ROSA ELIA GARZA
Rosa Elia Garza, 88, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at Las Palmas Healthcare Center in McAllen. She is preceded in death by her husband, Raul I. Garza; a son, Raul Garza; and her son-in-law, Robert Rocco Renaud. Mrs. Garza is survived by her two children, Robert G. Garza, Rosette Yvonne...
MARGARET PARRAS
Our beloved sister, Margaret Parras, 75, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Sunday afternoon, September 18, 2022 at Avalon Memory Care surrounded by her loving family. Margaret was born on December 6, 1946, in Edinburg, Texas to Francisco Sr. and Adela Parras. She was a dedicated...
— The McAllen ISD Board of trustees approved an amendment to Superintendent Jose A. Gonzalez’s contract Monday night, but details won’t be forthcoming until the district responds to a public information request filed by this newspaper Wednesday. The information is indeed public, but it takes a public request to lay claim to it.Currently, for this school year, according to TEA (Texas Education Agency), among the top 10 highest paid superintendents in Hidalgo County, Gonzalez ranks sixth, receiving a base salary of $256,655.The top base salary in the county goes to the Mission CISD superintendent, Carolina Perez, who is earning $310,959.La ...
Hilda Salinas deserves the job
Just a quick shout-out to the Hidalgo County judge and county commissioners for naming Hidalgo County Elections Department Assistant Director Hilda Salinas interim director following the Sept. 9 retirement of longtime Director Yvonne Ramon.Salinas has been with the county since 2013, working in the Public Affairs Division before moving to the Elections Department in 2016.While there, she has proven herself to be a valuable asset to the Elections Department in particular and the county in general, which includes the public at large.If there’s a question that needs answering, and if she’s not available at the moment, Ms. Salinas will return ...
Ex-police chief defends actions inside city hall
Within a span of six days — Sept. 6 through Sept. 12 — former Pharr Police Chief/City Manager Andy Harvey resigned from both positions, first as city manager, and then as police chief, telling KURV radio (710 AM) Sept. 14 that disagreements with the city over his leadership style prompted the move.In another news interview, Harvey told The Monitor (daily newspaper) that he and Pharr Deputy City Manager Ed Wylie had got into a heated disagreement Aug. 2. That incident created too much tension, Harvey said, so much so that he felt the need to leave the city that he ...
