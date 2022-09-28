ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

BACK IN TIME - 1972: Bomb threat prompts early school closure

By Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhfN3_0iDE1t9p00 After phone threat from young person, a dozen officers made a thorough search of the school, but no bomb was found

110 years ago

October 12, 1912

Leo LaFollette has been troubled for a long time with night prowlers who have been in the habit of visiting his chicken roosts and helping themselves to the best he had. Nor did they confine themselves solely to the chickens. They would go through the cellar and help themselves to canned goods, jellies and jams and other good things to go as a side dish with the broilers. The visits were usually made when the family came to town and plan as he would, the thieves would go Leo one better. Tuesday night, Mr. LaFollette and family came in to go to the show but left the hired man in a tent. When it was good and dark in the fore part of the evening, the hired man heard a rumpus among the chickens, and he was not long in getting his 45-calibre pistol loaded with fine shot and started to investigate. The chicken thief was discovered in the act and immediately took to his heels but not before several well-placed shots were planted in the seat of his pants. As chilled shot was used, it is thought it will take several days to pick them out. Heavier loads will be used next time and the chances.

75 years ago

October 2, 1947

Red-hatted hunters swamped the service facilities of Prineville last weekend as an army of men, women and children moved into the Ochoco mule deer country in anticipation of the opening of the deer season Oct. 1. The first venison of the 1947 season began moving back through Prineville Wednesday morning, and by noon today, quite a parade of horns had been apparent.

Ochoco forest officials, who had been anticipating a big rush of hunters to the woods and had their fingers crossed before mentioning the word "fire," reported today that forest closures are still in effect, campfire permits are required, and all available lookouts, rangers and fire guards are on duty in the woods. The hot dry weather of the past few weeks has made the woods tinder-dry, and it has taken a fine combination of cooperation on the part of hunters and just plain old-fashioned luck to hold forest fires to an unbelievable minimum. Ochoco Forest Supervisor H. C. Hulett, reviewing forest fire records for 1947 to date, said the record has been wonderful so far. There have been 42.

50 years ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iDE1t9p00

September 18, 1972

Crook County High School was dismissed about an hour early on Friday as the result of a telephoned bomb threat.

Mrs. Neta Sawyer, school office secretary, answered the phone at 2:45 p.m. and heard a youthful male voice say, "There's a bomb in the school." The caller then hung up.

School was dismissed and officers were notified. Prineville police, state police, and sheriff's officers responded.

About a dozen officers made a thorough search of the school, but no bomb was found.

Principal Lloyd Lewis said that, in the future, it will probably be necessary to have students make up time lost from classes due to such incidents.

25 years ago

September 11, 1997

Hunters are being blamed for tearing out miles of fence in a remote section of the Big Summit Ranger District.

During the recent archery season, what is being described as "blatant vandalism" destroyed more than two miles of wire fence. The damage was apparently caused by someone with a pair of wire cutters riding the fence line on an ATV, according to Forest Supervisor Tom Schmidt. The section of fence had been completed just a week prior to the vandalism, he said.

"The individuals responsible for this vandalism may think they are hurting the forest service, however, the fact is, they are taking money from their own pocket," Schmidt said. It costs an average of $2,000 per mile to build a fence, he added.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact the Ochoco National Forest headquarters at 416-6500.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpic

Fatal crash leaves one dead on Hwy 97

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday night around 7:39 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crah on Hwy 97 near milepost 117, north of Redmond. An investigation revealed a southbound gray Honda Accord, operated by 23-year-old Micah Borden of Madras crossed into northbound...
REDMOND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prineville, OR
Education
Prineville, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Government
City
Prineville, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Hunters: Get Your Deer or Elk Sampled for CWD at Check Stations in Prineville, Celilo Park and Elgin

ELGIN – (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Big game hunters who tag a deer or elk early in the season should stop by one of ODFW’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) check stations the opening weekend of major rifle seasons. ODFW staff will be sampling animals for this deadly disease recently detected in Idaho near Oregon’s northeast border.
PRINEVILLE, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Madras man dies in crash on Highway 97

Micah Borden, 23, dies after head-on collision near Cinder Butte north of Redmond At approximately 7:39 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 a gray Honda Accord operated by Micah Borden, 23, of Madras crossed into the northbound lane of Highway 97 and collided head-on with a red Ford F150 operated by Jon Moore, 37, of Redmond. Oregon State Police responded to the crash site just north of Pershall Way in Redmond near Cinder Butte at milepost 117. Borden sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Moore was transported to an area hospital with injuries. Oregon State Police was assisted by Redmond Fire and Rescue, Deschutes County Sheriff's and the Oregon Department of Transportation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
REDMOND, OR
Central Oregonian

Crook County Fairgrounds is gifted $28,000 to expand the Grizzly Mountain Pavilion

The Previous corporation, Prineville Economic Promotions, Inc., gave the go-ahead to Crook County Foundation to gift the remaining balance of PEP funds to the FairgroundsThe Crook County Fairgrounds recently became the benefactors of a $28,000 gift from the Crook County Foundation, on behalf of the prior Prineville Economic Promotions, Inc. (PEP). The funds are earmarked for an expansion of the Grizzley Mountain Pavilion. Currently, the building is a multi-use, steel building that is primarily used for the Rabbits and Poultry during the annual fair. It is also utilized for other events. In 1962, a forward group of businesspeople in Prineville...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Fires#Bomb Threat#Vandalism
Central Oregonian

Latest test scores reflect COVID's impact on education, though Crook County exceeds state averages

Oregon statewide assessment data shows widespread declines in proficiency rates for English, math, science Oregon's latest standardized test scores for students show a persistent lack of proficiency in English language arts, math and science that was likely worsened by the pandemic. Education leaders say test scores from the 2021-22 school year reflect the impact of learning disruptions brought on by COVID-19. The testing data was released Thursday, Sept. 22, by the Oregon Department of Education. "The assessment results are a call to action for Oregon to keep advancing the programs we know meet our students' needs," Colt Gill,...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Pay It Forward: Time for Bend PD to receive, then give back

The Bend Police Department understands what it is to Pay It Forward. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Central Oregon dog trainer has 4.7 million fans on TikTok

He’s a dog trainer based in Culver that breeds and trains elite protection dogs and now he’s amassed an online following in the millions thanks to his TikTok videos. His name is Matt Folsom, and breeding and training Malinois protection dogs is his passion. And when you watch Matt and his dogs work, it’s pretty clear this is a little different level than training old fido how to fetch or sit.
CULVER, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend City Council mulls camping code during round table meeting

The Bend City Council held a round table meetings Tuesday and is holding another one Thursday to discuss a potential camping code to address the homeless issue in the city. “We’ve never had a meeting, that I know of, where all of our boards, committees and commissions can come together with council to discuss a topic. So, I am really excited to see how it works,” said Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell.
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Home to many Bend baseball teams

Vince Genna Stadium was originally opened in 1964 and its first name was Municipal Ball Park Vince Genna Stadium is located in south Bend, at Wilson Avenue and Fifth Street. It was originally opened in 1964 and was known as Municipal Ball Park. The baseball field was expanded and improved in 1972 and was named in his honor. Vince Genna was active in Bend recreational programs. He was born on Jan. 1, 1921, in Auburn, Washington. He grew up in Tacoma and graduated from Stadium High School in 1940. He attended Willamette University in Salem, Oregon. He met Lois...
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Jim Anderson, Champion of the Natural World

Jim was born James Oscar Anderson Jr. on March 27, 1928, in West Haven, Connecticut and raised on a small farm. For 16 years, he never had cold hands or a cold forehead—thanks to his grandfather teaching him how to milk cows. He leaves wife Sue, who has lived...
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

Bowman Museum to host lecture series in October

Free Saunders Memorial Lecture Series to feature local historian Steve Lent and Mark Hatfield biographerThe Saunders Memorial Lecture Series returns to Bowman Museum this month with two events planned on different Thursday evenings. The free lecture series is co-hosted by Friends of the Crook County Library and the Crook County Historical Society/Bowman Museum. The series originated when Curt and Martha Saunders, long-time local residents and members of the Crook County Historical Society, bequeathed money to both the museum and Friends of Crook County Library. One day, after both Curt and Martha had passed, former museum director, Gordon Gillespie, took a...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Decision 2022: Drazan, Johnson and Kotek spar over wide number of issues at Bend debate

The three top candidates to be Oregon’s next governor sparred over a wide array of issues during an over 90-minute debate Tuesday evening at OSU-Cascades, often critical of (but never interrupting) each other over the best path forward on challenges ranging from homelessness to healing the urban-rural divide. The post Decision 2022: Drazan, Johnson and Kotek spar over wide number of issues at Bend debate appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

Prineville business shows a passion for cars and service to community

Mike and Missy Smetzer opened their independent dealership, Central Oregon Motors LLC, with a niche market in unusual and eye-catching vehicles Mike and Missy Smetzer have recently opened an auto dealership next to Rimrock Gallery in Prineville. Their new business, which began in Bend, is called Central Oregon Motors, LLC, with a brand of "Driven with Passion, Powered by Integrity." They are an independent dealership, with a niche market in unusual and eye-catching vehicles. Currently, they have some beauties on their floor, including a 2010 Shelby GT500, a 2016 Audi A6, a 2010 Camaro SS, 2014 Jeep Cherokee, a 2003...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Central Oregonian

Prineville, OR
562
Followers
1K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Central Oregonian serves Crook County. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly.

 http://www.centraloregonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy