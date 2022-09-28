ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Starmer urges Truss to rethink budget as IMF criticises tax plans

By Rowena Mason Whitehall editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QeoYS_0iDDyrpG00

Liz Truss needs to review the budget urgently after “very serious” criticism from the International Monetary Fund and with the UK economy out of control, Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader said November would be too late for the government to revisit its plans, as people were “very, very worried” about the possibility of rising mortgage rates and inflation.

While no government minister was available to defend the budget on the airwaves, Starmer gave a round of broadcast interviews accusing the Truss administration of losing control.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said Truss needed to explain: “How are you going to fix the problems that you caused the problem on Friday? The government caused this on the theory, the ideology that the way we fix our country is to make the rich richer.”

After the IMF urged the government to reconsider the scale of tax cuts funded by borrowing, Starmer branded the budget set out last Friday by Kwasi Kwarteng a “self-inflicted” problem.

He told LBC: “The IMF statement is very serious and it shows just what a mess the government have made of the economy. And it is self-inflicted. This was a step they didn’t have to take … This government has got to respond to this. They’ve got to set out, in terms, how are they going to fix the problems that they have made.

“At the moment they are saying they might be doing something in November. That’s far too long. They’ve got to review the plans they put out on Friday. They’ve got to do it urgently, in my view.”

Starmer gave a round of broadcast interviews after his Labour party conference speech in Liverpool on Tuesday, in which he urged people not to forget or forgive the Conservatives for losing control of the British economy.

“They’ve crashed the pound – and for what? Higher interest rates. Higher inflation. Higher borrowing. And for what? Not for you. Not for working people. For tax cuts for the richest 1% in our society. Don’t forget. Don’t forgive,” he said.

Asked how Labour’s economic plans were different from the Conservative ones which spooked the markets, Starmer told Times Radio: “We’ve got two rules that we put in place last year, which was we would pay for day-to-day spend, we would borrow to invest.”

The Labour leader said he would cancel the cut in corporation tax, cancel the abolition of the 45p tax rate, change the non-dom status and bring in a windfall tax.

Many Tory MPs are privately furious with Truss and Kwarteng and considering ways to push them to revisit their plans, including rebelling over forthcoming legislation.

However, John Redwood, a Conservative MP and a Truss supporter, told Sky News: “The IMF were very wrong, as was the Bank of England, over the inflation, which they now rightly worry about. They didn’t warn us or the other central banks in the run-up to the big inflation, that the monetary policies of 2021 were far too loose, interest rates far too low, and the money printing was getting out of control. It’s a great pity they didn’t warn about that. Now they should be looking forward.

“We should be fighting recession. Of course, we must be prudent with finances. But the truth is that if the austerity policies have their way and we have a big recession, the borrowing won’t go down, the borrowings will soar.”

The party is deeply split ahead of next week’s Tory conference in Birmingham, where Truss and Kwarteng will give speeches to members and businesses.

Parliament is suspended until after the conference season, but the Liberal Democrats called on Wednesday for it to be recalled. Sarah Olney, the shadow Treasury spokesperson, said: “Truss and Kwarteng been in government for three weeks, and the IMF has already been forced to issue a statement on their reckless economic policy.

“Both are totally blinded by ideology, which is making millions across the UK suffer. We need to recall parliament to fix this mess.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng said ‘who cares if Sterling crashes?’ after Brexit, report claims

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly said “who cares if Sterling crashes” in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum result in 2016.The then-Tory backbencher, who backed the Leave campaign, was heard making the remark outside the Groucho Club in Soho, according to the Evening Standard.Joy Lo Dico, the journalist behind The Londoner diary column at the time, said she found Mr Kwarteng talking “feverishly” into his phone after the result. “The markets are going mad,” he told her.The Brexiteer was later heard saying: “Who cares if Sterling crashes? It will come back up again.”Mr Kwarteng is contending with massive market...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Olney
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

Voices: A British citizen will die in prison in the US. Liz Truss won’t intervene

The Truss government has already proposed various controversial measures, from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for rich people to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reversal on fracking to Liz’s own elimination of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Although the augurs are not good, it has not been easy for citizens to evaluate the actions of the new government, given that the media has been otherwise engaged for much of the last month. Another unnoticed, yet nevertheless radical break in tradition took place just as the Queen sadly passed away. On September 6th, 2022, James Cleverly assumed the role of Foreign Secretary. One of the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Interest Rates#Corporation Tax#Linus Business#Business Economics#Uk#Labour#Bbc Radio 4#Lbc
The Independent

Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role

Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
U.K.
The Guardian

Tory MPs tell Truss: sack Kwarteng or face mutiny

Liz Truss is facing growing pressure from jittery Conservative MPs to sack Kwasi Kwarteng or face a mutiny after the Bank of England’s emergency intervention to address the turmoil in the financial markets. The move prompted comparisons to 1992’s Black Wednesday, when the UK was ignominiously ejected from the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

Furious Tory MPs hit out at chancellor after they are invited to a meeting to discuss his budget

Conservative MPs have been invited to a meeting with chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on Tuesday after the pound plunged to an all-time low against the US dollar amid renewed fears over the government’s plans. Furious Tory MPs hit out at the chancellor, who has refused to respond to the decline in Sterling, accusing him of incompetence.One angry MP said: “Chancellors have resigned and parliaments have been recalled for less, but we MPs are being invited to meetings.” The event with backbenchers, which has been billed as a follow up to Friday’s tax-cutting mini-Budget, will be held on Tuesday...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Awkward moment BBC newsreaders don't have a clue who Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is - but Aussie commentators also didn't recognise UK leader Liz Truss

British presenters were left red-faced after failing to recognise Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he arrived for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. National broadcaster BBC listed a host of names as world leaders filed into London's Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
WORLD
UPI News

Liz Truss defends mini-budget, tax cuts in British radio interviews

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- In a series of BBC News local radio interviews on Thursday, British Prime Minister Liz Truss repeatedly defended her "mini-budget" despite international criticism, saying the government had to take action on the economy. Truss told BBC Radio that the government had "to take decisive action" leading...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

456K+
Followers
104K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy