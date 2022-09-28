North Jersey high school football scoreboard: Week 5
Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across Bergen and Passaic counties.
Friday
Final: St. Joseph 41, Donovan Catholic 13
Final: Rutherford 49, Glen Rock 7
Final: Bergen Catholic 35, DePaul 7
Final: Don Bosco 35, St. Peter’s Prep 26
Final: Dumont 42, Kinnelon 10
Final: Pascack Hills 35, Dover 0
Final: Northern Highlands 29, Ramapo 20
Final: Cliffside Park/Ridgefield 27, Kearny 11
Final: Hasbrouck Heights 36, Pompton Lakes 0
Final : Wayne Valley 34, West Milford 0
Final: Westwood 38, Ramsey 14
Final: Lyndhurst 49, Manchester 18
Final: Teaneck 20, Hopatcong 0
Final: Vernon 28, Lakeland 20
Final: North Arlington 28, Hawthorne 7
Final: Indian Hills 26, Memorial 6
Final: Newark East Side 34, Dwight Morrow 0
Final: Old Tappan 45, River Dell 6
Final: Delbarton 49, Paramus Catholic 10
Final: Butler 34, Cresskill 7
Final: Passaic Valley 49, Belleville 0
Final: Garfield 35, New Milford 6
Final: Clifton 48, Passaic 0
Final: Waldwick/Midland Park 41, Secaucus 13
Final: Pal Park/Leonia 13, Wallington 8
Final: Ridgefield Park 35, Tenafly 28
Final: Wayne Hills 21, Hackensack 13
Harrison at Emerson, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Passaic Tech, canceled
Saturday
Elmwood Park at Bogota, 10 a.m.
Becton at Lodi, 1 p.m.
Demarest at Pascack Valley, 2 p.m.
Mahwah at Bergenfield, 2 p.m.
Park Ridge at St. Mary, 2 p.m.
Paramus at Kennedy, 3 p.m.
Fort Lee at Ferris, 4 p.m.
Ridgewood at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Wood-Ridge def. Saddle Brook by forfeit
Thursday
Final: Fair Lawn 30, Bergen Tech 14
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey high school football scoreboard: Week 5
