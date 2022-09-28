ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dancers cast a spell in Witch Heart at Chapel Theatre

By Ellen Spitaleri
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UgrRu_0iDDz3KA00 Dance company's show melds jazz, musical theater and contemporary dance in Milwaukie.

Can a welder also be a dancer? You bet your "Flashdance" he can.

Geoff Wishart is a dancer/choreographer who works for his family's welding business, so, he said, the comparison to the 1983 film "Flashdance" has been made on more than one occasion.

That is why his company's motto is "Take your passion, and make it happen."

Wish Heart Dance Co. will showcase that passion with performances of "Witch Heart," Oct. 6-9 at Chapel Theatre in Milwaukie.

The show has "spooky themes," Wishart said, but is not strictly witch oriented.

The name evolution to "Witch Heart," is a Halloween spin on Wish Heart, which is how you pronounce his last name, Wishart noted.

The first "Witch Heart" debuted in October of 2021, mainly choreographed by Wishhart.

"The return of 'Witch Heart' has many of the same numbers, with a lot of new pieces added to make it fresh. These new pieces have mainly been choreographed by the cast members who have been with us since our first Wish Heart show in 2018," he said.

The genre of dance is jazz, musical theater and a touch of contemporary.

"The energy of the cast is contagious; it will fill the theater and your body," Wishart said.

"We keep the playlist under wraps so the audience doesn't know what to expect, and we can take them on a journey," he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iDDz3KA00

Children are not the target audience for this show, and Wishart said he usually tells people that the show is PG13, erring on the side of caution.

Wish Heart Dance Co.

Wish Heart Dance Co. started in 2018 after Wishart came to the end of his coaching and teaching career, in dance studios and high school dance teams.

"I wanted to end that chapter of my life with a celebration. I asked former students, people I coached with, and other dancers that I worked with along the way, to do a dance show," he said.

"Our first show was called "Wish Heart.' I had no intention of continuing past that. But the show was so well received, and the cast wanted to continue, so Wish Heart Dance Co. emerged."

Before teaching/coaching, Wishart worked on Carnival Cruise Lines, where productions included singers.

"When Wish Heart Dance Co. continued from that first show, I adopted that format to include singers," he said.

"We started in Portland, but have found a home at Chapel Theatre," Wishart noted.

Tickets sell out quickly, so for those who miss "Witch Heart," the next opportunity to see Wish Heart Dance Co. will be in A Touch Too Much Production's "John-Ryan's Xmas Spectacular," Dec. 1-4 at Chapel Theatre.

Tickets are at jrxmas.com, and wishheartpdx.com will be updated with a ticket link for that show soon. Wish Heart Dance Co. will be returning with a new show in June of 2023. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ojq69_0iDDz3KA00

Spooky dancing!

What: Wish Heart Dance Co. presents "Witch Heart"

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 6, 7 and 8; and 2 p.m. Oct. 9

Where: Chapel Theatre, 4107 S.E. Harrison St., Milwaukie

More: Visit wishheartpdx.com for more information and to buy tickets to "John-Ryan's Xmas Spectacular" on Dec. 1-4

Cast: Starring Mandy Khoshnevisan, and featuring Alison Barrett, Levi Buchanan, Randi Curran

and members of Wish Heart Dance Co.


