ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua, FL

Comments / 0

Related
alachuachronicle.com

Ellianos Coffee Offering Free Coffee and Discount on Food for Linemen Working During Hurricane Ian

LAKE CITY, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian makes landfall on Florida’s southwest coast as a Category 4 storm, thousands of linemen are poised throughout the state to offer assistance to restore power to those affected by the devastation. Many of these linemen are from out-of-state, sacrificing time with their families to give aid to Florida in its state of emergency.
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Closures continue ahead of Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian intensified into a Category 4 storm Wednesday morning, the city of Gainesville and Alachua County released closure updates. RTS bus service: The city’s Regional Transit System is currently operating reduced bus service, but will stop at 9 p.m. Wednesday. It may resume Friday depending on weather and road conditions. Information is available on the GNVrideRTS app (rideRTS.app), on the RTS Facebook page or on the RTS website.
mainstreetdailynews.com

Williston to hold 33rd annual peanut festival

Williston will host its 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival on Saturday at Heritage Park. The festival spans over a quarter mile, three whole city blocks, and features over 100 vendors selling clothing, jewelry, food and beverages, and many other things. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WILLISTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Alachua, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
getnews.info

Premier Concrete Contractors in Gainesville FL: Concrete Gainesville Pros

Technology changed the concrete industry exceptionally in recent years. Concrete Gainesville Pros stays on top of industry trends to provide high-quality services for affordable, fair pricing. Concrete Gainesville Pros is a trustworthy concrete services provider in Gainesville, Florida. Their experience and commitment to quality make them one of the best concrete contractors in Gainesville FL.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Don Johnson

Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County

Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Alachua County under tropical storm watch, storm shelters open to public

Alachua County announced it is under a tropical storm watch and flood watch as of Tuesday evening. Category 3 Hurricane Ian is about 110 miles southwest of Naples as of 11 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to approach Florida’s West Coast beginning Wednesday. The Jacksonville National Weather Service predicts...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Gate Carwash to Middleburg

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing an application for a Gate Express Carwash on 1.71 acres at 568 Plantation Drive in Middleburg in Clay County. Prosser is the civil engineer. The site is at County Road 220 and College Drive. Be the first to know the latest...
MIDDLEBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing Arts#Fl
mycbs4.com

Alachua County cancels school as Hurricane Ian approaches

Alachua County — Alachua County Public Schools cancels school Wednesday through Friday, because of Hurricane Ian. The district made the announcement Tuesday morning, also saying the district office will be closed. They closed, in part, because of the possibility schools could be used as shelters. ACPS also cancelled all...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
mainstreetdailynews.com

BOCC issues non-mandatory evacuation order

Although the predicted path for Hurricane Ian keeps shifting, the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved on Tuesday an evacuation order for residents living in mobile homes, manufactured homes, RVs and in other at-risk areas. “I know a lot of people probably breathed a sigh of relief with...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV offers prefilled and make-your-own sandbags

As Hurricane Ian advances closer to the region, Gainesville residents can pick up pre-filled sandbags at the city’s Public Works facility or fill their own at Citizens Field on Tuesday starting at 8 a.m. Mayor Lauren Poe signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency, which started...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

BOCC may delay West End development item

The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) may delay the West End development hearing scheduled for Tuesday to Oct. 11, according to a county email. The Monday email said County Manager Michele Lieberman will recommend the delay because of anticipated impacts from Hurricane Ian, but the email lacked details on what effects would require the rescheduling.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

GFR crews save resident after tree falls on home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews rescued someone trapped in a home after stormy weather brought a tree down. Crews responded to the home on Northwest 12th Terrace on Tuesday afternoon on reports someone was trapped inside a home after a large tree fell. Crews were able to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Landlords voice opposition to city inspection program

Some property owners are speaking out and even threatening a lawsuit over Gainesville’s new rental permit program, which they say is violating rights and driving up rents. The pushback comes as the program nears its first anniversary next month. The city has continued to tweak the program, but critics say the changes are not enough to correct what they see as the program’s flaws.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy