Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
See Cher Strut the Runway in Surprise Finale at Paris Fashion Week
Can you believe it? Cher slayed on the runway at the star-studded Balmain event during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The 76-year-old songstress flaunted her fit physique as she walked the runway in a skintight futuristic black ensemble that shimmered in the light and showcased her impressive figure as she strutted on the catwalk at the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show.
Curious facts about the iconic Jayne Mansfield
Slide 1 of 27: She is often remembered for her signature platinum blonde look and flirtatious personality, but Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield was much more than just a pretty face. She was highly intelligent, she had a shrewd business acumen, and she knew exactly how to build a public personality.Check out this gallery to learn all about Hollywood's smartest blonde.You may also like: 30 hilarious panoramic photo fails.
Jealous and fed up with fame: Anthony Bourdain's final texts revealed…
In his final days, Anthony Bourdain was fed up with his fans, his fame and his relationship with actress Asia Argento, a new book claims. Many of the Anthony's last texts were published in the unauthorized biography titled "Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain," which gives some insight into the famous chef's state of mind.
'Law and Order: SVU' Fans Call Out the Show Over "Insulting" Kelli Giddish IG Comment
Law and Order: SVU fans have a bone to pick with the show and its decision to part ways with actress Kelli Giddish. On September 22, she reminded folks to tune into the crossover premiere event for Law and Order, Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime. Her Instagram post came about a month after she announced that she would be leaving the NBC drama after Law and Order: SVU concludes its season 24 later this spring. Kelli played Detective Amanda Rollins for 12 years, and the news was difficult for many to digest including co-star Mariska Hargitay, who reportedly tried to push back on it.
George Brent Was A Notorious Playboy With A Dark Past
You might think that working for some of the most famous Hollywood ladies of his day would overshadow George Brent’s career, but you couldn’t be more wrong. If anything, constantly being surrounded by beautiful, talented women like Bette Davis, Lucille Ball, and Loretta Young only elevated Brent’s image—it’s just too bad he didn’t see it that way! No woman ever seemed to satisfy George Brent, and that caused him his fair share of trials, tribulations, and of course, tragedies.
Prince Harry Was "Incensed" Courtiers Stopped Him from Meeting the Queen to Discuss Official Royal Exit
Welp, there's a ton of new info about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell decision to step away from senior royal duties and move to California. According to Valentine Low's book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, excerpted in The Times, Harry hoped to have a meeting with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in December 2019 to discuss his plans.
The Unconventional Fashion Hack That Meghan Markle and Jackie Kennedy Have in Common
It’s no secret that for centuries, women have been obsessed with shoes—and who could blame us? After all, a great pair of shoes has the power to transform our mood, boost our confidence, and make us feel like we can do just about anything. So, it may not...
Who were the most beautiful women of the 1960s?
Slide 1 of 30: Looking back, each decade in history has had its own distinct idea of beauty. We had heroine chic in the '90s, buxom blondes in the '50s, and boyish flappers in the Roaring Twenties. The 1960s was a fascinating time because we found ourselves coming to the end of the Golden Age of Hollywood and entering a time of liberation. Second-wave feminism saw women embrace their sexuality in a new way, but we still had some of the classic Hollywood beauty symbols at the forefront of popular culture.Let's see which stars were considered the most beautiful women of the 1960s. Click through the gallery to get started.You may also like: 31 animal snapshots that will brighten up your day.
Man claiming to be King Charles III's lovechild shares letter to Queen
Slide 1 of 12: A British-born Aussie who believes he is the lovechild of King Charles III and Camilla has released the last letter he sent Queen Elizabeth II before she passed away. Simon Charles Dorante-Day (center), 56, was adopted at eight months old and maintains that his adoptive grandmother told him on her deathbed that he was the 'secret son' of Charles and Camilla.
Royal Family Ends Mourning Period With New Profile Pictures, Cheeky Threats
The mourning period for Queen Elizabeth is officially dunzo, and the royals are back to doing what they do best: honoring their dead relatives with brooches and coats, being passive aggressive to one another, grasping for relevance, etc. King Charles (née Prince) and Camilla, Queen Consort have taken on the...
