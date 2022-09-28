ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Diman just won a $2.5 million grant. Here's what they plan to spend it on.

By Audrey Cooney, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

FALL RIVER — Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School has won a major grant that will bring new equipment to two programs in fast-growing industries.

“For Diman to receive this amount of money is special,” said Andrew Rebello, the school’s principal. “This is really gonna expand the ceiling of opportunity for students.”

Diman received $2.5 million in state money through the Skills Capital Lab Modernization Grant. It will go to the school’s advanced manufacturing and dental assisting programs. On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker presented the check to representatives from the school and other grant recipients at a ceremony in Westfield.

Rebello said that advanced manufacturing in particular is a rapidly expanding industry . That program will use the grant money to purchase a RoboDrill and a five-axis machine, two pieces of equipment frequently used on the job by CNC machinists who program and operate computerized machinery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3J3h_0iDDxp6100

Kurt Chouinard, an advanced manufacturing teacher at Diman, said the two new pieces of equipment will make graduates more attractive to potential employers because they will have already received training on real machines.

“It’s replicating what they’re going to see in industry in the real world. It’s not just simulation software and they’re not just watching a video,” he said.

"Maximize these kids' potential": New Durfee strength coach shares expertise

Chouinard said he’s heard from students doing paid internships while in school that they sometimes help train permanent employees to use equipment they’ve used at Diman, and the newest additions will continue that trend.

Vote: Who is the Herald News High School Player of the Week for Sept. 19-24

“It’s not something you can really put a price tag on, what the kids are gaining in experience,” he said.

3D printer for dental assisting

The dental assisting program plans to buy a 3D printer and a cone beam computed tomography machine that will allow students to take three-dimensional images of mouths and create physical models of them.

Priscilla Wicks, a Diman dental assisting instructor, said she still works in dental assisting during the summers and that more and more dentists are using such machines in their own offices instead of relying on specialists, and that dental assistants are often the ones operating that technology. The 3D images include both hard and soft tissue that make it easier to identify diseases inside the mouth, while the models are helpful in fitting things like dentures, retainers and crowns, she said.

“That’s been on our wishlist for a while so we’re thrilled we’ve been able to get it,” she said.

Audrey Cooney can be reached at acooney@heraldnews.com . Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Diman just won a $2.5 million grant. Here's what they plan to spend it on.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rhodycigar.com

Students, community speak out against new Narragansett renter requirement

Forum speakers clash over student representation, town identity. Starting this academic year, the Narragansett Town Council is only allowing three unrelated undergraduate students to live together in any Narragansett rental property. On Sept. 19, Narragansett’s Town Council opened the floor to concerns regarding both the zoning ordinance and the new...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ecori.org

CRMC Approves Plan to Restore Kickemuit Reservoir to Tidal Habitat via Dam Removal

PROVIDENCE – A dam removal project by the Bristol County Water Authority that would restore the Kickemuit Reservoir back to a tidal estuarine habitat received conditional approval from the Coastal Resources Management Council this week. Under the approved application, the water authority will remove the lower dam structure entirely...
WARREN, RI
Valley Breeze

Picozzi removed from leadership role after alleged slur

LINCOLN – Lincoln School Committee member John Picozzi has been removed as co-chairperson of the committee overseeing Lincoln’s new Physical Education Center following allegations that he used a homophobic slur in a recent altercation on the Ferguson Field. Picozzi adamantly denies the allegations, saying he’s hurt by some...
LINCOLN, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fall River, MA
Government
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Fall River, MA
Fall River, MA
Education
Valley Breeze

Commission approves revised Dexter Street Commons project

PAWTUCKET – The planned development of a new six-story mixed residential and commercial project at 71 Dexter St. is back in full swing, after the Pawtucket-Central Falls Joint Planning Commission last week approved a revised preliminary plan for the project. Lee Peyser, of developer Peyser Group, told The Valley...
PAWTUCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Panera Bread permanently closes Newport location

It appears that the Panera Bread in Long Wharf Mall has abruptly permanently closed. Customers were met with a closed cafe on Wednesday. The location is also marked as permanently closed on Facebook and Google. Howley Bread Group, a Panera Bread franchisee, says on their website that they have 28...
NEWPORT, RI
GoLocalProv

7 Issues Smiley Has to Deal with (Fast) as Mayor of Providence

Brett Smiley comes into office as Mayor of Providence facing a blistering number of major challenges, and many of them require near day one action. Smiley, who won the Democratic primary in September and has no opposition in the general election, is the mayor-elect with the smallest number of votes in modern political history.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
rimonthly.com

West Greenwich Resident Reigns Supreme at King Richard’s Faire

During the day, Elizabeth Clouse is a historical costume designer, wife and mother of two. On weekends, you’ll find her in Carver, Massachusetts, where she holds court as Queen Anne III at King Richard’s Faire, playfully mingling with other lords and ladies, royal entertainers and residents of the medieval realm of Carvershire.
WEST GREENWICH, RI
GoLocalProv

Historic Bristol Lighthouse Sells Above Asking Price

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International announced the sale of the Bristol Ferry Lighthouse. GoLocal first reported the historic property going on the market in August. The home, located at 7 Old Ferry Road, sold for $805,000. Kim Holland, Sales Associate, Mott & Chace represented the seller. James King of William Raveis Inspire represented the buyer. The property was listed at $750,000.
BRISTOL, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Massive construction project shines like ominous beacon on hill overlooking Johnston

FROM THE DARK SKY: These images of the Amazon construction site in Johnston, following the sunset, were captured by drones piloted by Trevor Bryan, an FAA Licensed and insured drone pilot, the owner and operator of New England Aerial Services, on Sept. 21. The illuminated project has been taking shape on the Hartford Avenue hill overlooking Johnston.
JOHNSTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Grifols plasma donation center in Fall River – saving lives while boosting the local economy

Nine months ago, Grifols Plasma center (also known as Biomat USA) opened its doors at 370 Rhode Island Ave, just a half mile from the South Coast Market place. The timing is perfect, advances in medicine have allowed scientists and doctors to provide those in need with the life-saving medicine that plasma provides, and with the economic downturn with steep rises in inflation, Fall River residents and others can earn up to $500 a month.
FALL RIVER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robodrill#Cnc
hwy.co

This State Beach in Rhode Island Is Perfect for a Relaxing Summer Day

Spending your day at East Matunuck State Beach in Rhode Island can feel like the epitome of a relaxing summer day. Beach days offer respite from the city and the rush of life. But why should you spend your day at this specific beach? Read on to learn more about beach life, historical facts, and places to stay when visiting East Matunuck State Beach.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
frmedia.org

(VIDEO) Amid Anticipated Energy Rate Hikes, CFC Preps for Heating Season

With local utility companies announcing excessive rate increases this winter, Citizens for Citizens, Inc. is in the midst of accepting applications for its seasonal fuel assistance program. National Gird last week announced that it would hike electric rates some 64% beginning November 1. CFC’s Deputy Director Garth Patterson says his...
FALL RIVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Herald News

The Herald News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy