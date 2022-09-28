ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Our favourite QD-OLED monitor gets a $200 cheaper FreeSync variant

By Hope Corrigan
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 1 day ago

Earlier this year we checked out the Alienware 34 QD-OLED AW3423DW curved gaming monitor and our reviewer was not disappointed. The wonderful contrast and colours combined with HDR made for a gorgeous lush screen while the 175Hz refresh rate and G-Sync Ultimate technology offered that smooth experience gamers expect. But that bit of Nvidia tech comes with a tax, and in this case it seems to be about $200 USD.

Alienware's AW3423DW monitor released a few months back with a price tag it still holds of $1,299 USD. Alienware's new AW3423DWF monitor has just been announced (spotted by Tom's Hardware ) and it's very similar to our favoured AW3423DW but with open standard technology, making for a $200 cheaper monitor.

Avoiding the Nvidia licence and using AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA's Adaptive Sync means this new shiny OLED is now down to $1,100 USD. It also means the anti-screen tearing efforts and variable refresh rates are compatible with consoles like the Xbox Series X and PS5 for up to 120Hz.

For $200 less you're still getting a great 34-inch 3440 x 1440 QD OLED panel with quantum dot tech. It's a huge upgrade for gaming if you don't already have an ultrawide. The dark blacks and contrast is further enhanced by HDR and it really adds to immersion and image quality while gaming. But the refresh rate has been cut down ever so slightly from 175Hz to 165Hz.

Your next upgrade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39laZS_0iDDz2RR00

(Image credit: Future)

Best CPU for gaming : The top chips from Intel and AMD
Best gaming motherboard : The right boards
Best graphics card : Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits
Best SSD for gaming : Get into the game ahead of the rest

There are a few other minor changes of note in this new model. The G-Sync variant sports a white backing design, while the AMD is a more toned down looking all black design with small LED highlights on the back with a smaller footprint. Dell has also swapped the port configuration offering up two DisplayPort ports but only one HDMI 2.0 one, which seems weird when they could just give us two of each. Regardless, it's still offering a 0.1ms response time while rocking the 1800R curve, though not a bendable one like that crazy Corsair screen .

It's pretty exciting to see a new variation of our top choice in gaming monitors release at a price drop, even if that is just made of Nvidia tax. This does bring the AW3423DWF down into what might be a more affordable price point for many, especially if they weren't going to benefit from the proprietary software in the first place. Finally, we might be seeing the best gaming monitor of the year for AMD builds when this one releases in the US and Canada on November 8.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

These Are the Best 55-Inch TVs Under $500 in 2022

While 65-inch TVs tend to be the average size that most buyers go with, that doesn’t mean that going with something slightly smaller is going to be detrimental in terms of features, picture quality and price. In fact, most TV makers have 55-inch options that are just as good, with the only loss being a reduced screen size. And for anyone that’s shopping for a TV on a budget, there’s often a significant price reduction when you go from 65-inches to 55-inches. The best 55-inch TVs under $500 still come with great features for gamers, streamers and movie lovers, and...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!

A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oled#Freesync#Design#Canada#G Sync Ultimate#Alienware#Amd#Freesync Premium Pro#Vesa#Adaptive Sync
The Verge

LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy

The B2 is LG’s midrange model; it has more features than the A-series OLED, but not as many as the C2 Evo model. Even so, movie, TV show, and gaming enthusiasts should find nearly everything they’re after with the B2, including a virtually infinite contrast ratio, the deepest of black color presentation, and a 120Hz refresh rate panel. On its back, two of the B2’s four HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1, which has enough bandwidth to display 4K resolution at 120Hz for the latest consoles and PCs.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Hurry — Dell XPS 13 is $550 off in Dell’s monster clearance sale

One of the best laptop deals today is on one of our very favorite laptops right now. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop for $900 saving you a huge $550 off the usual price of $1,450. It’s a fantastic laptop so if you’re in the market for one of the best, hit the button below to buy it. Or read on to see why you need it in your life. Remember — this deal won’t stick around forever.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Dell
IGN

Dell Deal Alert: 10% Off Alienware AW2521HFL 25" 1080p 240Hz G-SYNC IPS Gaming Monitor and Bonus $100 Gift Card

Today, Dell is offering triple savings on its popular Alienware AW2521HFL 25" gaming monitor. The MSRP is $524.99, but there's a $175 instant discount that drops the price to $349.99. Use Dell coupon code "Monitor10" take take another 10% off, bringing it down to $314.99. Finally, Dell is throwing in a $100 promo gift card with the purchase. Once you receive the gift card, you can use it on anything at Dell.com, but it does carry a 90-day expiration date.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Nvidia CEO says market 'will be served well after EVGA' but it was a 'great partner'

A diplomatic comment from Nvidia's CEO on one of its largest partners dropping out of the GPU game. Just days prior to Nvidia's RTX 40-series graphics card broadcast, one of the company's largest and most prolific AIB partners, EVGA, announced it would no longer manufacture its graphics cards. The news came as quite a shock to PC builders, to say the least, as EVGA had made quite a name for itself in the GPU market.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today

If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Intel claims its Arc A770 and A750 GPUs will outperform NVIDIA's mid-range RTX 3060

Ahead of bringing its to everyone in a couple of weeks, has revealed more details about what to expect from the graphics cards in terms of specs and performance. The A770, , will have 32 Xe cores, 32 ray-tracing units and a 2,100MHz graphics clock. In terms of RAM, it comes in 8GB and 16GB configurations, with up to 512 Gb/s and 560 Gb/s of memory bandwidth, respectively.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Black Friday graphics card deals 2022: our expert predictions

It's a strange thing to think about Black Friday graphics card deals after the past couple of years, given the supply shortages and high prices making it almost impossible to find a graphics card at all, much less at or below MSRP, but things are definitely changing at exactly the right time.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy