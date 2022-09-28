Just a quick shout-out to the Hidalgo County judge and county commissioners for naming Hidalgo County Elections Department Assistant Director Hilda Salinas interim director following the Sept. 9 retirement of longtime Director Yvonne Ramon.Salinas has been with the county since 2013, working in the Public Affairs Division before moving to the Elections Department in 2016.While there, she has proven herself to be a valuable asset to the Elections Department in particular and the county in general, which includes the public at large.If there’s a question that needs answering, and if she’s not available at the moment, Ms. Salinas will return ...

HIDALGO COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO