wkdzradio.com
Man Killed In Carter Road Crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcyclist was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail, go off the roadway ejecting him. The Christian County Coroner’s Office...
whopam.com
Man injured in Parkway accident dies
The man injured in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County has died. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller identified the victim as 48-year old Mike Shiery of Evansville, who died at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Shiery had been southbound near the...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Carter Road Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist that was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Jones of Fort Campbell was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail ejecting him.
wkdzradio.com
Motorcyclist Flown To Hospital After Hitting Deer
A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital after hitting a deer on Will Jackson Road in Trigg County Friday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcyclist was northbound at the 2000 block of Will Jackson Road when he struck a deer. The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 pm a truck and car collided at the entrance of Popeyes and Fort Campbell Boulevard sending the car off the roadway. The driver of the car was taken...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Car Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported her car stolen on South Jessup Avenue in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between September 15th and Friday someone took a 2014 black Mitsubishi Mirage without the owner’s consent. The car is valued at $3,800. No arrest has been made.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Interstate 24 Tractor-Trailer Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 involving three tractor trailers sent one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says just after 1 pm three westbound tractor-trailers collided at the 91-mile marker after traffic came to a stop in the construction zone. The driver of one...
wnky.com
Russellville PD investigating shooting; 1 injured
RUSSELVILLE, Ky. – Police are conducting an investigation after one man was shot in Russellville. Around midnight, the Russellville Police Department responded to a shooting on Cornelius Street. Authorities stated during an investigation, they found several rounds were shot into the back of a residence. While inside the residence,...
WBKO
Shots fired into Russellville home sends one to the hospital
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Police are investigating a shooting that sent one to the hospital. Police responded to Cornelius Street around midnight Thursday where they discovered several rounds had been shot into a home. They said one bullet hit a man living there. Ronald Dilliha was transported to a...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged After Hitting Public Safety Officer
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with wanton endangerment after hitting a public Safety officer with her vehicle on East 9th Street Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say Officer Jace Baxter was crossing the road in a crosswalk in a shirt with reflective writing on it when 20-year-old Kendaijha Davie who was turning at a high rate of speed hit Baxter’s arm with her vehicle.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a vehicle was exiting a gas station and struck a westbound truck on West 7th Street. One of the drivers reportedly fled the scene and was stopped by a Christian County Sheriff’s...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Indicted For Attempted Fetal Homicide
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday including a charge of attempted fetal homicide. A true bill was returned on 20-year old Tyquarius Stubbs of Hopkinsville on charges of second-degree attempted fetal homicide, second-degree assault – domestic violence, first-degree strangulation, intimidating a participant in a legal process and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
wkdzradio.com
Harry Hudson, Sr., 84, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 84-year old Harry Thomas Hudson, Sr., of Hopkinsville, will be Monday morning, October 3, at 10:00 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Lamb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Bettye Walker Hudson, Hopkinsville, KY; his sons, Harry T. (Carol) Hudson, Jr., Cadiz,...
wkdzradio.com
Building Damaged In Todd County Fire
A building on West Jefferson Davis Highway in Elkton was damaged in a fire Wednesday morning. Todd County Emergency Manager Daniel Smith says the owner was installing a new garage door and using a blowtorch when the front of the building caught fire. Firefighters from Elkton and Fairview fire departments...
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash
A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
rewind943.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 closed at Exit 1, backed up through Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 westbound was at a standstill through most of Clarksville on Wednesday. The problems started with construction traffic backing up from mile marker 86 in Kentucky, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your...
Central City man facing long list of charges in several Tri-state counties
(WEHT) – A man is in the Webster County Jail facing a long list of charges. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, James David Martin, 50, of Central City, is facing accusations in numerous Tri-state counties. At least one of those is in Vanderburgh County, where he is charged with vehicle theft, forgery and […]
whvoradio.com
Trigg Sheriff Issues Full Response Regarding Ongoing Legal Proceedings
Following a Friday afternoon interview with the News Edge, Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree has responded to the most recent update in the investigation against himself and his office — in which special prosecution has switched from Todd County Attorney Jeffrey Traughber to Muhlenberg County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clayton Adams.
whopam.com
Man stabbed in Princeton, suspect arrested
A man was severely injured in a stabbing Tuesday night in Princeton and a suspect was arrested. Princeton police say officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 300 block of North Seminary Street just after 5:30 p.m. and found 45-year old Joseph Traylor of Princeton lying on the roadway with a stab wound to the chest.
WBKO
Bowling Green Police identify man accused of impersonating officer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have identified the man accused of trying to give candy to two Potter Gray Elementary school students, and have charged him with impersonating a peace officer. In a police report released today, Robert Sharp admitted he was passing candy out to kids...
