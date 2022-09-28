ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando's Someday River team with the Dropout for dreamy new single 'Light Again'

By Bao Le-Huu
 1 day ago
Someday River

Local indie-folk act Someday River and Orlando indie-pop expat the Dropout have lit an interesting joint in recent single “Light Again.”

The Dropout lays the foundation with an electronic step and a prominent hook from his signature sax, and then Someday River’s Greyson Charnock infuses his band’s warm psychedelic melodicism. The gestalt is a lush, hazy zephyr that floats somewhere a little different than the usual pockets of the respective artists.

If only all comedowns could be this chill. “Light Again” now streams everywhere.

Orlando, FL
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

