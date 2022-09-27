ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worcestermag.com

Worcesteria: Cara Brindisi's 'Voice' splash a high point for vibrant music scene

A music critic, if they can avoid the pitfalls of cynicism and vanity, is constantly trying to convey the sparks of brilliance and magic they hear around them to an often indifferent audience. They become a field guide, of sorts, pointing to rare, brightly colored birds in the deepest, darkest woods. They become a translator, transcribing a language that is sometimes unfamiliar and often indecipherable into words the reader can understand. Regretfully, they also must explain the flaws they see, but here's the secret the jaded in this business often forget: Every act of putting music in front of people to hear is an act of courage. It is innately beautiful.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlton, MA
City
Lexington, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Dudley, MA
Worcester, MA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigmund Freud
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Music#Linus Entertainment#Hotelier#The Boston Globe#Christian
WCVB

20-year-old man seriously injured in Dudley, Massachusetts, crash

DUDLEY, Mass. — A 20-year-old man was seriously injured early Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Dudley, Massachusetts. Police said a car crashed into a utility pole on Mason Road just after 4 a.m. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to UMass Hospital in Worcester. The cause...
DUDLEY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester recycling not accepting plastic bags starting Saturday

WORCESTER, Mass. - Starting this Saturday, the City of Worcester will only accept recycling bins with appropriate items in them. The city said it's in an effort to address the contamination of the recycling stream. DPW Commissioner Jay Fink said the number one issue they see is plastic bags. Fink...
WORCESTER, MA
country1025.com

ICYMI: Worcester’s Cara Brindisi’s Performance On The Voice Had Blake And Gwen Fighting Over Her

On Monday’s The Voice, a local singer/songwriter earned two chair turns. Cara Brindisi from Worcester, Massachusetts had to chose between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s teams. Tough choice to have, right? Just before Cara hit the stage Blake shared that he was feeling like the next artist would bring him some country sunshine. He had no idea what was to come, or that he would have to fight his wife to win over this talented contestant.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: youth groups not allowed to march in Big E parades

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is changing the way it runs its parades, and that has some local communities upset. People in Agawam are upset that youth groups are not allowed to participate in the Agawam Day parade at the Big E this year. We spoke with the...
AGAWAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy