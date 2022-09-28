ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

UTRGV Developing Medical Campus In McAllen

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will develop a McAllen Academic Medical Campus and its first piece is a major one. The university is planning an Oct. 14 groundbreaking, commemorating the start of construction for a $145.7 million UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center in McAllen. It is being described as the single largest project in UTRGV’s history. The campus and its signature building will sit on Pecan Boulevard between Jackson and McColl roads. It is one of McAllen’s largest remaining vacant pieces of property.
For first time, Mission CISD adds police officers to every campus

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For the first time, all schools in the Missions Independent School District will have at least one law enforcement officer at every campus during school hours. “Because we have made arrangements with most of our law enforcement agencies —  at least the police departments —  to provide additional officers, we have police […]
Hilda Salinas deserves the job

Just a quick shout-out to the Hidalgo County judge and county commissioners for naming Hidalgo County Elections Department Assistant Director Hilda Salinas interim director following the Sept. 9 retirement of longtime Director Yvonne Ramon.Salinas has been with the county since 2013, working in the Public Affairs Division before moving to the Elections Department in 2016.While there, she has proven herself to be a valuable asset to the Elections Department in particular and the county in general, which includes the public at large.If there’s a question that needs answering, and if she’s not available at the moment, Ms. Salinas will return ...
DHR Health Brownsville receives $1.7 million grant to fund new jobs

A $1.7 million grant is expected to bring more healthcare jobs to the Valley. DHR Health Brownsville received funds from the Texas Workforce Commission that aims to fund 200 new jobs, along with onsite training for things like diabetes management, trauma care and oncology. "We will be able to get...
Video: Cavazos: Phenomenal growth happening in Pharr

MCALLEN, Texas – Janie Cavazos, property and business manager for Pharr Economic Development Corporation, has given an update on the big projects coming to her city. Cavazos spoke at a recent meeting of the South Texas Manufacturers Association. The event was held at the Double Tree Inn & Suites in McAllen.
Increase in flu cases at La Feria HS causes shock to ISD

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A huge number of students and teachers from La Feria High School have been out sick due to the flu. School administrators say these cases have caught them off guard because flu season has not even started just yet. “We have gotten reports that our students have been tested and it’s […]
TSTC electrical lineworker students tackle fear of heights with football

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas State Technical College electrical lineworker students face their fear of heights with the help of a game of catch in the air. For many first-semester electrical lineworker and management technology students, trusting their safety equipment and overcoming a fear of heights can be a challenge. The mental block is exactly […]
Earth to Monica… Earth to Monica…

MCALLEN, Texas – Chambers of Commerce and civic groups in Hidalgo County are still trying to find Monica De La Cruz. The groups have been calling and emailing for weeks but the Republican candidate for Congressional District 15 has not responded. The McAllen Chamber of Commerce, the Pharr Chamber...
Business on the border a concern for those in the Rio Grande Valley

PHARR, Texas – Nearly six months ago, Governor Greg Abbott added inspections for 18-wheelers at international land ports of entry. The inspections did not include looking into the cab of any commercial transport vehicles. The inspections resulted in massive delays that left drivers without access to diesel, water or...
RGV Food Bank Supplies STC Food Pantries

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will now be providing student food pantries at South Texas College’s Mid-Valley and Pecan campuses with free food supplies for one year estimated at more than $10,000. “We want to make sure our students are focused on their education and not where...
Lockdown issued at DHR Health in Edinburg following credible threat

A lockdown was issued at DHR Health in Edinburg on Monday following a credible threat, according to Marcy Martinez, a spokesperson for DHR Health. The lockdown will last all day as a precautionary measure, officials said. DHR Health management called for the lockdown at the hospital’s main tower located on...
McAllen Residents To See Higher Water, Sewer Bills

McAllen residents will be paying more for their water and sewer service starting next month. The McAllen City Commission Monday voted to increase both water and sewer rates, citing higher operational expenses the city is having to incur due to inflation. Customers will pay another $2.50 in their monthly base fee for water, which will now be $12.45 a month.
Abortion-rights groups show support for abortion access in McAllen

Several abortion-rights groups participated in a visual demonstration outside McAllen City Hall Monday night. The group, South Texans for Reproductive Justice, gathered to show support for access to abortion. "We are out here just to show folks that we are still here for them," South Texans for Reproductive Justice board...
Man charged with improper relationship between educator and student

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of having an improper relationship with a student. The charge stems from when Raul Diaz, 32, was a teacher at Edcouch Elsa High School, according to the sheriff's office. Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District Superintendent Greg Rodriguez said in a statement, Diaz...
