whowhatwear

The 2023 Décor Report: The Big Trends, Ideas, and Pieces Defining Design

One takeaway we’ve gotten from the past few years is to never underestimate the power of a good space. The difference between a good day and a mediocre day can be as small as the endorphins you get from a fanciful rug or a vivid coat of paint. But what makes a space truly sing? Of course, that answer relies partly on personal taste, but it also helps to look into the sea of interior trends for some guidance.
southparkmagazine.com

Garden design: The magic of juxtaposition

The tools you can use to take your garden to the next level. Have you ever visited a garden in which everything was coordinated and well tended, yet left you feeling rather flat, underwhelmed and unengaged? Worse yet, perhaps your own garden reads this way. Maybe everything matches, like a suite of furniture purchased from a big-box store in a single afternoon. Perhaps it’s time to shake things up by introducing some thoughtful juxtaposition, which can be viewed as eclecticism with a strong common thread.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 1910s Bedroom with Cool Historic Details Gets a Lively Color-Infused Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Historic homes might require a bit of restoration work, but they often come with cool details and cool past lives. Case in point: this home that used to be a pickle factory, and this one that used to be a church.
SAVANNAH, GA
House Digest

Erin Napier's Tips For Perfecting The Grandmillennial Design Style

Since starring on HGTV's "How Town," Erin Napier has captured the hearts of viewers with her down-to-earth personality and eclectic style. Together with her husband, Ben, the Napiers restore homes in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, vowing to breathe life back into the town. But fans don't only love their mission, but also Erin's eclectic style. She never designs a space that's too modern; they all have interesting touches from unique items and vintage finds.
LAUREL, MS
House Digest

Justina Blakeney's Tips On Finding Your Personal Interior Design Style

If you've seen items using bright colors and eclectic patterns in your favorite home design stores, there's a good chance Justina Blakeney is behind it. Her designs are instantly recognizable and show off her hand-painted artwork, according to her Justina Blakeney. She credits creativity as a key to having an amazing home. It's taken years for her to foster her style and cement herself as one of the most unique interior designers. But through that time, she's learned important tips on developing a personal style.
