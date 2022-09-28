Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Christian Bale's New Movie Is Getting Massacred In Reviews
Christian Bale is one of Hollywood’s most revered actors, with his roles in highly regarded films like American Psycho, The Machinist, The Prestige, and Christopher Nolan‘s Dark Knight trilogy. But not every movie can be a success, as his new film alongside a slew of giant stars like Margot Robbie, John David Washington, and Robert DeNiro is getting disastrous reviews. The review site Rotten Tomatoes has scored Christian Bale’s Amsterdam a dismal 20% in its first reviews from critics.
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
Margot Robbie Explains Why a Police Officer Was the One to Call 'Wrap' on the Set of 'Amsterdam'
Margot Robbie was surrounded by some truly dedicated colleagues on the set of her upcoming movie Amsterdam — maybe to a fault, if law enforcement has anything to say about it. In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, the 32-year-old actress recalled how "no day is the same"...
‘Shantaram’ Premiere Date and Charlie Hunnam’s Supporting Cast
Charlie Hunnam hopped back on a motorcycle for his upcoming series 'Shantaram.' The star is joined by a large supporting cast for the thriller.
RELATED PEOPLE
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
A.V. Club
Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit
The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
msn.com
See Cher Strut the Runway in Surprise Finale at Paris Fashion Week
Can you believe it? Cher slayed on the runway at the star-studded Balmain event during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The 76-year-old songstress flaunted her fit physique as she walked the runway in a skintight futuristic black ensemble that shimmered in the light and showcased her impressive figure as she strutted on the catwalk at the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show.
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony
EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
‘Cloverfield’ Sequel in the Works, Babak Anvari to Direct
Paramount Pictures has a new Cloverfield movie in active development, with Babak Anvari attached to direct the next installment of the popular franchise. Joe Barton was earlier brought on board by J.J. Abrams and Paramount Pictures to pen the screenplay for the sequel. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions banner is producing the franchise sequel along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen.More from The Hollywood ReporterSteve Levitan on Life After 'Modern Family' and Why 'Reboot' Is TV TherapyParamount Film Chief Plans to Ramp Up Theatrical Release Output'Star Trek' Movie Loses Director Matt Shakman (Exclusive) British-Iranian director Anvari followed up his debut feature Under the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
One of the century’s most undervalued remakes rides a renewed wave of admiration
Attempting to craft a worthy remake of an established classic has often proven to be a fool’s errand, but there have been a few exceptions to the rule when the second version has proven vastly superior to the first. Half a century after the 1957 original secured a lofty status that saw it inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma came along and arguably raised the bar even higher.
Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu Remake Is Back On, With Stellar Replacements For Harry Styles And Anya Taylor-Joy
Robert Eggers has set his sights back on his Nosferatu remake, and he’s found stellar replacements for Harry Styles and Anya Taylor-Joy.
3 K-Dramas Coming to Netflix This October
Actor Jeon Yeo-been will star in a new October Netflix K-drama after her success in 'Vincenzo.' In 'Glitch,' her character investigates her boyfriend's disappearance with a UFO community.
msn.com
These are the most underrated movies
Slide 1 of 31: Not all movies get the recognition they deserve at first glance. For every instant classic, there’s a hidden gem that takes audiences and critics years to discover. We thought we’d save you the time by putting together a list of some of the most underrated, underappreciated, and outright overlooked movies of all time.
Who are the white cloaked figures in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
There may be a dark history behind the enigmatic new characters
Calendar Feedback: Where's Rammstein's L.A. concert shout-out?
Calendar readers respond to Morgan Wallen concert review, stories on 'Woman King,' 'Days of Our Lives,' Ken Burns and more.
Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp in Talks for Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Remake
Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp are in talks to star in Robert Eggers’ long-gestating Nosferatu remake, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Skarsgard is set to play the titular vampire character in the reboot of the 1922 classic horror pic by German director F. W. Murnau, while Depp will also star. Eggers’ Nosferatu will retell the Gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Barbarian' Crashes the Gate With $10M Opening'Barbarian' Review: A Gleefully Gonzo Horror Flick'The...
hypebeast.com
Watch the Stomach-Churning Trailer for 'Bones and All' Starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell
A plethora of enticing films are set to hit the silver screens before 2022 rolls its credits, one being Bones and All which stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. The movie — which was directed by Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino — first premiered at this year’s Venice Film Festival, but it’s slated to make its public debut this November.
Comments / 0