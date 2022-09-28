ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
KMBC.com

2 people wounded in Kansas City shooting Thursday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in Kansas City, police said. Authorities said officers were called about 6:40 p.m. to East 67th and Olive streets and found two victims. Police said one victim was taken to a hospital by private car. An...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Luetkemeyer
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Quinton Lucas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Process#Budgeting#City Council#Police Services#City Hall#Kcpd
kcur.org

Google Fiber's impact on Kansas City 10 years later

KC Digital Drive was founded in 2012 by the City of Kansas City, Missouri, and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, to address the digital equity issues revealed when Google Fiber launched in Kansas City and to mitigate the gaps in adapting to emerging technologies in the bi-state region.
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy