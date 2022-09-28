Halloween happenings: Underhill Haunted House, others, opening

Make plans also for West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta, Haunted Corn Maze and more in October.

Some people celebrate the season throughout October, and others might wait under the big night, Halloween, Oct. 31.

Either way, the Portland area presents a lot of offerings for people who get into the Halloween spirit.

Here are some things coming our way:

• One of Portland's most popular attractions for 24 years opened in early September.

It's The MAiZE at The Pumpkin Patch on Sauvie Island, 16511 N.W. Gillihan Road — a maze and a pumpkin patch in one visit. Portland's original corn maze is 8 acres where you can get lost (figuratively) in farm-filled fun.

It's open through Halloween.

On another note, the folks at The MAiZE have welcomed two Brahman cows — Cinnamon and Sugar — and they can be found grazing right next to The MAiZE.

For more: www.portlandmaze.com.

Also, the Haunted Corn Maze at Bella Organic, 16205 N.W. Gillihan Road, through Oct. 29, is inspired by "Halloween" the movie — beware of Michael Myers.

For more: www.bellaorganic.com.

• The Underhill Haunted House, with the theme "Season of Screams," starts Saturday, Oct. 1, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

There'll be three mazes and three levels of terror within the 40,000 square feet of the coliseum. The Underhill Manor is a Victorian-inspired experience transporting guests back to another era where terror starts in a creaky mansion.

Look for out for ghoulish goons and clowns and more.

It's open till Halloween on select days.

See www.underhillpdx.com.

• Other haunted houses include: The Fear PDX Haunted House, 12219 N.E. Glisan St., featuring four haunts through Nov. 5, www.fearpdx.com; Oaks Amusement Park's ScareGrounds, 7805 S.E. Oaks Park Way, through Oct. 31, www.scaregroundspdx.com; Fearlandia, 10860 S.W. Barnes Road, through Oct. 31, www.fearlandia.com.

• Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, 1945 S.E. Water Ave., puts on "Laser Halloween" with spooky lasers, eerie scenes and ghoulish dances, through Oct. 30

For more: www.omsi.edu.

• Among regular attractions: Portland Ghost Tours in downtown happen through Nov. 10, www.portlandghosts.com; A Night With Ghosts, exploring paranormal heritage in Northwest Portland, goes through Halloween, www.slabtowntours.com/nw-ghost-tour.

• The West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta in Tualatin is a popular attraction for all ages at Tualatin Commons, 8325 S.W. Nyberg St. in Tualatin, Oct. 15-16.

For more: www.tualatinoregon.gov.

• Drag clown Carla Rossi, aka Anthony Hudson, hosts the "Queer Horror" movies at Hollywood Theatre. Now she'll host the "Hell House Halloween," as artists bring their favorite sins to life in immersive performance and art installations at Oregon Contemporary, 8370 N. Interstate Ave., 7 p.m. Oct. 29.

There'll be a costume contest, spooky dance tunes by DJ Orographic and, of course, beverages.

For more: www.oregoncontemporary.org.

• The Bollywood Horror XX, a Halloween costume dance party featuring Portland's DJ Anjali and The Incredible Kid, as well as Seattle's Adam McCollom, takes place 9 p.m. Oct. 31 at Goodfoot Pub Lounge, 2845 S.E. Stark St.

For more: www.thegoodfoot.com.

