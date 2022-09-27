Read full article on original website
Related
David Bromstad Has A Word Of Advice If You Paint All Your Walls The Same Color
If you want to throw caution to the wind and stick with that electric tone for your whole home, then HGTV's color expert David Bromstad has some advice for you.
The 2023 Décor Report: The Big Trends, Ideas, and Pieces Defining Design
One takeaway we’ve gotten from the past few years is to never underestimate the power of a good space. The difference between a good day and a mediocre day can be as small as the endorphins you get from a fanciful rug or a vivid coat of paint. But what makes a space truly sing? Of course, that answer relies partly on personal taste, but it also helps to look into the sea of interior trends for some guidance.
"I Was Terrified The Whole Time": 16 Travelers Whose Nightmare AirBnbs Wrecked Their Dream Vacations
"The host said if we see any rodents, could we please try to kill them?"
southparkmagazine.com
Garden design: The magic of juxtaposition
The tools you can use to take your garden to the next level. Have you ever visited a garden in which everything was coordinated and well tended, yet left you feeling rather flat, underwhelmed and unengaged? Worse yet, perhaps your own garden reads this way. Maybe everything matches, like a suite of furniture purchased from a big-box store in a single afternoon. Perhaps it’s time to shake things up by introducing some thoughtful juxtaposition, which can be viewed as eclecticism with a strong common thread.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A 1910s Bedroom with Cool Historic Details Gets a Lively Color-Infused Redo
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Historic homes might require a bit of restoration work, but they often come with cool details and cool past lives. Case in point: this home that used to be a pickle factory, and this one that used to be a church.
Erin Napier's Tips For Perfecting The Grandmillennial Design Style
Since starring on HGTV's "How Town," Erin Napier has captured the hearts of viewers with her down-to-earth personality and eclectic style. Together with her husband, Ben, the Napiers restore homes in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, vowing to breathe life back into the town. But fans don't only love their mission, but also Erin's eclectic style. She never designs a space that's too modern; they all have interesting touches from unique items and vintage finds.
Justina Blakeney's Tips On Finding Your Personal Interior Design Style
If you've seen items using bright colors and eclectic patterns in your favorite home design stores, there's a good chance Justina Blakeney is behind it. Her designs are instantly recognizable and show off her hand-painted artwork, according to her Justina Blakeney. She credits creativity as a key to having an amazing home. It's taken years for her to foster her style and cement herself as one of the most unique interior designers. But through that time, she's learned important tips on developing a personal style.
Emily Henderson's Top 15 HGTV Design Makeovers
Known for her chic style and eclectic schemes, HGTV's "Secrets From A Stylist" Emily Henderson does it all. Here are her top 15 HGTV design makeovers.
Comments / 0