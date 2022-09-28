BACK IN TIME - 1972: Bomb threat prompts early school closure

After phone threat from young person, a dozen officers made a thorough search of the school, but no bomb was found

110 years ago

October 12, 1912

Leo LaFollette has been troubled for a long time with night prowlers who have been in the habit of visiting his chicken roosts and helping themselves to the best he had. Nor did they confine themselves solely to the chickens. They would go through the cellar and help themselves to canned goods, jellies and jams and other good things to go as a side dish with the broilers. The visits were usually made when the family came to town and plan as he would, the thieves would go Leo one better. Tuesday night, Mr. LaFollette and family came in to go to the show but left the hired man in a tent. When it was good and dark in the fore part of the evening, the hired man heard a rumpus among the chickens, and he was not long in getting his 45-calibre pistol loaded with fine shot and started to investigate. The chicken thief was discovered in the act and immediately took to his heels but not before several well-placed shots were planted in the seat of his pants. As chilled shot was used, it is thought it will take several days to pick them out. Heavier loads will be used next time and the chances.

75 years ago

October 2, 1947

Red-hatted hunters swamped the service facilities of Prineville last weekend as an army of men, women and children moved into the Ochoco mule deer country in anticipation of the opening of the deer season Oct. 1. The first venison of the 1947 season began moving back through Prineville Wednesday morning, and by noon today, quite a parade of horns had been apparent.

Ochoco forest officials, who had been anticipating a big rush of hunters to the woods and had their fingers crossed before mentioning the word "fire," reported today that forest closures are still in effect, campfire permits are required, and all available lookouts, rangers and fire guards are on duty in the woods. The hot dry weather of the past few weeks has made the woods tinder-dry, and it has taken a fine combination of cooperation on the part of hunters and just plain old-fashioned luck to hold forest fires to an unbelievable minimum. Ochoco Forest Supervisor H. C. Hulett, reviewing forest fire records for 1947 to date, said the record has been wonderful so far. There have been 42.

50 years ago

September 18, 1972

Crook County High School was dismissed about an hour early on Friday as the result of a telephoned bomb threat.

Mrs. Neta Sawyer, school office secretary, answered the phone at 2:45 p.m. and heard a youthful male voice say, "There's a bomb in the school." The caller then hung up.

School was dismissed and officers were notified. Prineville police, state police, and sheriff's officers responded.

About a dozen officers made a thorough search of the school, but no bomb was found.

Principal Lloyd Lewis said that, in the future, it will probably be necessary to have students make up time lost from classes due to such incidents.

25 years ago

September 11, 1997

Hunters are being blamed for tearing out miles of fence in a remote section of the Big Summit Ranger District.

During the recent archery season, what is being described as "blatant vandalism" destroyed more than two miles of wire fence. The damage was apparently caused by someone with a pair of wire cutters riding the fence line on an ATV, according to Forest Supervisor Tom Schmidt. The section of fence had been completed just a week prior to the vandalism, he said.

"The individuals responsible for this vandalism may think they are hurting the forest service, however, the fact is, they are taking money from their own pocket," Schmidt said. It costs an average of $2,000 per mile to build a fence, he added.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact the Ochoco National Forest headquarters at 416-6500.

