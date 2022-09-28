ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Christian Bale's New Movie Is Getting Massacred In Reviews

Christian Bale is one of Hollywood’s most revered actors, with his roles in highly regarded films like American Psycho, The Machinist, The Prestige, and Christopher Nolan‘s Dark Knight trilogy. But not every movie can be a success, as his new film alongside a slew of giant stars like Margot Robbie, John David Washington, and Robert DeNiro is getting disastrous reviews. The review site Rotten Tomatoes has scored Christian Bale’s Amsterdam a dismal 20% in its first reviews from critics.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews

Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David O. Russell
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts

Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
MOVIES
A.V. Club

Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit

The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
MOVIES
msn.com

See Cher Strut the Runway in Surprise Finale at Paris Fashion Week

Can you believe it? Cher slayed on the runway at the star-studded Balmain event during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The 76-year-old songstress flaunted her fit physique as she walked the runway in a skintight futuristic black ensemble that shimmered in the light and showcased her impressive figure as she strutted on the catwalk at the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amsterdam#Linus Movies#Linus Entertainment#Caper#Metacritic#Wrap
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony

EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Cloverfield’ Sequel in the Works, Babak Anvari to Direct

Paramount Pictures has a new Cloverfield movie in active development, with Babak Anvari attached to direct the next installment of the popular franchise. Joe Barton was earlier brought on board by J.J. Abrams and Paramount Pictures to pen the screenplay for the sequel. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions banner is producing the franchise sequel along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen.More from The Hollywood ReporterSteve Levitan on Life After 'Modern Family' and Why 'Reboot' Is TV TherapyParamount Film Chief Plans to Ramp Up Theatrical Release Output'Star Trek' Movie Loses Director Matt Shakman (Exclusive) British-Iranian director Anvari followed up his debut feature Under the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

One of the century’s most undervalued remakes rides a renewed wave of admiration

Attempting to craft a worthy remake of an established classic has often proven to be a fool’s errand, but there have been a few exceptions to the rule when the second version has proven vastly superior to the first. Half a century after the 1957 original secured a lofty status that saw it inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma came along and arguably raised the bar even higher.
MOVIES
msn.com

These are the most underrated movies

Slide 1 of 31: Not all movies get the recognition they deserve at first glance. For every instant classic, there’s a hidden gem that takes audiences and critics years to discover. We thought we’d save you the time by putting together a list of some of the most underrated, underappreciated, and outright overlooked movies of all time.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp in Talks for Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Remake

Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp are in talks to star in Robert Eggers’ long-gestating Nosferatu remake, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.   Skarsgard is set to play the titular vampire character in the reboot of the 1922 classic horror pic by German director F. W. Murnau, while Depp will also star. Eggers’ Nosferatu will retell the Gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Barbarian' Crashes the Gate With $10M Opening'Barbarian' Review: A Gleefully Gonzo Horror Flick'The...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy