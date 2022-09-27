Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Ian: Essential information for Green Cove Springs, Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Ian impacts Northeast Florida, Clay County and City of Green Cove Springs officials have provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The following information was provided by Clay County:. The Emergency...
alachuachronicle.com
Ellianos Coffee Offering Free Coffee and Discount on Food for Linemen Working During Hurricane Ian
LAKE CITY, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian makes landfall on Florida’s southwest coast as a Category 4 storm, thousands of linemen are poised throughout the state to offer assistance to restore power to those affected by the devastation. Many of these linemen are from out-of-state, sacrificing time with their families to give aid to Florida in its state of emergency.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Closures continue ahead of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian intensified into a Category 4 storm Wednesday morning, the city of Gainesville and Alachua County released closure updates. RTS bus service: The city’s Regional Transit System is currently operating reduced bus service, but will stop at 9 p.m. Wednesday. It may resume Friday depending on weather and road conditions. Information is available on the GNVrideRTS app (rideRTS.app), on the RTS Facebook page or on the RTS website.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Williston to hold 33rd annual peanut festival
Williston will host its 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival on Saturday at Heritage Park. The festival spans over a quarter mile, three whole city blocks, and features over 100 vendors selling clothing, jewelry, food and beverages, and many other things. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
getnews.info
Premier Concrete Contractors in Gainesville FL: Concrete Gainesville Pros
Technology changed the concrete industry exceptionally in recent years. Concrete Gainesville Pros stays on top of industry trends to provide high-quality services for affordable, fair pricing. Concrete Gainesville Pros is a trustworthy concrete services provider in Gainesville, Florida. Their experience and commitment to quality make them one of the best concrete contractors in Gainesville FL.
Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County
Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
Independent Florida Alligator
Alachua County under tropical storm watch, storm shelters open to public
Alachua County announced it is under a tropical storm watch and flood watch as of Tuesday evening. Category 3 Hurricane Ian is about 110 miles southwest of Naples as of 11 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to approach Florida’s West Coast beginning Wednesday. The Jacksonville National Weather Service predicts...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Gate Carwash to Middleburg
The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing an application for a Gate Express Carwash on 1.71 acres at 568 Plantation Drive in Middleburg in Clay County. Prosser is the civil engineer. The site is at County Road 220 and College Drive. Be the first to know the latest...
First Coast News
Dock underwater in Putnam County, Florida as the state gears up for Ian
Residents say this dock was under two feet of water during Hurricane Irma. Hurricane Ian is expected to have similar effects.
mycbs4.com
Alachua County cancels school as Hurricane Ian approaches
Alachua County — Alachua County Public Schools cancels school Wednesday through Friday, because of Hurricane Ian. The district made the announcement Tuesday morning, also saying the district office will be closed. They closed, in part, because of the possibility schools could be used as shelters. ACPS also cancelled all...
alachuachronicle.com
Sept. 29, 9 a.m. Tropical Storm Ian Update – Improving Storm Conditions for Alachua County
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County is pleased to report that we are in good shape as the path of now Tropical Storm Ian shifted dramatically to the east overnight. However, our hearts go out to Florida residents who continue to deal with the destructive impacts of this storm.
WCJB
FPL processing thousands of out of state crews in Lake City in-route to Hurricane Ian
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The thousands of trucks on the way to Southwest Florida to help in the recovery effort once Hurricane Ian makes landfall must stop at one location before they continue. Florida Power and Light set up their processing site for out of state power-line crews at...
mainstreetdailynews.com
BOCC issues non-mandatory evacuation order
Although the predicted path for Hurricane Ian keeps shifting, the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved on Tuesday an evacuation order for residents living in mobile homes, manufactured homes, RVs and in other at-risk areas. “I know a lot of people probably breathed a sigh of relief with...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV offers prefilled and make-your-own sandbags
As Hurricane Ian advances closer to the region, Gainesville residents can pick up pre-filled sandbags at the city’s Public Works facility or fill their own at Citizens Field on Tuesday starting at 8 a.m. Mayor Lauren Poe signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency, which started...
mainstreetdailynews.com
BOCC may delay West End development item
The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) may delay the West End development hearing scheduled for Tuesday to Oct. 11, according to a county email. The Monday email said County Manager Michele Lieberman will recommend the delay because of anticipated impacts from Hurricane Ian, but the email lacked details on what effects would require the rescheduling.
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from Ian
Approximately 5.12% of Clay County is experiencing power outages from Tropical Storm Ian, according to the Clay Electric interactive outage map. A large majority of these outages have been reported by Fleming Island residents along Highway 17, where 2,439 homes are experiencing outages.
Tropical Storm Ian: Essential information for Putnam County
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian impacts Northeast Florida, Putnam County officials have provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm. In the wake of everyone trying to prepare for Ian, Putnam County Emergency Management recommends that everyone in low-lying and flood-prone areas evacuate today.
WCJB
GFR crews save resident after tree falls on home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews rescued someone trapped in a home after stormy weather brought a tree down. Crews responded to the home on Northwest 12th Terrace on Tuesday afternoon on reports someone was trapped inside a home after a large tree fell. Crews were able to...
Tropical Storm Ian: Governor DeSantis meets with linemen in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in Lake City Wednesday morning to meet with linemen at the Florida Power and Light processing site. He thanked the hard-working men and women for their work and commitment to power restoration. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “It’s in...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Landlords voice opposition to city inspection program
Some property owners are speaking out and even threatening a lawsuit over Gainesville’s new rental permit program, which they say is violating rights and driving up rents. The pushback comes as the program nears its first anniversary next month. The city has continued to tweak the program, but critics say the changes are not enough to correct what they see as the program’s flaws.
