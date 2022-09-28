Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona
Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
Reporter spots 2 kids playing in Hurricane Ian storm surge
While millions of people are under mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders, some are actually heading to the coast to catch a glimpse of the approaching Category 4 hurricane.
How Hurricane Ian compares to the strongest hurricanes that hit Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, per the NHC, bringing with it "catastrophic" winds and storm surge. The big picture: Ian is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida panhandle in 2018.
Hurricane Ian: Photos Emerge After ‘Catastrophic’ Storm Makes Landfall in Florida
The eyewall of Hurricane Ian began moving onto Florida shores on Wednesday afternoon. And, though the eye only recently made landfall, photos have emerged showing the devastating effects of the Category 4 system. Already, Hurricane Ian has begun to topple massive trees as the storm slams Florida’s west coast. More...
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
After making landfall, Hurricane Ian continues on northeast track
The National Hurricane Center said in its 11 p.m. Wednesday update that Hurricane Ian "continues to batter the Florida peninsula with winds, storm surge and flooding," as it continues its northeast trek.
Second Hurricane Could Form in Atlantic; Will it Make Landfall?
Last week, Hurricane Danielle became the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season.
Ian now a hurricane heading toward Cuba, Florida
Ian could become a major hurricane before a likely landfall in Florida this week.
Dozens of Cuban migrants missing after boat CAPSIZES off Florida coast as Sunshine State gets inundated with Category 4 strength-winds: Hurricane Ian has already knocked out power to ALL 11 million people on island nation
Dozens of Cuban migrants are missing after a boat they were on capsized off the coast of Florida as the Sunshine State is inundated with 155mph winds. As the hurricane gained traction in the Gulf of Mexico, it took down a boat carrying Cubans to the United States. Four people...
‘Hours of terror’: Hurricane Ian’s passing causes massive floods, destroys homes in Cuba
A damaged hospital, destroyed homes, downed trees and power poles, and towns where residents wade through waist-deep water. Those are some of the images coming out of Cuba in the aftermath of the destruction left by Category 3 Hurricane Ian, which battered the island’s westernmost provinces Tuesday. “It has...
Tropical Storm Ian forms in the Caribbean Sea
Tropical Depression 9 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Ian in the central Caribbean Sea. Ian is expected to become a major hurricane as it makes its way to the Gulf of Mexico. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is on track to hit Jamaica and Cuba before making a turn east heading toward Florida. Tropical Storm Ian currently has maximum sustained winds of around 50 mph and was moving west-northwest at approximately 12 mph. Once Tropical Storm Ian's winds reach 74 mph or higher, he will then be named a hurricane, which could happen later today. Forecasts are calling Ian to strengthening into a major Category 3 hurricane as it potentially approaches Florida by the middle of next week. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has already issued an executive order on Friday declaring a State of Emergency for 24 counties that would be in the potential path of Tropical Storm Ian. The State of Emergency applies to: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie. Under the emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.
Hurricane Ian, now Category 3, to intensify before making landfall in Florida
Made landfall in western Cuba on Tuesday as forecasters warned it will intensify into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits Florida's Gulf Coast, where hundreds of thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate. According to the National Hurricane Center, Ian made landfall southwest of the town of...
Cuba goes dark after Hurricane Ian strikes. Can it end the great ‘apagón?’ | Editorial
Cuba goes dark after Hurricane Ian crosses island as a Category 3 hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast
This year’s hurricane season has yet another storm headed toward the U.S. Tropical storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before it hits Florida’s west coast, making it the largest storm to hit the state since 2018, according to CNN. The Storm’s Path.
‘They were left with nothing’: Cubans in Pinar del Río face uncertain recovery after Hurricane Ian
Some of the towns that took the brunt of Hurricane Ian’s hit on Cuba’s westernmost province of Pinar del Río are without electricity, phone service, food or water, and their residents are roaming the streets uncertain about how they will recover from a disaster that has left many without a roof over their heads.
Cuba turns lights back on in parts of Havana, elsewhere still dark after Ian
HAVANA, Cuba, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Cuba had begun to progressively restore power to the capital Havana by early on Thursday, according to Reuters witnesses and official reports, but vast swaths of the Caribbean island nation still remained in the dark following the passage of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Fiona: What’s The FL Forecast After Puerto Rico Pummeled?
While Florida managed to dodge another hurricane this season, residents of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic aren’t so lucky. The Category 1 storm has 85 mph winds Monday, but is expected to be a major hurricane by Wednesday with winds over 111 mph, forecasters said. The latest update...
In the wake of Hurricane Ian's destruction, Floridians are picking up the pieces
Days after Category 4 Hurricane Ian came ashore near the tony seaside community, residents are taking stock and trying to put their lives back together.
Hurricane Ian batters Florida's Gulf Coast with catastrophic fury
VENICE, Fla., Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ian plowed into Florida's Gulf Coast with catastrophic force on Wednesday, unleashing howling winds, torrential rains and a treacherous surge of ocean surf that made it one of the most powerful U.S. storms in recent years.
