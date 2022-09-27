A music critic, if they can avoid the pitfalls of cynicism and vanity, is constantly trying to convey the sparks of brilliance and magic they hear around them to an often indifferent audience. They become a field guide, of sorts, pointing to rare, brightly colored birds in the deepest, darkest woods. They become a translator, transcribing a language that is sometimes unfamiliar and often indecipherable into words the reader can understand. Regretfully, they also must explain the flaws they see, but here's the secret the jaded in this business often forget: Every act of putting music in front of people to hear is an act of courage. It is innately beautiful.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO