ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

North Jersey high school football scoreboard: Week 5

By Joe Ragozzino and Ryan Rivero, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across Bergen and Passaic counties.

Friday

Final: St. Joseph 41, Donovan Catholic 13

Final: Rutherford 49, Glen Rock 7

Final: Bergen Catholic 35, DePaul 7

Final: Don Bosco 35, St. Peter’s Prep 26

Final: Dumont 42, Kinnelon 10

Final: Pascack Hills 35, Dover 0

Final: Northern Highlands 29, Ramapo 20

Final: Cliffside Park/Ridgefield 27, Kearny 11

Final: Hasbrouck Heights 36, Pompton Lakes 0

Final : Wayne Valley 34, West Milford 0

Final: Westwood 38, Ramsey 14

Final: Lyndhurst 49, Manchester 18

Final: Teaneck 20, Hopatcong 0

Final: Vernon 28, Lakeland 20

Final: North Arlington 28, Hawthorne 7

Final: Indian Hills 26, Memorial 6

Final: Newark East Side 34, Dwight Morrow 0

Final: Old Tappan 45, River Dell 6

Final: Delbarton 49, Paramus Catholic 10

Final: Butler 34, Cresskill 7

Final: Passaic Valley 49, Belleville 0

Final: Garfield 35, New Milford 6

Final: Clifton 48, Passaic 0

Final: Waldwick/Midland Park 41, Secaucus 13

Final: Pal Park/Leonia 13, Wallington 8

Final: Ridgefield Park 35, Tenafly 28

Final: Wayne Hills 21, Hackensack 13

Harrison at Emerson, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Passaic Tech, canceled

Saturday

Elmwood Park at Bogota, 10 a.m.

Becton at Lodi, 1 p.m.

Demarest at Pascack Valley, 2 p.m.

Mahwah at Bergenfield, 2 p.m.

Park Ridge at St. Mary, 2 p.m.

Paramus at Kennedy, 3 p.m.

Fort Lee at Ferris, 4 p.m.

Ridgewood at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Wood-Ridge def. Saddle Brook by forfeit

Thursday

Final: Fair Lawn 30, Bergen Tech 14

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey high school football scoreboard: Week 5

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Football: Efficient Van Valkenburg lifts North Warren past Boonton

Jared Van Valkenburg threw three touchdown passes as North Warren defeated Boonton, 26-21, in Boonton. Van Valkenburg completed 5-of-7 passes for 130 yards. He threw a 65-yard scoring pass in the first quarter to Craig Shipps, another 13-yarder to Shipps in the second, and a 36-yard touchdown to Alex Diaz in the fourth.
BOONTON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#North Jersey#Elmwood Park#Linus K12#Linus High School#High School Football#Football Games#Depaul#American Football#Highschoolsports#River Dell 6 Final#New Milford#Waldwick Midland Park 41#Ridgefield Park#Passaic Tech
NJ.com

Clifton cruises to a win over Passaic - Football recap

Devon Stroble scored twice on the ground while Romelo Tables added a rushing and a passing TD as Clifton rolled to a 48-0 victory at home over Passaic. Clifton (3-2) scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and a single TD in the final period. Stroble scored...
CLIFTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy