Gil Rogelio Hernandez Sr., 78, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. Gil Sr. was a life-long PROUD entrepreneur starting with bicycle newspaper routes in Edinburg, TX at 9 years old. At the age of 27, Gil Sr. founded MagnoliaAuto Parts in Houston TX, along with his wife, Loida they were the PROUD owners and operators of 4 locations in the Houston area for 20 years. In 1994, Gil Sr. founded Woodway construction in his beloved Edinburg TX, in which he developed his self-owned 5 acres of land and subdivided into custom homes. During his construction days, Gil Sr. also owned and operated University Auto Sales, in which he would travel to Houston TX to purchase vehicles for his car lot and then travel back to Rio Grande Valley most of the time in the same day.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO