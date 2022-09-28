Read full article on original website
Related
altcoinbuzz.io
How to Stake Solana on Phantom
Staking is one of the most popular crypto activities on Proof-of-Stake networks. So, staking is a less expensive way to secure a network as it involves committing your tokens to validate transactions. Besides securing a network, staking is a good way to earn passive income. Especially when you stake tokens...
altcoinbuzz.io
What Is VVS Finance? Part 1
I’m sure you’ve heard about Crypto.com. It’s the crypto exchange that’s been launching ads everywhere. Many “crypto bros” also proudly flash their Crypto.com metal debit cards to their friends. But, aside from that, Crypto.com also has a blockchain. This Layer 1 blockchain is Cronos....
altcoinbuzz.io
What Is the Axie Marketplace? Part 1
NFT marketplaces are, in general, busy places. The NFT boom is far from over. And yes, NFT sales volumes are momentarily down, but transaction numbers increase. Therefore, the Axie marketplace is still going strong. The Axie marketplace is one of the busiest marketplaces around. That’s quite an achievement. Especially if...
altcoinbuzz.io
4 Cheapest Ways to Trade Crypto
Exchange fees are one of the biggest issues in all of the crypto space right now. And this video will tell you the best ways to trade crypto with the lowest even ZERO fees. I have been working on all the research for a while, and it really required me to read through so many Terms and conditions to figure out the 4 CHEAPEST ways to trade crypto. We will show you how to go from fiat to crypto on Binance for NO FEES.
IN THIS ARTICLE
altcoinbuzz.io
Cronos Unveils New Roadmap
Cronos, the first Cosmos EVM chain, has released its roadmap updates featuring its priorities for the coming months. The Cronos team has enjoyed a remarkable first semester, recording all-time highs of over 900,000 users and more than 300 dApps in its ecosystem. However, they’ve updated their roadmap to reach the next level of adoption.
altcoinbuzz.io
Our Binance FAQ Part 10: 5 Questions About Binance
Here’s a brand-new chapter of Binance FAQs. Binance has many features and users. Hence, there are also many questions to answer. Have a look at our first Binance FAQs and follow the links to all other articles. But first things first, here are 5 new questions. Which Binance Coin...
altcoinbuzz.io
NFT News | Dollar Up NFTs Down | September Week 4
Markets are crashing everywhere and the US Dollar is soaring. So, selling your cryptos to get out of the market and into cash might be a bad idea. It is perhaps not a good time to buy USD. But what about NFTs?. Now let’s examine the strong Dollar’s impact on...
altcoinbuzz.io
Avalanche Rush Phase 3 Now Live
The top smart contract blockchain platform, Avalanche, celebrates one year of partnership with KyberSwap along with the commencement of phase 3 of Avalanche Rush. To commemorate these important milestones, Avalanche has also put forward $2 million as reward incentives to its users. The partnership began a year ago with the launch of a $5.8 million liquidity mining strategy. Interestingly, over one year, the partnership acquired over $61 million in TVL. KyberSwap also experienced over a $10 billion increase in its Total Trading Volume (TTV).
Comments / 0