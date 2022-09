Defensive starter Luis Zometa suffered a concussion during the first half of the September 16 Cypress Vs Huskies game. Zometa was hit in the head, by a Cypress player as he was jumping to reach for the ball. Men’s soccer head coach Eddie Flores addressed Zometa’s injuryTuesday “He suffered a concussion, but he’s okay…he played a hell of a game today,” Flores said. During yesterday’s game Luis Zometa looked in good form and made good defensive stops. His aggression made it difficult for Victory Valley’s offense to get through him.

