, from 1944 until 1946 in the Pacific Theatre, where he was awarded medals for the Philippine Liberation and the Occupation of Japan.
Marilyn J. Cole — UPDATED
Marilyn Cole, 92, Winona Lake, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Grace Village. Marilyn was born Oct. 7, 1929, in Chancellor, S.D., daughter of Albin and Winnidell Erickson. She later attended Dallas Bible College where she met and then married her husband, Robert W. Cole, on March 3, 1951. A...
Alice V. Balmer — UPDATED
Alice V. Perry Balmer, 95, Warsaw, formerly of rural Akron, died at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Paddock Springs of Warsaw. Alice was born Aug. 21, 1927, in St. Joseph County, to the late Ford and Lucille (Searer) Perry. She married on May 19, 1951, in Fort Rucker, Alabama, to William E. Balmer; he preceded her in death Nov. 10, 2014.
Floyd ‘Butch’ Newcomer
Floyd S. “Butch” Newcomer, 71, Leo, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Nov. 14, 1950, in Goshen. On June 16, 1973, he married Pamela Fifer; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Rosy (Kyla Gresley) Newcomer; four...
Phillip Michael Easterday
Phillip Michael Easterday, 48, Wabash, died at 3:38 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Peru. He was born May 21, 1974. He married Karla Ann Sorg on Dec. 20, 2003; she died August 27, 2013. He is survived by his parents, Charlie and Judy Easterday; daughter, Mackenzie Easterday; three stepchildren,...
Don Evans Runyan — PENDING
Don Evans Runyan, 84, Warsaw, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Jane Steeley — PENDING
Jane Steeley, 67, Warsaw, died Sept. 29, 2022, at Mason Health Care and Rehab, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Joe Arthur Osborn
Joe Arthur Osborn, 74, Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born Dec. 18, 1947. He married Joyce James on Oct. 3, 1971; she survives. He is also survived by his three sons, Greg (Stephanie) Osborn, Bill Osborn and Donny (Deena)...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Ricky L. Creekmore, $8,561.01. Helvey & Associates Inc. v. Sandra J. Hall, $592.38. Rent-A-Center v. Bre-Anne Holland, $1,076.43. Travis Holland,...
Cindy L. Foerg
Cindy L. Foerg, 66, Rochester, died at 11:07 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at her residence in Rochester. Cindy was born Dec. 7, 1955. Cindy married Donald R. Foerg; he survives in Rochester. She is also survived by her mother Dolly Easterday, Rochester; father Joe Shively, Akron; and sisters Tammy...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following accidents:. 11:47 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2000 block of North CR 450E, Rochester. Driver: Jennifer L. Becker, 44, Rochester. A telephone pole was knocked down, and an electric company was on scene. 8:38 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, West CR...
Ogden’s Daughters: Abuse Much Worse Than Earlier Believed
WINONA LAKE — A late Grace College professor who founded the school’s Department of Music is under new scrutiny over allegations that he sexually abused dozens of young men. According to statements from his two daughters in a Christian Post story last week and an investigative report completed...
Teresa A. Ortman
Teresa A. Ortman 69, Winamac, formerly of Rochester, died at 8:36 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at her residence in Winamac. She was born June 22, 1953. On Sept. 8, 1990, she married Donald E. Ortman, and he survives in Winamac. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Sherry (Charles)...
Silver Lake Lions Host Carry Out Oct. 8
SILVER LAKE — The Silver Lake Lions Club will hold a fish, chicken and tenderloin fry at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Silver Lake Conservation Building, Silver Lake. The fry begins at 4 p.m. and will continue until sold out. The cost is $10.00 per pound, and...
Historic Theater To Reopen In Plymouth
PLYMOUTH — A historic theater in downtown Plymouth that has sat vacant for more than 20 years will reopen this weekend. The REES Theatre, which originally opened in 1940, has undergone a variety of renovations over the last few years, including upgrades to the facade, HVAC units and the installation of rooftop solar panels.
