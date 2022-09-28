Read full article on original website
Related
Prep Volleyball: Serrano's dominant run continues, sweeps Oak Hills and improves to 17-0
The Serrano volleyball team wrapped up the first round of Mojave River League action with a bang Tuesday night. Led by Madison DiGiorgio’s eight aces, 12 kills and 19 digs, the Diamondbacks swept Oak Hills in three sets (25-11, 25-20, 25-18) at home. ...
SBLive's Southern Section Top 25 Football Rankings: Murrieta Valley reenters at No. 23
Six weeks of the 2022 high school football season are behind us already. That means the regular season is already more than halfway over, and a lot of teams start league play this week. Here are SBLive's Southern Section rankings heading into the seventh week (Sep. 29 - Oct. 1) of the 2022 ...
