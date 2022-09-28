Orlando band Expert Timing release bold new album 'Stargazing'

Expert Timing

&lt;a href=https://experttiming.bandcamp.com/album/stargazing rel=nofollow&gt; Stargazing by Expert Timing &lt;/a&gt;

With a smart stitch of pop-punk and emo, Orlando’s Expert Timing have steadily woven their way into the hearts of the regional punk and indie scenes. It’s been a straightforward and affecting formula that they’ve been carving with increased precision for the past handful of years. But brand-new albumis a marked graduation for the beloved band.While Expert Timing’s winsome essence hasn’t changed, their incandescence beams here with notably more amplitude. Across 11 songs that demonstrate more span than ever before, their melodic punk template now packs indie-rock dimension. Sonically, their new canvas is more widescreen and their strokes are bigger and longer, particularly in the instrumentation and Katrina Snyder’s singing. The result is that Expert Timing’s famous heart now beats with deeper resonance.With this realized album, Expert Timing immediately become much more than a simple pleasure. It’s their most evolved look to date and puts them in an impressive new league alongside bands like That Dog and An Horse.now streams everywhere, with vinyl coming in November through Count Your Lucky Stars Records.