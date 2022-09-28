North Jersey high school football scoreboard: Week 5

Kevin Contreras scored two second half goals to lead Old Tappan to a 2-0 victory over Demarest in Old Tappan. It is the fifth multi-goal game of the season for Contreras, who has 12 goals on the year for Old Tappan (6-0). Michael Greenberg made 10 saves to earn his first shutout of the season.

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO