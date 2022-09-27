Read full article on original website
worcestermag.com
Worcesteria: Cara Brindisi's 'Voice' splash a high point for vibrant music scene
A music critic, if they can avoid the pitfalls of cynicism and vanity, is constantly trying to convey the sparks of brilliance and magic they hear around them to an often indifferent audience. They become a field guide, of sorts, pointing to rare, brightly colored birds in the deepest, darkest woods. They become a translator, transcribing a language that is sometimes unfamiliar and often indecipherable into words the reader can understand. Regretfully, they also must explain the flaws they see, but here's the secret the jaded in this business often forget: Every act of putting music in front of people to hear is an act of courage. It is innately beautiful.
Boston 25 News WFXT
“Shoebert” update: Seal from Beverly makes his return to the wild
BLOCK ISLAD, R.I. — The gray seal who captivated crowds after he was spotted swimming in a pond in Beverly, is back to the wild off Rhode Island after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut. “Shoebert” was released into the ocean on Block Island on Tuesday,...
Fontaine Bros., Doherty High contractor, fined $300 after blaze
WORCESTER — Three fines totaling $300 have been issued to the general contractor after the fire at the under-construction Doherty Memorial High School. The Sept. 12 blaze sent flames and smoke high into the air, piquing the curiosity of city residents and beyond. ...
spectrumnews1.com
State asking residents who see the spotted lanternfly to take a picture and report it
WORCESTER, Mass. - Central and western Massachusetts residents are being asked to be on the lookout and report sightings of the spotted lanternfly. The first known infestation in Massachusetts was in Fitchburg in 2021 and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources cut those two trees down. The fly has been...
Oxford crash victim Keith Mattei mourned: 'He would...help anyone'
OXFORD — Keith W. Mattei, a 52-year-old Worcester man who died after a motorcycle and truck crash in Oxford late Sunday afternoon, is being remembered as a caring man who always had time for others. "He truly was the life of the party," Savannah Mullins, Mattei's daughter, said in an interview. "You could meet him for the first...
2 missing teenagers, baby found safe, Worcester police say
WORCESTER, Mass. — Two missing teenagers and a baby who were reported missing in Worcester have been found safe, police said. Giselle Sales, 16, and Kati Sales, 13, were last seen leaving their Cambridge Street home with Giselle’s 1-year-old son, Aaron, on Tuesday, according to the Worcester Police Department.
These are the best public high schools in Mass., according to Niche
The best public high schools in Massachusetts include a specialty school in Worcester, a Boston school among the oldest public schools in the country, and a number of suburban schools in the Greater Boston area, according to a new ranking published this week. Placing highest in the commonwealth among public...
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
‘The Voice’: Where you can see Worcester contestant Cara Brindisi perform
Worcester musician Cara Brindisi will be making an appearance on the newest season of “The Voice.”. In a video posted on Facebook earlier in September, Brindisi said she received an email saying she was allowed to share the news as well as follow “some friends she made this summer” on Instagram.
WCVB
eBay execs sentenced in 'bizarre, premediated' cyberstalking attack on Natick, Massachusetts, couple
BOSTON — Former eBay executives were sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in a "bizarre" cyberstalking campaign to intimidate a Natick, Massachusetts, couple after they posted critical comments about the online retailer. James Baugh, of San Jose, California, eBay’s former senior director of safety and security, was charged with conspiracy...
Keith Mattei of Worcester ID’d as motorcyclist who died after Oxford crash Sunday
A motorcyclist who was injured in an Oxford crash Sunday succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, according to his obituary. Keith Mattei, 52, of Worcester died following the crash on Route 56 in Oxford, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office. The Oxford Police Department said officers responded to...
D’Errico’s Market closes Cambridge Street location in Worcester
A popular deli and meat market with locations in Worcester and Leominster permanently closed one of its stores last week. D’Errico’s Market announced on Facebook Friday that its location at 127 Cambridge St. in Worcester was closing. “We appreciate your continuous support and look forward to seeing out...
WCVB
20-year-old man seriously injured in Dudley, Massachusetts, crash
DUDLEY, Mass. — A 20-year-old man was seriously injured early Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Dudley, Massachusetts. Police said a car crashed into a utility pole on Mason Road just after 4 a.m. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to UMass Hospital in Worcester. The cause...
“I thought a bomb went off”: Watertown man says his washing machine exploded mid-wash
WATERTOWN, Mass. — Jeff Poulos picked up the twisted chunks of plastic and metal, pieces of what’s left from his mangled washing machine. “The machine had somehow exploded,” Poulos said. “I’m lucky I wasn’t down here. We’re lucky we don’t have kids that are down here. Somebody could have gotten [hurt] by the flying pieces.”
Doherty High fire: Construction manager will face fine for working with expired permit
The construction manager for the new Doherty Memorial High School project will be fined after a fire revealed welding was taking place at the site even though its hot work permit had expired. Fontaine Bros., Inc. will be fined a total of $300 by the Worcester Fire Department for three...
D'Errico's closes Cambridge Street market; stores on E. Central St. and in Leominster remain open
WORCESTER — D'Errico's Meat and Deli on Cambridge Street has closed its doors. The shop announced the closing on social media Friday, just over two years after opening for business at the spot, 127 Cambridge St. ...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester recycling not accepting plastic bags starting Saturday
WORCESTER, Mass. - Starting this Saturday, the City of Worcester will only accept recycling bins with appropriate items in them. The city said it's in an effort to address the contamination of the recycling stream. DPW Commissioner Jay Fink said the number one issue they see is plastic bags. Fink...
country1025.com
ICYMI: Worcester’s Cara Brindisi’s Performance On The Voice Had Blake And Gwen Fighting Over Her
On Monday’s The Voice, a local singer/songwriter earned two chair turns. Cara Brindisi from Worcester, Massachusetts had to chose between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s teams. Tough choice to have, right? Just before Cara hit the stage Blake shared that he was feeling like the next artist would bring him some country sunshine. He had no idea what was to come, or that he would have to fight his wife to win over this talented contestant.
Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns
GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: youth groups not allowed to march in Big E parades
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is changing the way it runs its parades, and that has some local communities upset. People in Agawam are upset that youth groups are not allowed to participate in the Agawam Day parade at the Big E this year. We spoke with the...
