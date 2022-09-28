Read full article on original website
valleybusinessreport.com
UTRGV Developing Medical Campus In McAllen
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will develop a McAllen Academic Medical Campus and its first piece is a major one. The university is planning an Oct. 14 groundbreaking, commemorating the start of construction for a $145.7 million UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center in McAllen. It is being described as the single largest project in UTRGV’s history. The campus and its signature building will sit on Pecan Boulevard between Jackson and McColl roads. It is one of McAllen’s largest remaining vacant pieces of property.
For first time, Mission CISD adds police officers to every campus
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For the first time, all schools in the Missions Independent School District will have at least one law enforcement officer at every campus during school hours. “Because we have made arrangements with most of our law enforcement agencies — at least the police departments — to provide additional officers, we have police […]
anjournal.com
Hilda Salinas deserves the job
Just a quick shout-out to the Hidalgo County judge and county commissioners for naming Hidalgo County Elections Department Assistant Director Hilda Salinas interim director following the Sept. 9 retirement of longtime Director Yvonne Ramon.Salinas has been with the county since 2013, working in the Public Affairs Division before moving to the Elections Department in 2016.While there, she has proven herself to be a valuable asset to the Elections Department in particular and the county in general, which includes the public at large.If there’s a question that needs answering, and if she’s not available at the moment, Ms. Salinas will return ...
KRGV
DHR Health Brownsville receives $1.7 million grant to fund new jobs
A $1.7 million grant is expected to bring more healthcare jobs to the Valley. DHR Health Brownsville received funds from the Texas Workforce Commission that aims to fund 200 new jobs, along with onsite training for things like diabetes management, trauma care and oncology. "We will be able to get...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Cavazos: Phenomenal growth happening in Pharr
MCALLEN, Texas – Janie Cavazos, property and business manager for Pharr Economic Development Corporation, has given an update on the big projects coming to her city. Cavazos spoke at a recent meeting of the South Texas Manufacturers Association. The event was held at the Double Tree Inn & Suites in McAllen.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Date of groundbreaking for Weslaco’s second industrial park announced
WESLACO, Texas – Steve Valdez has announced the date of the groundbreaking ceremony for the eagerly anticipated second industrial park in Weslaco. The ceremony will take place Oct. 14, starting at 9 a.m. The industrial park is located off of FM 1015 and Mile 9. Valdez is executive director...
Increase in flu cases at La Feria HS causes shock to ISD
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A huge number of students and teachers from La Feria High School have been out sick due to the flu. School administrators say these cases have caught them off guard because flu season has not even started just yet. “We have gotten reports that our students have been tested and it’s […]
TSTC electrical lineworker students tackle fear of heights with football
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas State Technical College electrical lineworker students face their fear of heights with the help of a game of catch in the air. For many first-semester electrical lineworker and management technology students, trusting their safety equipment and overcoming a fear of heights can be a challenge. The mental block is exactly […]
riograndeguardian.com
Earth to Monica… Earth to Monica…
MCALLEN, Texas – Chambers of Commerce and civic groups in Hidalgo County are still trying to find Monica De La Cruz. The groups have been calling and emailing for weeks but the Republican candidate for Congressional District 15 has not responded. The McAllen Chamber of Commerce, the Pharr Chamber...
keranews.org
State sent financial aid to 1.1 million unemployed Texans. Now it wants that money back.
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from her job at a daycare in Harlingen. So she applied for unemployment. She was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months of the pandemic — or somewhere between 10 and 20 times the number in an average year.
KSAT 12
Business on the border a concern for those in the Rio Grande Valley
PHARR, Texas – Nearly six months ago, Governor Greg Abbott added inspections for 18-wheelers at international land ports of entry. The inspections did not include looking into the cab of any commercial transport vehicles. The inspections resulted in massive delays that left drivers without access to diesel, water or...
valleybusinessreport.com
RGV Food Bank Supplies STC Food Pantries
Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will now be providing student food pantries at South Texas College’s Mid-Valley and Pecan campuses with free food supplies for one year estimated at more than $10,000. “We want to make sure our students are focused on their education and not where...
McAllen ranked in top 10 most ‘faithful’ cities in U.S., infidelity study says
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A recent dating site report ranked McAllen in the top 10 most faithful cities in the United States. A dating site report by U.K.-based dating website MyDatingAdviser ranked McAllen as the ninth most faithful city in the country. The only other Rio Grande Valley study mentioned in the study was Brownsville, […]
KRGV
Lockdown issued at DHR Health in Edinburg following credible threat
A lockdown was issued at DHR Health in Edinburg on Monday following a credible threat, according to Marcy Martinez, a spokesperson for DHR Health. The lockdown will last all day as a precautionary measure, officials said. DHR Health management called for the lockdown at the hospital’s main tower located on...
Edinburg police chief details ‘suicide by cop’ as Texas Rangers investigate
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala described this week’s police-involved shooting as a “classic case of suicide by cop.” Leroy Villarreal, 36, was fatally shot by Edinburg police officers on Tuesday afternoon after a tense standoff with law enforcement officers on East Rogers Road in Edinburg. When Villarreal got out of the […]
kurv.com
McAllen Residents To See Higher Water, Sewer Bills
McAllen residents will be paying more for their water and sewer service starting next month. The McAllen City Commission Monday voted to increase both water and sewer rates, citing higher operational expenses the city is having to incur due to inflation. Customers will pay another $2.50 in their monthly base fee for water, which will now be $12.45 a month.
O'Rourke is Hoping these Other Events will Close the Gap With Abbott for Texas Governor
Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. You may be aware that Democratic challenger and Republican Governor Greg Abbott will debate for the one and only time this Friday, September 30 in the Rio Grande Valley. The event will be broadcasted and streamed online.
KRGV
Abortion-rights groups show support for abortion access in McAllen
Several abortion-rights groups participated in a visual demonstration outside McAllen City Hall Monday night. The group, South Texans for Reproductive Justice, gathered to show support for access to abortion. "We are out here just to show folks that we are still here for them," South Texans for Reproductive Justice board...
KRGV
Man charged with improper relationship between educator and student
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of having an improper relationship with a student. The charge stems from when Raul Diaz, 32, was a teacher at Edcouch Elsa High School, according to the sheriff's office. Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District Superintendent Greg Rodriguez said in a statement, Diaz...
