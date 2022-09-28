ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

5 new books to read this week

By Prudence Wade
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Hpoj_0iDDyi7x00

Read C. J. Tudor’s spooky selection of short stories in preparation for Halloween…

Fiction

1. A Sliver Of Darkness by C. J. Tudor is published by Michael Joseph , priced £16.99 (ebook £7.99). Available September 29

This is C. J. Tudor’s first short story collection. For those not familiar with her work, she has been dubbed Britain’s Stephen King and set the literary horror world alight in 2018 with her debut novel The Chalk Man. Here, we have 11 tales that are not all of the spine-tingling variety, but definitely tread familiar King territory. Tudor has a very clean way of writing that at times feels almost YA. Each story has a satisfying conclusion and a bit of a twist — and there’s a personal introduction from the author to each, which is a nice touch. Final Course and Butterfly Island stand out, both leaving you wanting more, in a positive way. It’s worth mentioning that some of these stories are set against the backdrop of an apocalypse — which, given recent events, makes the terror feel all the more real.8/10(Review by Alan Hutchinson)

2. Suspect by Scott Turow is published in hardback by Swift Press, priced £20 (ebook £14.99). Available now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OFBRf_0iDDyi7x00

There is a sex scandal brewing in American lawyer and writer Scott Turow’s fictional Kindle County. Eccentric private investigator Pinky has been called in to help a female police chief out of a potentially career-ending legal wrangle. The chief is accused of soliciting sex from three male officers in exchange for a promotion up the police ranks. Amid the tangle of lies and devastating courtroom disclosures, all is not what it appears to be as a dark malign force lurks behind the scenes. Billed as a thriller with a modern twist, Suspect treads a fine line between authenticity and – for UK readers at least – the risk of getting bogged down in US legal procedure. The book’s greatest strength is Pinky, the likeably weird misfit, and her single-minded desire to unravel the truth, driving the plot through to its conclusion.8/10(Review by Emily Pennink)

3. Best Of Friends by Kamila Shamsie is published in hardback by Bloomsbury Circus, priced £16.99 (ebook £11.89). Available now

Kamila Shamsie examines the complexities of a decades-long friendship in a novel of two contrasting halves. We first meet 14-year-olds Zahra – the bookish, sensitive daughter of a cricket journalist – and Maryam – the wilful, spoilt heiress to a leather goods business – in 1988 dictator-ruled Pakistan. The intimacy of their bond is thoughtfully drawn amid coming-of-age anxieties about bodies, boys and the injustices of womanhood. Their relationship plays out on a vividly portrayed backdrop of Karachi society and politics. The book’s somewhat less convincing second half jumps forward to London in 2019, where Zahra, now leading a civil liberties group, and Maryam, a tech venture capitalist, mingle with the social elite and find their connection tested by diverging ethics and motivations. Here, timely political themes of inequity, accountability and power feel less fluently handled, with the novel being at its moving best when Shamsie explores how friendship evolves and endures.7/10(Review by Tom Pilgrim)

Non-fiction

4. Faith , Hope And Carnage by Nick Cave and Sean O’Hagan is published in hardback by Canongate Books, priced £20 (ebook £15.99). Available now

For the last five years, Nick Cave has largely avoided interviews. Instead, the 65-year-old Australian musician and writer, long based in Brighton, has connected directly with his fans through The Red Hand Files, his website, answering their questions at semi-regular intervals. This is in part what makes Faith, Hope And Carnage – a collection of conversations between Cave and journalist Sean O’Hagan – such a fascinating read. They go deeper, addressing his creative process and how it has become more abstract, less literal, since 2013’s Push The Sky Away, how he responded to the enforced self-reflection of lockdown, and the manner in which he has coped with the tragic deaths of two sons in recent years. Trauma hangs heavy over these conversations, but there is also a lightness and humour that comes from the chemistry between interviewer and interviewee. O’Hagan is skilled at drilling down to discover the most interesting conversational nubs, but it is Cave’s words that are the star of the show. The man talks like he is writing poetry and the manner in which he describes making music is sure to delight both fans and casual listeners.8/10(Review by Alex Green)

Children’s book of the week

5. Meanwhile Back On Earth by Oliver Jeffers is published in hardback by HarperCollins Children’s Books, priced £16.99 (ebook £5.99). Available October 4

Northern Irish artist and writer Oliver Jeffers MBE presents his latest picture book for children, the lusciously illustrated tale of a father travelling with his bickering sons in the back of the car. Jeffers is best known for his works How To Catch A Star and Lost And Found – which was adapted for the small screen in 2008 – and Meanwhile Back On Earth does not disappoint, following its predecessors in offbeat storytelling, vibrant imagery and moral messages which pull at the heart. Dad attempts to quell the squabbles of his disagreeing children by journeying around the universe and presenting them tales of nature and history, teaching them that what connects us is greater than that which divides us. Jeffers’ work is a moving masterpiece, with such beautifully rich illustrations it feels a shame to place this book on a shelf – it deserves pride of place on any coffee table.9/10(Review by Holly Cowell)

BOOK CHARTS FOR THE WEEK ENDING SEPTEMBER 24HARDBACK (FICTION)1. The Bullet That Missed by Richard Osman2. The Ink Black Heart by Robert Galbraith3. Stone Blind by Natalie Haynes4. Fairy Tale by Stephen King5. Babel by R.F. Kuang6. Lessons by Ian McEwan7. Act Of Oblivion by Robert Harris8. The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell9. The Butcher And The Wren by Alaina Urquhart10. Marple by Agatha Christie and more(Compiled by Waterstones)

HARDBACK (NON-FICTION)1. Faith, Hope And Carnage by Nick Cave & Seán O’Hagan2. One by Jamie Oliver3. Undoctored by Adam Kay4. Landlines by Raynor Winn5. Guinness World Records 2023 by Guinness World Records6. Colditz by Ben MacIntyre7. Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley8. Fresh Mob: Over 100 Tasty Healthy-ish Recipes9. Menopausing by Davina McCall & Dr. Naomi Potter10. Who I Am by Melanie C(Compiled by Waterstones)

AUDIOBOOKS (FICTION AND NON-FICTION)1. From The Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast by Alan Partridge2. The Bullet That Missed by Richard Osman3. The Ink Black Heart by Robert Galbraith4. Undoctored by Adam Kay5. Fairy Tale by Stephen King6. The Myth Of Normal by Dr Gabor Maté & Daniel Maté7. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman8. The Fellowship Of The Ring by J. R. R. Tolkien9. Atomic Habits by James Clear10. Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before? by Dr Julie Smith(Compiled by Audible)

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The best recent poetry – review roundup

Days Like These: An Alternative Guide to the Year in 366 Poems by Brian Bilston (Picador, £16.99. The poem-a-day format of poetry publishing is ripe for subversion. One suspects the tongue of the “poet laureate of Twitter” is in his cheek when celebrating such wildly various historic occasions as Charles I’s execution, Dylan going electric and … Bilston finding one of his books in a charity shop. He succeeds when he describes the specific in the mundane, such as on TV: “I used to believe that the tiny people in the magic box / were watching me as I watched them – / looking out at somebody else inside a tiny box”.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley; Marple: Twelve New Stories – review

Agatha Christie was arguably the first modern literary celebrity, and it follows that her long writing life, from her first published novel in 1920 to her death in 1976 at the age of 85, has been thoroughly picked over, not only by journalists during her lifetime but by the author herself in her autobiography. Any biographer wishing to bring a new perspective to Christie’s story is therefore working within obvious limitations, not least that many of the most intimate and revealing letters written or received by her were destroyed by family or associates. Barring the miraculous discovery of a hitherto unknown cache of documents, then, the best a new biography can hope to do is to offer a fresh interpretation of some very well-thumbed material.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
southparkmagazine.com

Bookshelf: Four new books to read in October

Demon Copperhead is set in the mountains of southern Appalachia. It’s the story of a boy born to a teenage single mother in a single-wide trailer, with no assets beyond his dead father’s good looks and copper-colored hair, a caustic wit and a fierce talent for survival. In a plot that never pauses for breath, relayed in his own unsparing voice, he braves the modern perils of foster care, child labor, derelict schools, athletic success, addiction, disastrous loves and crushing losses. Through all of it, he reckons with his own invisibility in a popular culture where even the superheroes have abandoned rural people in favor of cities. Many generations ago, Charles Dickens wrote David Copperfield from his experience as a survivor of institutional poverty and its damages to children in his society. Dickens is not a prerequisite for readers of this novel, but he provided its inspiration. In transposing a Victorian epic novel to the contemporary American South, Barbara Kingsolver enlists Dickens’ anger and compassion, and above all, his faith in the transformative powers of a good story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davina Mccall
Person
Kamila Shamsie
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Gabor Maté
Person
Nick Cave
EW.com

Amazon picks its 10 best books of 2012

Pretty much all of the big, important books of the year are already released or soon-to-be-released by now, so it's not too soon for "Best of 2012" lists to start rolling in. Amazon has made its choices — some bold, some expected — for its top 100 books of the year. Here is the top 10 — decide for yourself whether Amazon's picks will make your holiday list. We'll be coming out with our own list soon, so stay tuned!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Skylord: Indian YouTube superstar with millions of followers dies in sudden accident

A famous Indian YouTuber died in a road accident on Monday.Abhiyuday Mishra, who also ran a YouTube channel named Skylord, was killed in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh after a truck rammed into his motorbike.Known for creating gaming videos on his YouTube channel, he used to upload clips of his gameplay of Garena Free Fire, a multiplayer battle mobile game, similar to PubG. He has over 424,000 followers on Instagram and 1.64 million subscribers on YouTube.Mishra was on a bike trip with a group that was promoting tourism, reportedly sponsored by the Madhya Pradesh government. The tour began...
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

‘I Am Lonely’: New Book Details Anthony Bourdain’s Anguished Final Texts

A new, unauthorized biography of the late chef and international traveler Anthony Bourdain paints a never-before-seen picture of the Parts Unknown star: one of pain and anguish before he took his life in the boutique hotel Le Chambard in France in 2018. Journalist Charles Leerhsen writes that, in his final days, Bourdain was injecting steroids, abusing alcohol, visiting prostitutes, barely seeing his 11-year-old daughter, and wrestling with isolation, career burnout, and a crumbling relationship with Italian actress Asia Argento. Texts shared in the book between Bourdain and his second wife, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, reveal that Bourdain, 61, was struggling with the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Fiction Books#Canongate Books#Swift Press#American
Distractify

'Love It or List It's' Hilary Farr Is More Than an HGTV Host

Folks with a deep affinity for home renovation and real estate–focused programs are likely privy to HGTV’s Love It or List It. The show focuses on homeowners who have hit a standstill on deciding whether or not to sell their home or simply renovate their space. Over the years, we’ve seen many homeowners struggle with the decision, but overall, designer Hilary Farr has helped all homeowners score a win either way.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

16 best young adult books: From graphic novels to thrillers

The young adult genre may once have been geared for the 12 to 18-year-old crowd, but it’s no secret adults well into their 30s and beyond are also massive fans. And there’s a multitude of reasons as to why YA books have a special place in our hearts.We never forget our first loves, betrayals and losses, or the feeling of being an outsider desperate to fit in, or figure out who we are. Plus, we can all commiserate with a protagonist who just wants a bit of freedom and to blow off physics class, right? This is a universal feeling,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheDailyBeast

Bourdain’s Tragic Final Texts to Argento Revealed in Book

Anthony Bourdain told his former girlfriend Asia Argento “you were reckless with my heart” in text messages sent just hours before his death, a new book claims. An unauthorized biography, Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain by journalist Charles Leerhsen, includes excerpts from Bourdain’s text messages and emails in the lead-up to his suicide in a French hotel room on June 8, 2018. “I am okay,” one message sent by Bourdain to Argento in the hours before his death read, according to People. “I am not spiteful. I am not jealous that you have been with another man. I do not own you. You are free. As I said. As I promised. As I truly meant. But you were careless. You were reckless with my heart. My life.” The message appears to have been sent to Argento, who started dating Bourdain in 2016, after she was pictured dancing with a journalist in Rome.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.Read it at People
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vogue

Author Hilary Mantel Has Died At 70

Hilary Mantel, the two-time Booker Prize-winning author known for her trilogy of novels based on the life of Thomas Cromwell, has died from a stroke, according to her literary agent Bill Hamilton. Mantel was, according to Hamilton, working on a new novel at the time of her death. “It’s just an enormous loss to literature,” he said in a statement.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Halloween
The Independent

London Marathon 2022: Start time, route, odds and everything you need to know

The TCS London Marathon is here with the streets of London set to be filled with spectators to cheer on around 50,000 runners. Sir Mo Farah unfortunately was forced to pull out with a hip injury, but last year’s winner winner Sisay Lemma is back, while Kenenisa Bekele also runs - the Ethipian is the only man in the field to run under 2 hours 2 minutes with Eliud Kipchoge the only man faster in history. Look out for Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei in the elite women’s field, with her battle against Ethipians Yalemzerf Yehualaw and Ashete Bekere likely to...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ministers ‘dragging feet’ on adding Black history to curriculum, teaching leader warns

Teachers have accused the government of dragging its feet on including Black history in the national curriculum.As Black History Month begins, the president of the National Education Union (NEU) has questioned why the government needs two years to commit to making the curriculum more inclusive.Currently, Black history doesn’t feature in the national curriculum, meaning it is not compulsory to be taught in UK schools – something that campaigners and teachers have been lobbying to change for a number of years.Calls to decolonise the curriculum and boost diversity in schools, colleges and universities gained momentum over the past year following demonstrations...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Natural History Museum creates gardens to study how wildlife reacts to climate

The Natural History Museum (NHM) is creating hi-tech gardens full of sensors to track in real time the best plants for withstanding climate change.The gardens will also allow researchers to look at the kind of life that makes these gardens home, from insects and frogs to tiny microscopic organisms invisible to the human eye.Sensors installed across the site will monitor conditions like temperature, humidity and sound.While there are some five acres of grounds surrounding the NHM site in London, for more than 25 years only one small corner has been a dedicated wildlife area.We're really trying to build as much...
MUSEUMS
booklistqueen.com

Book of the Month October 2022 Selections

The Book of the Month October 2022 selections are here! Decide which of the five books you want to add to your subscription box. Book of the Month is my favorite subscription box. Every month, I choose between their curated book selections, and voila! A blue box arrives at my door carrying one (or two or three) new books for me to read.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

What is happening with the Danish royals and their titles, and will it impact the British royal family?

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has announced her intention to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles, a decision that left some members of the Danish royal family shocked and “saddened”.The monarch’s decision was announced in a statement shared by the royal palace on Wednesday, in which it was revealed that the children of the Queen’s second son, Prince Joachim, would no longer have prince or princess titles, nor His/Her Highness titles.The ruling will impact the Queen’s grandchildren Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, who, from 1 January 2023, will...
EUROPE
Amusing Planet

Pierre Picaud: The Real Count of Monte Cristo

Alexandre Dumas’s literary classic The Count of Monte Cristo is one of Dumas’s most famous and beloved novels, but this satisfying tale of injustice and vengeance was not entirely drawn from the imagination of Dumas. The story was based on a real-life person named Pierre Picaud, who, like Edmond Dantes, was wrongfully imprisoned based on false accusations. Later, Picaud got of prison and after recovering a buried treasure, returned to Paris to exact revenge upon his three jealous friends who implicated him in the conspiracy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

London Marathon ballot: How can I enter next year’s race?

The TCS London Marathon is here and 50,000 lucky runners will take to the streets in one of the world’s most iconic races.For those inspired or keen to experience the magic, you can apply for entry into next year’s race. It’s closer than you think, too, with the race reverting back to its traditional April slot, on Sunday 23rd. Here’s all you need to know about the ballot and how to get into next year’s race.How can I enter next year’s race? You can secure a place in the 2023 London Marathon by entering the ballot. The ballot opens...
WORLD
BBC

Jane Austen: Newly acquired letters go on show at museum

Two letters written by Jane Austen have gone on public display for the first time. In one, she tells her sister she would "flirt my last" with a young Irishman, Tom Lefroy, and a later letter discusses a visit to London. The newly acquired letters are jointly owned by the...
MUSEUMS
The Independent

The Independent

865K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy