In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Jenkins Music Company Building was once the largest retailer and wholesalerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to doCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Was it that bad?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City to join lawsuit against Missouri's 2nd Amendment Preservation law
Kansas City, Missouri, officials signed off on a resolution making way for the city to join a lawsuit against a controversial Missouri gun law.
Johnson County Health Director announces resignation
Johnson County Health Director Dr. Samni Areola is resigning, effective Nov. 4. Charlie Hunt will serve as the department's Interim Director.
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gifts $1M to Kansas City youth nonprofit
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott selected Junior Achievement of Greater Kansas City to receive a slice of her $38.8 million gift to the nonprofit.
3 arrested after child taken from Topeka found in Johnson County
Douglas County law enforcement stopped a car on K-7 and rescued a 3-year-old child who had been taken from Topeka, Kansas, early Friday.
Suspect cites failed translation in deadly altercation
A Kansas City, Missouri, man says a failed language translation led to an altercation that left another man dead.
Raytown beauty shop out thousands of dollars following break-in
A Raytown, Missouri beauty shop is out thousands of dollars after someone broke into the business and took off with products, the register and safe.
KMBC.com
2 people wounded in Kansas City shooting Thursday evening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in Kansas City, police said. Authorities said officers were called about 6:40 p.m. to East 67th and Olive streets and found two victims. Police said one victim was taken to a hospital by private car. An...
Man dead in suspected homicide Friday morning off Benton Boulevard
A man was fatally shot inside a Kansas City, Missouri, apartment Friday morning along Benton Boulevard.
Cousins now charged in deadly Kansas City shooting
Nathaniel Carter and Davon Canady, of Kansas City, are now facing charges in a deadly August shooting that left 23-year-old John Greer dead.
Man dies in Friday shooting at Kansas City apartment on Benton
A man is dead after he was found shot inside an apartment in the 2700 block of Benton Avenue of Kansas City, Missouri, Friday morning.
Man pleads guilty in deaths of Wisconsin brothers near Kansas City
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri man pleaded guilty Friday to killing two brothers from Wisconsin after they came to his farm in 2019 to collect a debt from a cattle contract. Garland Nelson, of Braymer, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of...
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in downtown Kansas City
One person has died Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle near Truman Road and Grand Boulevard downtown, Kansas City police say.
Johnson County delays decision on $29M nursing home plan
OLATHE, Kan. —The Johnson County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) voted 4-3 Thursday morning to postpone its vote to terminate an agreement for a county supported nursing home. In 2007, Johnson County entered into a 20-year agreement with Evergreen Living Innovations (ELI) to manage and operate a nursing home at 11875 South Sunset Drive in Olathe. […]
Shawnee man shot at trying to stop thieves from stealing motorcycle
The thieves took off with the stolen motorcycle down a back ally, but not before a struggle with the owner and firing a gun.
kcur.org
Google Fiber's impact on Kansas City 10 years later
KC Digital Drive was founded in 2012 by the City of Kansas City, Missouri, and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, to address the digital equity issues revealed when Google Fiber launched in Kansas City and to mitigate the gaps in adapting to emerging technologies in the bi-state region.
Best Kansas City-area grocery deals Sept. 28 – Oct. 4
FOX4 News is working to help you save smart and get the best weekly grocery sales and deals through ads and extreme couponing.
3 KCK department heads announce resignation within days of each other
Three department heads at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, KCK have recently announced they are resigning.
Dozens of cars busted, broken into at Raytown apartments
Dozens of drivers woke up to a surprise at the Flats at Wildwood Apartments in Raytown, Missouri.
Kansas City area’s only Black-owned gymnastics gym celebrates one year
Keshia Shannon says Fire and Ice Athletics is the only Black-owned USA Gymnastics program in the Kansas City area. They're celebrating one year.
Power and Light District grows rapidly
Kansas City continues to grow at a rapid rate since revitalization began. After billions of dollars in investment, downtown KC now welcomes over 10 million visitors a year.
