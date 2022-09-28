Armed robbery report on 82nd Avenue ends in 'stand down'

For a time there was quite a gathering of police at an 82nd Avenue motel -- but the outcome was inconclusive

As drive-time traffic was starting to wind down, on Wednesday afternoon, September 7, a "Robbery — with Weapon" dispatch at 5:43 p.m., directed East Precinct officers and specialty unit members to the Del Rancho Motel at 7622 S.E. 82nd Avenue of Roses, in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood.

Soon the northbound lanes of the thoroughfare were blocked, as 13 PPB units — including a K9 cruiser — assembled in the motel's driveway.

Several officers had rifles; others appeared to be preparing tear gas and bean-bag "less lethal" weapons, as a red-sash-wearing Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team (ECIT) officer joined the group.

Over the course of the following half hour, an officer "loud-hailed" towards a room in the motel, demanding that the suspect come out with hands raised. If not, the PA system announcement made it clear, a PPB Canine would be sent into the room, and "the police dog will bite you".

No shots were fired; the motel room's door was not breached. Suddenly, officers were ordered back to their vehicles and left the premises.

For a better understanding of how this situation resolved, THE BEE turned to PPB Public Information Officer Sergeant Kevin Allen for answers.

"A victim went to a motel to meet a woman he met online, and reported that he was instead robbed at gunpoint by a man," Sgt. Allen began. "Officers believed that the suspect or suspects were still in the room, so they surrounded the building, and loud-hailed — but no one came out.

"There were some legal and policy impediments keeping officers from going in [the room], so detectives are planning to follow up later," Sgt. Allen said, without further clarification. It is possible that the officers developed reason to doubt the situation was actually as had been reported.

If you have information to share about this incident, and have not already spoken to police, please e-mail: crimetips@portlandoregon.gov — and indicate that your information is regarding Case No. 22-241768.