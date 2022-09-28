Read full article on original website
GIL R. HERNANDEZ
Gil Rogelio Hernandez Sr., 78, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. Gil Sr. was a life-long PROUD entrepreneur starting with bicycle newspaper routes in Edinburg, TX at 9 years old. At the age of 27, Gil Sr. founded MagnoliaAuto Parts in Houston TX, along with his wife, Loida they were the PROUD owners and operators of 4 locations in the Houston area for 20 years. In 1994, Gil Sr. founded Woodway construction in his beloved Edinburg TX, in which he developed his self-owned 5 acres of land and subdivided into custom homes. During his construction days, Gil Sr. also owned and operated University Auto Sales, in which he would travel to Houston TX to purchase vehicles for his car lot and then travel back to Rio Grande Valley most of the time in the same day.
Comparative salaries …
— The McAllen ISD Board of trustees approved an amendment to Superintendent Jose A. Gonzalez’s contract Monday night, but details won’t be forthcoming until the district responds to a public information request filed by this newspaper Wednesday. The information is indeed public, but it takes a public request to lay claim to it.Currently, for this school year, according to TEA (Texas Education Agency), among the top 10 highest paid superintendents in Hidalgo County, Gonzalez ranks sixth, receiving a base salary of $256,655.The top base salary in the county goes to the Mission CISD superintendent, Carolina Perez, who is earning $310,959.La ...
Hilda Salinas deserves the job
Just a quick shout-out to the Hidalgo County judge and county commissioners for naming Hidalgo County Elections Department Assistant Director Hilda Salinas interim director following the Sept. 9 retirement of longtime Director Yvonne Ramon.Salinas has been with the county since 2013, working in the Public Affairs Division before moving to the Elections Department in 2016.While there, she has proven herself to be a valuable asset to the Elections Department in particular and the county in general, which includes the public at large.If there’s a question that needs answering, and if she’s not available at the moment, Ms. Salinas will return ...
Ex-police chief defends actions inside city hall
Within a span of six days — Sept. 6 through Sept. 12 — former Pharr Police Chief/City Manager Andy Harvey resigned from both positions, first as city manager, and then as police chief, telling KURV radio (710 AM) Sept. 14 that disagreements with the city over his leadership style prompted the move.In another news interview, Harvey told The Monitor (daily newspaper) that he and Pharr Deputy City Manager Ed Wylie had got into a heated disagreement Aug. 2. That incident created too much tension, Harvey said, so much so that he felt the need to leave the city that he ...
