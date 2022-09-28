ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dancers cast a spell in Witch Heart at Chapel Theatre

By Ellen Spitaleri
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UgrRu_0iDDyy0L00 Dance company's show melds jazz, musical theater and contemporary dance in Milwaukie.

Can a welder also be a dancer? You bet your "Flashdance" he can.

Geoff Wishart is a dancer/choreographer who works for his family's welding business, so, he said, the comparison to the 1983 film "Flashdance" has been made on more than one occasion.

That is why his company's motto is "Take your passion, and make it happen."

Wish Heart Dance Co. will showcase that passion with performances of "Witch Heart," Oct. 6-9 at Chapel Theatre in Milwaukie.

The show has "spooky themes," Wishart said, but is not strictly witch oriented.

The name evolution to "Witch Heart," is a Halloween spin on Wish Heart, which is how you pronounce his last name, Wishart noted. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uRduP_0iDDyy0L00

The first "Witch Heart" debuted in October of 2021, mainly choreographed by Wishhart.

"The return of 'Witch Heart' has many of the same numbers, with a lot of new pieces added to make it fresh. These new pieces have mainly been choreographed by the cast members who have been with us since our first Wish Heart show in 2018," he said.

The genre of dance is jazz, musical theater and a touch of contemporary.

"The energy of the cast is contagious; it will fill the theater and your body," Wishart said.

"We keep the playlist under wraps so the audience doesn't know what to expect, and we can take them on a journey," he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iDDyy0L00

Children are not the target audience for this show, and Wishart said he usually tells people that the show is PG13, erring on the side of caution.

Wish Heart Dance Co.

Wish Heart Dance Co. started in 2018 after Wishart came to the end of his coaching and teaching career, in dance studios and high school dance teams.

"I wanted to end that chapter of my life with a celebration. I asked former students, people I coached with, and other dancers that I worked with along the way, to do a dance show," he said.

"Our first show was called "Wish Heart.' I had no intention of continuing past that. But the show was so well received, and the cast wanted to continue, so Wish Heart Dance Co. emerged."

Before teaching/coaching, Wishart worked on Carnival Cruise Lines, where productions included singers.

"When Wish Heart Dance Co. continued from that first show, I adopted that format to include singers," he said.

"We started in Portland, but have found a home at Chapel Theatre," Wishart noted.

Tickets sell out quickly, so for those who miss "Witch Heart," the next opportunity to see Wish Heart Dance Co. will be in A Touch Too Much Production's "John-Ryan's Xmas Spectacular," Dec. 1-4 at Chapel Theatre.

Tickets are at jrxmas.com, and wishheartpdx.com will be updated with a ticket link for that show soon. Wish Heart Dance Co. will be returning with a new show in June of 2023. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ojq69_0iDDyy0L00

Spooky dancing!

What: Wish Heart Dance Co. presents "Witch Heart"

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 6, 7 and 8; and 2 p.m. Oct. 9

Where: Chapel Theatre, 4107 S.E. Harrison St., Milwaukie

More: Visit wishheartpdx.com for more information and to buy tickets to "John-Ryan's Xmas Spectacular" on Dec. 1-4

Cast: Starring Mandy Khoshnevisan, and featuring Alison Barrett, Levi Buchanan, Randi Curran

and members of Wish Heart Dance Co.

Estacada News

Soulflags brings together arts, community in Oregon City

Art Lit Community Center on Main Street focuses on creating opportunities for youth and aspiring artists.Tima Carlson and Heather Warren know that art isn't just paint on canvas — it is also science and math and community and a whole lot more. That is why the two women have opened Soulflags Art Lit Community Center on Main Street in Oregon City. Soulflags is a nonprofit organization focused on creating an opportunity for youth and aspiring artists to be exposed to different art styles and art media. Its mission is to promote artistic expression and entrepreneurship through its community workspace....
OREGON CITY, OR
Estacada News

Clackamas County to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day

Clackamas Community College's Environmental Learning Center to host event on Oct. 9.Clackamas County will hold a celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. in Clackamas Community College's Environmental Learning Center, 21 Inskeep Drive, Oregon City. Community members are invited to attend this in-person, free event to honor Indigenous history and culture through food, music and storytelling. Come experience this vibrant cultural event featuring: • Sisters Fry Bread • Loom with A.C. Ramírez • Storytelling with Darlene Foster and Ed Edmo A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below • Flute performance by Jan Michael Looking Wolf • Red Lodge Transition Services Master Recycling • Free books with Libraries in Clackamas County (LINCC) • A variety of Indigenous artists selling handmade creations • Scavenger hunt for youth The event is sponsored by Clackamas County; Clackamas Community College; Red Lodge Transition Services; the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde; Unite Oregon; City of Lake Oswego; City of Milwaukie; and the Libraries in Clackamas County (LINCC). {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

Rangers class of 1957 gathered in Estacada

Twelve high school chums reunited at the Eagle Creek Saloon on Thursday, Aug. 4The Estacada High School class of 1957 had its 65th high school reunion recently at the Eagle Creek Saloon. As the 17 Rangers walked across the graduation stage, Dwight Eisenhower was serving as president in the Oval Office. "Around the World in 80 Days" won the Academy Award for best picture and Yul Brynner the best actor award for "The King and I" that year. Elvis Presley topped the charts with "All Shook Up" and Pat Boone won fans with his hit "Love Letters in the Sand." The Estacada Ranger class of 1957 has a yearly reunion, said Jackie Fiske Ralston, who is the only 1957 Ranger living in Estacada and the organizer of the gatherings. She said the group of 17 started out in first grade together and graduated together. There are 12 students remaining who were able to attend the celebration on Thursday, Aug. 4. {loadposition sub-article-01}
ESTACADA, OR
Estacada News

Estacada Harvest Festival ushers in fall

Community event organized by the Downtown Estacada Association returns after pause for several years. Brightly painted pumpkins decorated Broadway Street during a recent event in downtown Estacada. On Saturday, Sept. 17, the annual Harvest Festival returned to town after a few years of cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Community members gathered on Third Avenue between Broadway and Zobrist streets for the event organized by the Downtown Estacada Association. "I am thankful for everyone who attended and participated in Harvest Festival this year," said Mara Enciu Garrett, community development coordinator for the city of Estacada. "The vendors, volunteers and...
ESTACADA, OR
Estacada News

Harvest Festival is on for Saturday

Organizers thank sponsors and vendors that make the event so much fun for Estacada Estacada's annual Harvest Festival is this Saturday and the organizers wanted to let everyone know that without sponsors the community would not have the live music, competitions and other fun the festival brings. "We're excited to bring back this family-friendly event. Harvest Festival brings together the community to our beautiful downtown. We can't wait to see the decorated strollers and bikes, the painted pumpkins, and the smiling faces," Elaina Turpin, assistant city manager with the City of Estacada said in a statement. ...
ESTACADA, OR
Estacada News

New art exhibit slated for Clackamas Community College

Portland artist Kanetaka Ikeda will be the focus of 'Cosmic Tree,' which features mixed media sculptures.Clackamas Community College's Alexander Gallery in Oregon City will present "Cosmic Tree," an installation of mixed media sculptural works by artist Kanetaka Ikeda. The exhibit will run from Sept. 19 through Nov. 30, with an informal artist talk Oct. 19 from noon to 1 p.m. The exhibition is inspired by Ikeda's fascination with the dream world and time. In these works, he organizes materials to evoke plant-like structures that are colored with spiraling patterns informed by stars and galaxies. Ikeda is a Portland-based artist who has shown work internationally. His work has been recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts. The Alexander Gallery is located in the Niemeyer Center on the CCC Oregon City campus, 19600 Molalla Ave., and is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the exception of holidays. This exhibition is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Kate Simmons at 503-594-3032 or kates@clackamas.edu. For more information on Clackamas Community College's art exhibits and performances, visit clackamas.edu/campus-life/arts-performance. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON CITY, OR
Estacada News

Clackamas County plans Volunteer Engagement Resource Fair

Officials invite citizens to learn about various opportunities to get involved in community.Clackamas County Volunteer Connection and other community organizations will share information about volunteer opportunities in a "stop and shop" style event. County officials are inviting citizens to discover the volunteer opportunities that are right for them. They can choose when, where and how to be involved. Drop by for information, refreshments and giveaways from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Clackamas County Development Services Building Auditorium, 150 Beavercreek Road, Oregon City. Register at volunteer-fair-2022.eventbrite.com. Registration isn't required, but helps county officials plan for the number of attendees to accommodate. For more information call 503-650-5796 or email volunteer@clackamas.us. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

Clackamas Community College workshops have environmental focus

Professional development begins at the end of September, running through October.Clackamas Community College is offering a series of professional development workshops with environmental themes over the next month. The workshops are designed to broaden participants' knowledge of environmental issues and earn continuing education units at a professional development workshop at the Clackamas Community College Environmental Learning Center. The workshops are: Oregon Conservation Strategy: Helping you to manage priority species Sept. 22 and 23. The Oregon Conservation Strategy is the state's plan for maintaining healthy fish and wildlife populations using data and habitat restoration. Learn to use the Oregon...
OREGON CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
Estacada News

River Mill Elementary gets new leader

Veteran administrator Corinne Johnsen comes to Estacada from the Molalla River School District Corinne Johnsen is the new principal of the 480-student River Mill Elementary School, coming to Estacada from nearby Molalla River School District. "I can't express how grateful I am to be in this district and community. They have been so open and welcoming. I've felt that from the students, staff and community, said Johnsen. Prior to River Mill Johnsen was an associate principal at Clarkes Elementary School in Mulino, which has about 150 students. She is a graduate of Molalla...
ESTACADA, OR
Estacada News

TriMet seeks comment on bus service improvements, reductions

The regional transit agency is considering changing 80% of its bus service in a 'Forward Together' concept.TriMet is seeking public comment on major changes to its bus service in coming years. The regional transit agency is hoping to expand service by 30%. That includes overall increases in ridership, especially for those with low incomes. But service would also be reduced in areas defined as low-density and higher income. "COVID-19 changed where people go and how they get there. At TriMet, we recognize that we may need to make big changes as a result. As we come out of the...
BEAVERTON, OR
Estacada News

Estacada Events and Meetings

Join a river cleanup Sept. 11, listen to writers and share your own writing Sept. 14 at One Page Wednesday and more Events Down the River Cleanup — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept 11. End of summer trash sweep on 20 miles of the Clackamas River. Visit bit.ly/3qd2WMt for more information and registration. One Page Wednesday — 7-9 p.m. Sept. 14. Family night features authors Waka T. Brown and Michele Ruiz Keil reading one page of their work and young authors can read one page of theirs. Free snacks and chance to win books. Estacada Library,...
ESTACADA, OR
Estacada News

Clackamas County: Older adults can tackle social isolation

Rod Cook: Suicide Prevention Awareness Month provides opportunity to remind citizens that help is available.September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and I would like to invite you to reach out and connect with older adults in your family and your community. Older adults in our county are at higher risk of dying from suicide than any other age group, and connection is an essential protective factor. There is obviously a lot going on in our lives as we age. Life-changing transitions like retirement, losing a driver's license or moving out of a longtime home can hit older adults hard. Despite...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

Clackamas Repertory Theatre to present 'Book Club Play'

Hit comedy about books and the people who love them opens Sept. 9 at Clackamas Community College"The Book Club Play" is the final offering in the Clackamas Repertory Theatre season; it follows what happens when a famous documentary filmmaker turns the camera onto the members of a book club. "We find out how people misbehave when a camera is on them," said Cyndy Smith-English, the executive director of CRT. The play opens Sept. 9 and runs through Oct. 2 in the Osterman Theatre at Clackamas Community College, 19600 S. Molalla Ave., Oregon City. Familiar faces David Smith-English, CRT's artistic director...
OREGON CITY, OR
Estacada News

Air National Guard 142nd serves nation, neighborhoods

Oregon's flying military force members serve cities throughout the state with their volunteerism.Being local is "One of our strengths, one of our benefits, part of our charm as I like to say," said Oregon Air National Guard Col. Aaron Mathena. "As Col. (Todd A.) Hofford, our wing commander is fond of saying, we are the hometown air force." Being a guardsman, I have responsibilities monthly and annually but when I'm not under those responsibilities," Mathena said. "I support my local community, I support the community that I'm in, or I pursue my overseas job that may be paying the bills...
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

'Small but mighty' arts organizations get state grants

Gresham's Eastside Theater Company, Estacada's The Artback receive Oregon Arts Commission dollars.A pair of local organizations received state grants that will spur further access to the arts. Gresham's Eastside Theater Company and Estacada's The Artback both were named as two of 106 organizations across the state that were awarded Oregon Arts Commission grants for the upcoming fiscal year. The Small Operating Grants are designed to support groups with budgets under $150,000. Each grant was worth $2,261. "This grant program was developed to increase the Arts Commission's support of Oregon's small but mighty arts providers," said Jenny Green, Arts Commission...
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

Friends gather to honor a life well lived â€” Tim Shibahara

My View writer Bill Monroe celebrates the life and achievements of his friend and colleague Tim Shibahara. Both served on the Clackamas River Basin Council. On Aug. 28, my wife and I attended a memorial service for Tim Shibahara in Timber Park (Estacada). It was, I believe, the most well-attended memorial I recall, with approximately 700 souls from near and far sharing love, respect and admiration for a life so well-lived. I knew Tim when I was a chair and now member of the executive committee of the Clackamas River Basin Council. Friends, co-workers and neighbors stepped forward to commend...
ESTACADA, OR
Estacada News

Move to restart Estacada Rural Community Planning Organization

Group has been inactive but plans are afoot to reestablish it and host speakers and activities The Estacada Rural Community Planning Organization has been inactive for a while but there is a movement to revive it. Rural Estacada resident Carol Coyle says she envisions future meetings will have speakers and discuss local issues that are of interest to people outside Estacada city limits, but adds that anyone will be welcome at meetings. "Community Planning Organizations (CPOs) are part of the community involvement program for Clackamas County," the county explains on its website. "They are advisory to the Board of County Commissioners on land use matters affecting their communities. CPOs are notified of proposed land use actions and legislative changes within their boundaries. They may review these applications and provide recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners," the county explained. For more information or to express interest in such a group, contact Coyle at 503-753-9212. {loadposition sub-article-01}
ESTACADA, OR
Estacada News

Clackamas County: Courthouse project to create long-term benefits

Mac Bell: Fengate partnership was critical milestone after years of work to replace functionally obsolete building.The recent approval of a new partnership between Clackamas County and Fengate PCL Progress Partners was a critical milestone for the county after years of work to replace its aging courthouse. This innovative approach is a public-private partnership (P3) that will provide a replacement courthouse, generate hundreds of jobs and not require any new taxes. Clackamas County residents deserve a safe and secure place to seek justice. The current courthouse doesn't meet those needs. Built in 1936 to serve 50,000 residents, the...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

Welton, Drinkwine put their hats in ring for Estacada mayor

Voters will choose between incumbent, newcomer to lead city in the November election Two candidates are running for the position of mayor in Estacada. Sean Drinkwine and Sarahi Welton have both filed for candidacy in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Drinkwine was first elected mayor in 2016 and served as an Estacada City Councilor starting in 2009. He declined to answer a questionnaire from the Estacada News. Welton moved to Estacada with her family four years ago and said that she is running for mayor because "I believe in Estacada." "It would be an honor and a privilege to serve...
ESTACADA, OR
Estacada News

Opinion: Celebrate legacy of U.S. Constitution each September

Linda Neace and Rick Riley: Everyone should refresh their knowledge, renew appreciation for principles of freedom.In 2004, Congress passed a law designating the Sept. 17, 1787, signing of the U.S. Constitution as Constitution Day, and Sept. 17-23 of each year as Constitution Week. A few of our founders had fascinating words to say that could help refresh and revive our own appreciation for the wisdom of those who crafted a document that has been the guiding influence for a government of, by and for the people. James Madison, known as the "Father of the Constitution" and fourth president...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
