Environment

Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall

On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona

Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
Dozens of Cuban migrants missing after boat CAPSIZES off Florida coast as Sunshine State gets inundated with Category 4 strength-winds: Hurricane Ian has already knocked out power to ALL 11 million people on island nation

Dozens of Cuban migrants are missing after a boat they were on capsized off the coast of Florida as the Sunshine State is inundated with 155mph winds. As the hurricane gained traction in the Gulf of Mexico, it took down a boat carrying Cubans to the United States. Four people...
Tropical Storm Ian forms in the Caribbean Sea

Tropical Depression 9 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Ian in the central Caribbean Sea. Ian is expected to become a major hurricane as it makes its way to the Gulf of Mexico. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is on track to hit Jamaica and Cuba before making a turn east heading toward Florida. Tropical Storm Ian currently has maximum sustained winds of around 50 mph and was moving west-northwest at approximately 12 mph. Once Tropical Storm Ian's winds reach 74 mph or higher, he will then be named a hurricane, which could happen later today. Forecasts are calling Ian to strengthening into a major Category 3 hurricane as it potentially approaches Florida by the middle of next week. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has already issued an executive order on Friday declaring a State of Emergency for 24 counties that would be in the potential path of Tropical Storm Ian. The State of Emergency applies to: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie. Under the emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.
Tropical Storm Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast

This year’s hurricane season has yet another storm headed toward the U.S. Tropical storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before it hits Florida’s west coast, making it the largest storm to hit the state since 2018, according to CNN. The Storm’s Path.
